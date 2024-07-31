Second Quarter Financial and Operational Highlights:

Net income was $ 757 million, or $2. 46 per share, compared with net income of $119 million, or $0.39 per share, in the second quarter of 2023

Adjusted net income 1 was $ 809 million, or $2.62 per share, compared with $201 million, or $0.65 per share, in the second quarter of 2023

Oil and gas net production was 494,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), up 28% from 387,000 boepd in the second quarter of 2023

Bakken net production was 212,000 boepd, up 17% from 181,000 boepd in the second quarter of 2023; Guyana net production was 192,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd), up 75% from 110,000 bopd in the prior-year quarter

E&P capital and exploratory expenditures were $1,151 million, compared with $933 million in the prior-year quarter

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) today reported net income of $757 million, or $2.46 per share, in the second quarter of 2024, compared with net income of $119 million, or $0.39 per share, in the second quarter of 2023. On an adjusted basis, the Corporation reported net income of $809 million, or $2.62 per share in the second quarter of 2024, compared with $201 million or $0.65 per share, in the prior-year quarter. The increase in adjusted after-tax earnings compared with the prior-year quarter primarily reflects higher production volumes and realized selling prices in the second quarter of 2024.

1. "Adjusted net income" is a non-GAAP financial measure. The reconciliation to its nearest GAAP equivalent measure, and its definition, appear on pages 6 and 7, respectively.

After-tax income (loss) by major operating activity was as follows:

Three Months Ended

June 30,

(unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30,

(unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In millions, except per share amounts) Net Income Attributable to Hess Corporation Exploration and Production 765 155 1,762 560 Midstream 66 62 133 123 Corporate, Interest and Other (74) (98) (166) (218) Net income attributable to Hess Corporation 757 119 1,729 465 Net income per share (diluted) 2.46 0.39 5.61 1.51 Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Hess Corporation Exploration and Production 817 237 1,814 642 Midstream 66 62 133 123 Corporate, Interest and Other (74) (98) (166) (218) Adjusted net income attributable to Hess Corporation 809 201 1,781 547 Adjusted net income per share (diluted) 2.62 0.65 5.78 1.78 Weighted average number of shares (diluted) 308.3 307.5 308.1 307.4

Exploration and Production:

E&P net income was $765 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared with $155 million in the second quarter of 2023. On an adjusted basis, E&P second quarter 2024 net income was $817 million, compared with $237 million in the prior-year quarter. The Corporation's average realized crude oil selling price was $80.29 per barrel in the second quarter of 2024, compared with $71.13 per barrel, including the effect of hedging, in the prior-year quarter. The average realized natural gas liquids (NGL) selling price in the second quarter of 2024 was $20.07 per barrel, compared with $17.95 per barrel in the prior-year quarter, while the average realized natural gas selling price was $4.22 per mcf, compared with $3.82 per mcf in the second quarter of 2023.

Net production was 494,000 boepd in the second quarter of 2024, compared with 387,000 boepd in the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher production in Guyana and the Bakken. In the third quarter of 2024, E&P net production is expected to be in the range of 460,000 boepd to 470,000 boepd, primarily reflecting planned downtime in Guyana and Southeast Asia.

Cash operating costs, which include operating costs and expenses, production and severance taxes, and E&P general and administrative expenses, were $11.69 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe) in the second quarter of 2024, compared with $13.97 per boe in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to higher production volumes.

Operational Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2024:

Bakken (Onshore U.S.): Net production from the Bakken was 212,000 boepd in the second quarter of 2024, compared with 181,000 boepd in the prior-year quarter, primarily reflecting increased drilling and completion activity. NGL and natural gas volumes received under percentage of proceeds contracts were 26,000 boepd in the second quarter of 2024, compared with 22,000 boepd in the second quarter of 2023. During the second quarter of 2024, the Corporation operated four rigs and drilled 38 wells, completed 37 wells, and brought 31 new wells online. The Corporation plans to continue operating four drilling rigs in 2024. Bakken net production is forecasted to be in the range of 200,000 boepd to 205,000 boepd in the third quarter of 2024, reflecting lower anticipated volumes received under percentage of proceeds contracts and planned maintenance at our gas infrastructure.

