Blusky Carbon Inc.: BluSky Carbon Provides Corporate Updates

Investigating Megatonne-Scale Opportunities and Plans to Attend Major Industry Events

BluSky Carbon Inc. (CSE:BSKY)(FWB:QE4)(WKN A401NM) ("BluSky" or the "Company"), an innovative entry into the carbon dioxide removal (CDR) clean technology sector is pleased to provide a short review of current and upcoming activities.

Highlights

Consulting services for Texas-based biochar opportunity positioned for growth.

Save-the date: Blusky commits to attending leading carbon removal events during fall season of 2024.

Company releases corporate video outlining services, benefits and features.

As previously noted in its prospectus dated May 27, 2024 (as amended by amendment no. 1 dated June 11, 2024) (copies of which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+), BluSky is party to an agreement with Red Mountain Biochar LLC ("Red Mountain"), a Texas corporation, for the provision by BluSky of consulting and professional services regarding the build out of a pyrolysis facility to be specified in statements of work ("SOW") that Red Mountain may issue to BluSky.

The Company is pleased to announce that Red Mountain has identified several facilities across the Southern United States which have access and capabilities to process wood chips essential to the co-location and operation of a pyrolysis facility.

While the Company has not yet received a SOW from Red Mountain, the identification of potential sites is an important milestone. The Company also notes that the CEO of Red Mountain, Mr. Bill Wyatt, brings decades of lumber industry experience to the biochar industry, having managed forestry industry operations, overseen lumber distribution, and serving as Director of Manufacturing for one of the largest building materials producers in North America. The Company will continue to provide updates regarding its collaboration with Red Mountain.

Save The Date

The Blusky team naturally supports ongoing carbon removal education and advocacy for the overall growth of the CDR sector. As such, the Company supports influential industry events such as the upcoming Carbon Unbound European Business Summit September 11-12 in London (UK) followed by the West Coast CDR Business Summit to be held October 24-25 in San Francisco. These summits bring together business pioneers, CDR experts, investors, buyers, innovative scientists, and influential politicians to discuss the future of carbon removal in the quest for climate stability. BluSky plans to attend these events and looks forward to making and renewing acquaintance with industry leaders and interested members of the investment community. For more information regarding our timelines and availability during these events, please contact us directly at info@bluskycarbon.com.

For more information regarding the London (UK) event visit https://www.carbonunboundeurope.com/ and for San Francisco at https://www.carbonunboundwestcoast.com/.

In related news, the Company is pleased to announce it has recently completed a short corporate video addressing carbon removal market challenges and some of the technologies and strategies that BluSky is advancing as solutions in our mission to mitigate climate change. To view the video please click here.

About BluSky Carbon Inc. (CSE: BSKY) (FWB: QE4 /WKN: A401NM)

BluSky is a renewable energy company that is in the business of putting Carbon back into the ground - where it belongs! The Company converts organic and industrial waste into biochar, renewable power and carbonate rocks, and is engaged in the development and sale of carbon capture technology. BluSky's primary objectives are to (1) construct carbon removal equipment; (2) sell the biochar produced by the carbon removal equipment; and (3) sell carbon credits ?generated from the production of biochar. The Company's business model is based on the growing need for carbon neutrality and demand to reduce CO2 emissions.

BluSky Carbon is publicly listed in Canada on the CSE under the symbol BSKY and in Frankfurt., Germany (FWB) under the symbol QE4. BluSky's public filings and related documents are available on the Company's profile page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. For more information about the Company, please visit https://bluskycarbon.com/, watch our video, and sign up to receive news alerts or join us on social media at Facebook, X (formerly twitter), Instagram, or LinkedIn.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

William ("Will") Hessert

Chief Executive Officer

BluSky Carbon Inc.

35 Research Parkway,

Old Saybrook, CT, 06475

Tel. (860) 577-2080

Web. https://bluskycarbon.com/

Email. info@bluskycarbon.com

Sales or partner opportunities:

Greg Pakiela, Business Development

greg.pakiela@bluskycarbon.com

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward Looking Information Disclaimer

This release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, beliefs and assumptions made by management of BluSky about the industry in which it operates. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, strategies, prospects, objectives or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "except", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook", or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to: the market price of the Company's common shares; volatility in the capital markets; lack of dividends; risks associated with foreign operations; risks associated with acquisitions; competition; cyber security threats; changes in laws relating to the Company's business; expectations regarding potential revenue, expenses and operations; cash needs and needs for additional financing; the intention to grow the business and operations; reliance on secondary industries; future production costs and capacity; that available funds will be sufficient to cover expenses; and other forward-looking statements are set out in the section entitled "Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's Final Prospectus dated May 27, 2024, as amended by Amended No. 1 dated June 11, 2024, (the "Amended Prospectus") available on www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile.

Forward-looking information is based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates, forecasts, projections, analysis and opinions of management made considering its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to: regulatory requirements being maintained; ?general business, economic and political conditions; the Company's ability to successfully execute its plans ?and intentions; the availability of financing on reasonable terms; the Company's ability ?to attract and retain skilled staff; market competition; the products and technology offered by competitors; that good relationships with service providers and other third parties will be ?established and maintained; continued growth of the carbon capture technology industry and positive public ?opinion with respect to the carbon capture technology industry.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation the Company's limited operating history; negative cash flow; financial position and results of operations differing materially from expectations; the expectation of incurring future losses and never becoming profitable; requiring additional capital to continue operations; reliance on the third-party service providers; strong competition from competitors in the carbon capture technology industry; technological changes in relation to carbon capture that may adversely affect adoption of current technology or the Company's ?products; supply and demand for the reduction of carbon emissions; ? and other risk factors described in the Amended Prospectus. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

SOURCE: Blusky Carbon Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com