

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $102 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $1000 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, The Kraft Heinz Company reported adjusted earnings of $943 million or $0.78 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.6% to $6.476 billion from $6.721 billion last year.



The Kraft Heinz Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $102 Mln. vs. $1000 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.08 vs. $0.81 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $6.476 Bln vs. $6.721 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.01 to $3.07