Gulf of Mexico (Offshore U.S.): Net production from the Gulf of Mexico in the second quarter of 2024 was 24,000 boepd, compared with 32,000 boepd in the prior-year quarter, reflecting planned maintenance at the Conger and Tubular Bells fields. The Pickerel-1 oil discovery (Hess 100%) located in Mississippi Canyon Block 727 achieved first production in late June as a tieback to the Tubular Bells production facilities. In June, the Corporation spud an exploration well at the Vancouver prospect (Hess 40%) located in Green Canyon Block 287. The exploration well results are anticipated in the third quarter.

Guyana (Offshore): At the Stabroek Block (Hess 30%), net production totaled 192,0002 bopd in the second quarter of 2024, compared with 110,0002 bopd in the prior-year quarter. The third development on the block, Payara, which commenced production in November 2023, reached its initial production capacity of approximately 220,000 gross bopd in January 2024. Guyana net production is forecasted to be in the range of 170,000 bopd2 to 175,000 bopd2 in the third quarter reflecting downtime associated with the Liza Destiny and the Liza Unity floating production, storage and offloading vessels related to pipeline and field hook-up for the Gas to Energy project, and production optimization work at the Liza Unity. In the second quarter of 2024, 14 cargos of crude oil were sold from Guyana, compared with nine cargos in the prior-year quarter. In the third quarter of 2024, 14 cargos of crude oil are expected to be sold.

The fourth development on the block, Yellowtail, was sanctioned in April 2022 with a production capacity of approximately 250,000 gross bopd and first production expected in 2025. The fifth development, Uaru, was sanctioned in April 2023 with a production capacity of approximately 250,000 gross bopd and first production expected in 2026. The sixth development, Whiptail, was sanctioned in April 2024 and is expected to add production capacity of approximately 250,000 gross bopd by the end of 2027. The application for the environmental permit for the seventh development, Hammerhead, has been filed with Guyana's Environmental Protection Agency. Pending government and regulatory approval and project sanctioning, the development is expected to have a production capacity in the range of 120,000 gross bopd to 180,000 gross bopd with first oil anticipated in 2029.

Southeast Asia (Offshore): Net production at North Malay Basin and JDA was 66,000 boepd in the second quarter of 2024, compared with 64,000 boepd in the prior-year quarter.

Midstream:

The Midstream segment had net income of $66 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared with net income of $62 million in the prior-year quarter.

In June 2024, Hess Midstream Operations LP (HESM Opco), a consolidated subsidiary of Hess Midstream LP (HESM), repurchased approximately 2.7 million HESM Opco Class B units held by Hess Corporation and Global Infrastructure Partners for $100 million, of which the Corporation received $38 million. The Corporation continues to own approximately 37.8% of HESM on a consolidated basis.

Corporate, Interest and Other:

After-tax expense for Corporate, Interest and Other was $74 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared with $98 million in the second quarter of 2023, reflecting higher capitalized interest.

Capital and Exploratory Expenditures:

E&P capital and exploratory expenditures were $1,151 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared with $933 million in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to higher development activities in Guyana, and higher drilling activity in the Gulf of Mexico and the Bakken. Third quarter 2024 E&P capital and exploratory expenditures are expected to be approximately $1,125 million.

Midstream capital expenditures were $73 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $52 million in the prior-year quarter.

Liquidity:

Excluding the Midstream segment, Hess Corporation had cash and cash equivalents of $1.9 billion and debt and finance lease obligations totaling $5.6 billion at June 30, 2024. The Corporation's debt to capitalization ratio as defined in its debt covenants was 30.8% at June 30, 2024 and 33.6% at December 31, 2023. In July 2024, the Corporation repaid $300 million principal amount of senior unsecured notes, which are classified as current portion of long-term debt, in the consolidated balance sheet at June 30, 2024.

