

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Telecom firm T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) reported Wednesday higher second-quarter earnings and revenues, both above market estimates. The company further updated outlook for fiscal 2024 core adjusted EBITDA.



In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, T-Mobile shares were gaining around 3.2 percent to trade at $180.91.



In the second quarter, net income climbed 32 percent to $2.93 billion from last year's $2.22 billion. Earnings per share were $2.49, up 34 percent from last year's $1.86.



Total revenues went up to $19.77 billion from $19.20 billion a year ago.



Analysts on average expected the company to report earnings of $2.28 per share on sales of $19.55 billion, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total service revenues of $16.4 billion increased 4 percent year-over-year, and Postpaid service revenues of $12.9 billion increased 7 percent year-over-year.



Further, the company updated fiscal 2024 core adjusted EBITDA guidance to between $31.5 billion and $31.8 billion, versus prior guidance of $31.4 billion to $31.9 billion.



Postpaid net customer additions are expected to be between 5.4 million and 5.7 million, an increase from prior guidance of 5.2 million to 5.6 million.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX