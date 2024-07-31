

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings and organic net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2024.



For fiscal 2024, the company still projects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.01 to $3.07 per share, but now projects organic net sales to be down 2 to 0 percent, compared to the prior growth forecast of 0 to 2 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $3.01 per share on revenue growth of 7.2 percent to $26.51 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Separately, the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock, payable on September 27, 2024, to stockholders of record as of August 30, 2024.