The Midstream segment had cash and cash equivalents of $100 million and total debt of $3.5 billion at June 30, 2024. In May 2024, HESM Opco issued $600 million of 6.500% fixed-rate senior unsecured notes due 2029. Net proceeds from the borrowings were primarily used to reduce debt outstanding under HESM Opco's revolving credit facility.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $1,893 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared with $974 million in the second quarter of 2023. Net cash provided by operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities3 was $1,592 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared with $974 million in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to higher production volumes and realized selling prices in the second quarter of 2024. Changes in operating assets and liabilities increased cash flow from operating activities by $301 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Items Affecting Comparability of Earnings Between Periods:

The following table reflects the total after-tax income (expense) of items affecting comparability of earnings between periods:

Three Months Ended

June 30,

(unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30,

(unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In millions) Exploration and Production (52) (82) (52) (82) Midstream Corporate, Interest and Other Total items affecting comparability of earnings between periods (52) (82) (52) (82)

Second Quarter 2024: E&P results include a charge of $48 million ($38 million after income taxes) to write-off previously capitalized exploration wells, and a charge of $18 million ($14 million after income taxes) related to materials and supplies inventory recorded to operating costs and expenses, both in the JDA, based on the regulator's notification that the existing production sharing contract (PSC) for Block A-18 will not be re-awarded to the existing PSC contractors upon its expiration in 2029.

Second Quarter 2023: E&P results included a charge of $82 million ($82 million after income taxes) that resulted from updates to the Corporation's estimated abandonment obligations in the West Delta Field in the Gulf of Mexico. These abandonment obligations were assigned to the Corporation as a former owner after they were discharged from Fieldwood Energy LLC as part of its approved bankruptcy plan in 2021.

2. Net production from Guyana included 29,000 bopd of tax barrels in the second quarter of 2024 and 13,000 bopd of tax barrels in the second quarter of 2023. Net production guidance for Guyana for the third quarter of 2024 includes tax barrels in the range of 25,000 bopd to 30,000 bopd.

3. "Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities" is a non-GAAP financial measure. The reconciliation to its nearest GAAP equivalent measure, and its definition, appear on pages 6 and 7, respectively.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures:

The following table reconciles reported net income attributable to Hess Corporation and adjusted net income:

Three Months Ended

June 30,

(unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30,

(unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In millions) Net income attributable to Hess Corporation 757 119 1,729 465 Less: Total items affecting comparability of earnings between periods (52) (82) (52) (82) Adjusted net income attributable to Hess Corporation 809 201 1,781 547

The following table reconciles reported net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Three Months Ended

June 30,

(unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30,

(unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In millions) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities 1,592 974 3,321 2,006 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 301 (543) (394) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,893 974 2,778 1,612

Investor Conference Call:

Due to the pending merger with Chevron Corporation (Chevron), the Corporation will not host a conference call to review its second quarter 2024 results.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at www.hess.com

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "guidance," "could," "may," "should," "would," "believe," "intend," "project," "plan," "predict," "will," "target" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are not historical in nature. Our forward-looking statements may include, without limitation: our future financial and operational results; our business strategy; estimates of our crude oil and natural gas reserves and levels of production; benchmark prices of crude oil, NGL and natural gas and our associated realized price differentials; our projected budget and capital and exploratory expenditures; expected timing and completion of our development projects; information about sustainability goals and targets and planned social, safety and environmental policies, programs and initiatives; future economic and market conditions in the oil and gas industry; and expected timing and completion of our proposed merger with Chevron.

Forward-looking statements are based on our current understanding, assessments, estimates and projections of relevant factors and reasonable assumptions about the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our current projections or expectations of future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The following important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements: fluctuations in market prices of crude oil, NGL and natural gas and competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry; reduced demand for our products, including due to perceptions regarding the oil and gas industry, competing or alternative energy products and political conditions and events; potential failures or delays in increasing oil and gas reserves, including as a result of unsuccessful exploration activity, drilling risks and unforeseen reservoir conditions, and in achieving expected production levels; changes in tax, property, contract and other laws, regulations and governmental actions applicable to our business, including legislative and regulatory initiatives regarding environmental concerns, such as measures to limit greenhouse gas emissions and flaring, fracking bans as well as restrictions on oil and gas leases; operational changes and expenditures due to climate change and sustainability related initiatives; disruption or interruption of our operations due to catastrophic and other events, such as accidents, severe weather, geological events, shortages of skilled labor, cyber-attacks, public health measures, or climate change; the ability of our contractual counterparties to satisfy their obligations to us, including the operation of joint ventures under which we may not control and exposure to decommissioning liabilities for divested assets in the event the current or future owners are unable to perform; unexpected changes in technical requirements for constructing, modifying or operating exploration and production facilities and/or the inability to timely obtain or maintain necessary permits; availability and costs of employees and other personnel, drilling rigs, equipment, supplies and other required services; any limitations on our access to capital or increase in our cost of capital, including as a result of limitations on investment in oil and gas activities, rising interest rates or negative outcomes within commodity and financial markets; liability resulting from environmental obligations and litigation, including heightened risks associated with being a general partner of HESM; risks and uncertainties associated with our proposed merger with Chevron; and other factors described in Item 1A-Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any additional risks described in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

