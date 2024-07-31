

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Humana (HUM) revised fiscal 2024 GAAP EPS guidance to approximately $12.81 from approximately $13.93. The company affirmed adjusted EPS guidance of approximately $16.00. Consolidated GAAP revenue is projected to be approximately $116 billion, revised from prior guidance of approximately $113 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $16.31 on revenue of $114 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Also, the company increased 2024 individual Medicare Advantage annual membership growth by 75,000 to now anticipate annual growth of approximately 225,000, or 4.2 percent. The company reaffirmed full year Insurance segment benefit ratio guidance of approximately 90 percent, which allows for the higher net inpatient costs observed in the second quarter to continue for the remainder of the year.



Looking forward, the company said it continues to anticipate margin expansion and adjusted EPS growth in 2025 as the first step on multiyear path to a normalized margin of at least 3 percent in individual MA business.



Second quarter net income to company declined to $679 million from $959 million, a year ago. Earnings per share was $5.62 compared with $7.66. Adjusted earnings per share was $6.96 compared to $8.94. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. The company said this outperformance was driven by higher than anticipated revenue in MA business, combined with favorable claims development and lower than planned administrative expenses, some of which is considered timing in nature.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $29.54 billion from $26.75 billion last year. Adjusted revenues was $29.38 billion compared to $25.73 billion, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $28.51 billion in revenue.



Shares of Humana are down 7% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.