As and when made, we believe that our forward-looking statements are reasonable. However, given these risks and uncertainties, caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements since such statements speak only as of the date when made and there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will occur and actual results may differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement we make. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP financial measures

The Corporation has used non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release. "Adjusted net income" presented in this release is defined as reported net income attributable to Hess Corporation excluding items identified as affecting comparability of earnings between periods. "Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities" presented in this release is defined as Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities excluding changes in operating assets and liabilities. Management uses adjusted net income to evaluate the Corporation's operating performance and believes that investors' understanding of our performance is enhanced by disclosing this measure, which excludes certain items that management believes are not directly related to ongoing operations and are not indicative of future business trends and operations. Management believes that net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities demonstrates the Corporation's ability to internally fund capital expenditures, pay dividends and service debt. These measures are not, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for U.S. GAAP net income or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities. A reconciliation of reported net income attributable to Hess Corporation (U.S. GAAP) to adjusted net income, and a reconciliation of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (U.S. GAAP) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities are provided in the release.

Cautionary Note to Investors

We use certain terms in this release relating to resources other than proved reserves, such as unproved reserves or resources. Investors are urged to consider closely the oil and gas disclosures in Hess Corporation's Form 10-K, File No. 1-1204, available from Hess Corporation, 1185 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10036 c/o Corporate Secretary and on our website at www.hess.com. You can also obtain this form from the SEC on the EDGAR system.

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) Second

Quarter

2024 Second

Quarter

2023 First

Quarter

2024 Income Statement Revenues and non-operating income Sales and other operating revenues 3,202 2,289 3,309 Other, net 53 31 32 Total revenues and non-operating income 3,255 2,320 3,341 Costs and expenses Marketing, including purchased oil and gas 632 547 622 Operating costs and expenses 490 454 412 Production and severance taxes 64 46 56 Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment 101 99 42 General and administrative expenses 115 108 124 Interest expense 106 122 113 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 600 497 557 Impairment and other 82 Total costs and expenses 2,108 1,955 1,926 Income before income taxes 1,147 365 1,415 Provision for income taxes 296 160 348 Net income 851 205 1,067 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 94 86 95 Net income attributable to Hess Corporation 757 119 972

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) Six Months Ended

June 30, Income Statement 2024 2023 Revenues and non-operating income Sales and other operating revenues 6,511 4,700 Other, net 85 73 Total revenues and non-operating income 6,596 4,773 Costs and expenses Marketing, including purchased oil and gas 1,254 1,150 Operating costs and expenses 902 836 Production and severance taxes 120 94 Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment 143 165 General and administrative expenses 239 244 Interest expense 219 245 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 1,157 988 Impairment and other 82 Total costs and expenses 4,034 3,804 Income before income taxes 2,562 969 Provision for income taxes 644 336 Net income 1,918 633 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 189 168 Net income attributable to Hess Corporation 1,729 465

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Balance Sheet Information Assets Cash and cash equivalents 2,025 1,688 Other current assets 1,808 1,742 Property, plant and equipment net 18,429 17,432 Operating lease right-of-use assets net 772 720 Finance lease right-of-use assets net 100 108 Other long-term assets 2,676 2,317 Total assets 25,810 24,007 Liabilities and equity Current portion of long-term debt 317 311 Current portion of operating and finance lease obligations 354 370 Other current liabilities 2,350 2,589 Long-term debt 8,548 8,302 Long-term operating lease obligations 520 459 Long-term finance lease obligations 145 156 Other long-term liabilities 2,375 2,218 Total equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 10,645 9,120 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (158) (134) Noncontrolling interests 714 616 Total liabilities and equity 25,810 24,007

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Total Debt Hess Corporation 5,405 5,402 Midstream (a) 3,460 3,211 Hess Consolidated 8,865 8,613 (a) Midstream debt is non-recourse to Hess Corporation. June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Debt to Capitalization Ratio (a) Hess Consolidated 44.6 47.8 Hess Corporation as defined in debt covenants 30.8 33.6 (a) Includes finance lease obligations.

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest Expense Gross interest expense Hess Corporation 86 88 173 174 Less: Capitalized interest Hess Corporation (30) (10) (53) (15) Interest expense Hess Corporation 56 78 120 159 Interest expense Midstream (a) 50 44 99 86 Interest expense Hess Consolidated 106 122 219 245 (a) Midstream interest expense is reported in the Midstream operating segment.

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) Second

Quarter

2024 Second

Quarter

2023 First

Quarter

2024 Cash Flow Information Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income 851 205 1,067 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 600 497 557 Impairment and other 82 Exploratory dry hole costs 63 62 Exploration lease impairment 7 8 3 Stock compensation expense 20 18 39 Noncash (gains) losses on commodity derivatives, net 52 Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes and other tax accruals 51 50 63 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities 1,592 974 1,729 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 301 (844) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,893 974 885 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Additions to property, plant and equipment E&P (1,087) (778) (902) Additions to property, plant and equipment Midstream (64) (43) (55) Other, net (1) (1) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,152) (821) (958) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Net borrowings (repayments) of debt with maturities of 90 days or less (455) 77 115 Debt with maturities of greater than 90 days: Borrowings 600 Repayments (2) (3) Cash dividends paid (134) (134) (137) Proceeds from sale of Class A shares of Hess Midstream LP 167 Noncontrolling interests, net (154) (132) (151) Employee stock options exercised 2 1 11 Payments on finance lease obligations (2) (2) (3) Other, net (9) (4) (9) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (154) (27) (177) Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents 587 126 (250) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 1,438 2,100 1,688 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period 2,025 2,226 1,438 Additions to Property, Plant and Equipment included within Investing Activities Capital expenditures incurred (1,193) (956) (923) Increase (decrease) in related liabilities 42 135 (34) Additions to property, plant and equipment (1,151) (821) (957)

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 Cash Flow Information Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income 1,918 633 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 1,157 988 Impairment and other 82 Exploratory dry hole costs 63 93 Exploration lease impairment 10 13 Stock compensation expense 59 53 Noncash (gains) losses on commodity derivatives, net 52 Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes and other tax accruals 114 92 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities 3,321 2,006 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (543) (394) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 2,778 1,612 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Additions to property, plant and equipment E&P (1,989) (1,551) Additions to property, plant and equipment Midstream (119) (107) Other, net (2) (4) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (2,110) (1,662) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Net borrowings (repayments) of debt with maturities of 90 days or less (340) 180 Debt with maturities of greater than 90 days: Borrowings 600 Repayments (5) Cash dividends paid (271) (271) Common stock acquired and retired (20) Proceeds from sale of Class A shares of Hess Midstream LP 167 Noncontrolling interests, net (305) (263) Employee stock options exercised 13 4 Payments on finance lease obligations (5) (4) Other, net (18) (3) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (331) (210) Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents 337 (260) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 1,688 2,486 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period 2,025 2,226 Additions to Property, Plant and Equipment included within Investing Activities Capital expenditures incurred (2,116) (1,748) Increase (decrease) in related liabilities 8 90 Additions to property, plant and equipment (2,108) (1,658)

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) Second

Quarter

2024 Second

Quarter

2023 First

Quarter

2024 Capital and Exploratory Expenditures E&P Capital and exploratory expenditures United States North Dakota 318 264 288 Offshore and Other 138 82 159 Total United States 456 346 447 Guyana 642 508 447 Malaysia and JDA 43 44 28 Other (a) 10 35 5 E&P Capital and exploratory expenditures 1,151 933 927 Total exploration expenses charged to income included above 31 29 39 Midstream Capital expenditures 73 52 35 (a) Other in 2023 includes capital and exploratory expenditures mainly associated with Canada.

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 Capital and Exploratory Expenditures E&P Capital and exploratory expenditures United States North Dakota 606 496 Offshore and Other 297 111 Total United States 903 607 Guyana 1,089 962 Malaysia and JDA 71 91 Other (a) 15 38 E&P Capital and exploratory expenditures 2,078 1,698 Total exploration expenses charged to income included above 70 59 Midstream Capital expenditures 108 109 (a) Other in 2023 includes capital and exploratory expenditures mainly associated with Canada.

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION EARNINGS (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) Second Quarter 2024 Income Statement United States International Total Total revenues and non-operating income Sales and other operating revenues 1,540 1,655 3,195 Other, net 12 19 31 Total revenues and non-operating income 1,552 1,674 3,226 Costs and expenses Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a) 617 34 651 Operating costs and expenses 229 177 406 Production and severance taxes 61 3 64 Midstream tariffs 335 335 Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment 25 76 101 General and administrative expenses 65 9 74 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 266 284 550 Total costs and expenses 1,598 583 2,181 Results of operations before income taxes (46) 1,091 1,045 Provision for income taxes 280 280 Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation (46) 811 765 Second Quarter 2023 Income Statement United States International Total Total revenues and non-operating income Sales and other operating revenues 1,299 988 2,287 Other, net 6 2 8 Total revenues and non-operating income 1,305 990 2,295 Costs and expenses Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a) 537 27 564 Operating costs and expenses 241 143 384 Production and severance taxes 45 1 46 Midstream tariffs 302 302 Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment 23 76 99 General and administrative expenses 50 11 61 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 212 238 450 Impairment and other 82 82 Total costs and expenses 1,492 496 1,988 Results of operations before income taxes (187) 494 307 Provision for income taxes 152 152 Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation (187) (b) 342 (c) 155 (a) Includes amounts charged from the Midstream segment.

(b) Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $34 million (noncash premium amortization: $34 million; cash settlement: $0 million).

(c) Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $18 million (noncash premium amortization: $18 million; cash settlement: $0 million).

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION EARNINGS (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) First Quarter 2024 Income Statement United States International Total Total revenues and non-operating income Sales and other operating revenues 1,523 1,780 3,303 Other, net 10 1 11 Total revenues and non-operating income 1,533 1,781 3,314 Costs and expenses Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a) 589 51 640 Operating costs and expenses 205 133 338 Production and severance taxes 54 2 56 Midstream tariffs 328 328 Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment 34 8 42 General and administrative expenses 64 8 72 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 244 263 507 Total costs and expenses 1,518 465 1,983 Results of operations before income taxes 15 1,316 1,331 Provision for income taxes 334 334 Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation 15 982 997 (a) Includes amounts charged from the Midstream segment.

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION EARNINGS (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Income Statement United States International Total Total revenues and non-operating income Sales and other operating revenues 3,063 3,435 6,498 Other, net 22 20 42 Total revenues and non-operating income 3,085 3,455 6,540 Costs and expenses Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a) 1,206 85 1,291 Operating costs and expenses 434 310 744 Production and severance taxes 115 5 120 Midstream tariffs 663 663 Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment 59 84 143 General and administrative expenses 129 17 146 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 510 547 1,057 Total costs and expenses 3,116 1,048 4,164 Results of operations before income taxes (31) 2,407 2,376 Provision for income taxes 614 614 Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation (31) 1,793 1,762 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Income Statement United States International Total Total revenues and non-operating income Sales and other operating revenues 2,664 2,032 4,696 Other, net 15 7 22 Total revenues and non-operating income 2,679 2,039 4,718 Costs and expenses Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a) 1,121 62 1,183 Operating costs and expenses 446 261 707 Production and severance taxes 91 3 94 Midstream tariffs 585 585 Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment 43 122 165 General and administrative expenses 104 23 127 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 415 478 893 Impairment and other 82 82 Total costs and expenses 2,887 949 3,836 Results of operations before income taxes (208) 1,090 882 Provision for income taxes 322 322 Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation (208) (b) 768 (c) 560 (a) Includes amounts charged from the Midstream segment.

(b) Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $61 million (noncash premium amortization: $61 million; cash settlement: $0 million).

(c) Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $25 million (noncash premium amortization: $25 million; cash settlement: $0 million).

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA Second

Quarter

2024 Second

Quarter

2023 First

Quarter

2024 Net Production Per Day (in thousands) Crude oil barrels United States North Dakota 93 79 88 Offshore 18 23 22 Total United States 111 102 110 Guyana (a) 192 110 190 Malaysia and JDA 5 4 5 Total 308 216 305 Natural gas liquids barrels United States North Dakota 76 68 69 Offshore 1 1 2 Total United States 77 69 71 Natural gas mcf United States North Dakota 256 206 200 Offshore 28 45 41 Total United States 284 251 241 Malaysia and JDA 369 359 358 Total 653 610 599 Barrels of oil equivalent 494 387 476 (a) Production from Guyana includes 29,000 bopd of tax barrels in the second quarter of 2024, 13,000 bopd of tax barrels in the second quarter of 2023 and 33,000 bopd of tax barrels in the first quarter of 2024.

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 Net Production Per Day (in thousands) Crude oil barrels United States North Dakota 90 78 Offshore 20 23 Total United States 110 101 Guyana (a) 191 111 Malaysia and JDA 5 4 Total 306 216 Natural gas liquids barrels United States North Dakota 73 64 Offshore 2 2 Total United States 75 66 Natural gas mcf United States North Dakota 228 182 Offshore 35 47 Total United States 263 229 Malaysia and JDA 363 363 Total 626 592 Barrels of oil equivalent 485 381 (a) Production from Guyana includes 31,000 bopd of tax barrels in the first six months of 2024 and 14,000 bopd of tax barrels in the first six months of 2023.

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA Second

Quarter

2024 Second

Quarter

2023 First

Quarter

2024 Sales Volumes Per Day (in thousands) (a) Crude oil barrels 293 217 308 Natural gas liquids barrels 76 67 73 Natural gas mcf 653 610 599 Barrels of oil equivalent 478 386 481 Sales Volumes (in thousands) (a) Crude oil barrels 26,677 19,740 28,053 Natural gas liquids barrels 6,925 6,084 6,650 Natural gas mcf 59,402 55,548 54,495 Barrels of oil equivalent 43,502 35,082 43,786 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 Sales Volumes Per Day (in thousands) (a) Crude oil barrels 301 215 Natural gas liquids barrels 75 65 Natural gas mcf 626 592 Barrels of oil equivalent 480 379 Sales Volumes (in thousands) (a) Crude oil barrels 54,730 38,901 Natural gas liquids barrels 13,575 11,845 Natural gas mcf 113,897 107,240 Barrels of oil equivalent 87,288 68,619 (a) Sales volumes from purchased crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas are not included in the sales volumes reported.

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA Second

Quarter

2024 Second

Quarter

2023 First

Quarter

2024 Average Selling Prices Crude oil per barrel (including hedging) United States North Dakota 75.84 65.67 71.75 Offshore 80.21 68.32 75.86 Total United States 76.54 66.24 72.58 Guyana 82.53 75.82 84.27 Malaysia and JDA 82.77 68.87 81.10 Worldwide 80.29 71.13 80.06 Crude oil per barrel (excluding hedging) United States North Dakota 75.84 69.22 71.75 Offshore 80.21 71.86 75.86 Total United States 76.54 69.79 72.58 Guyana 82.53 77.64 84.27 Malaysia and JDA 82.77 68.87 81.10 Worldwide 80.29 73.74 80.06 Natural gas liquids per barrel United States North Dakota 20.08 17.90 23.03 Offshore 19.60 20.17 21.36 Worldwide 20.07 17.95 22.97 Natural gas per mcf United States North Dakota 0.81 1.29 1.80 Offshore 1.33 1.62 2.11 Total United States 0.86 1.35 1.85 Malaysia and JDA 6.81 5.56 6.49 Worldwide 4.22 3.82 4.62

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 Average Selling Prices Crude oil per barrel (including hedging) United States North Dakota 73.84 67.05 Offshore 77.78 68.22 Total United States 74.56 67.32 Guyana 83.43 77.50 Malaysia and JDA 81.94 71.02 Worldwide 80.17 72.66 Crude oil per barrel (excluding hedging) United States North Dakota 73.84 70.41 Offshore 77.78 71.55 Total United States 74.56 70.68 Guyana 83.43 78.76 Malaysia and JDA 81.94 71.02 Worldwide 80.17 74.87 Natural gas liquids per barrel United States North Dakota 21.52 20.99 Offshore 20.62 22.20 Worldwide 21.49 21.02 Natural gas per mcf United States North Dakota 1.24 1.83 Offshore 1.79 2.03 Total United States 1.32 1.87 Malaysia and JDA 6.65 5.50 Worldwide 4.41 4.09

