31.07.2024
Admission to trading of UAB "Sostines Bokštai" bond issue on Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Vilnius decided on July 31, 2024 to admit the bonds of UAB "Sostines
Bokštai" to trading on First North operated by AB Nasdaq Vilnius on the request
of the Company. The first trading day of UAB "Sostines Bokštai" bonds is August
9, 2024. 

Additional information on the Bonds:

Issuer's full name       UAB "Sostines Bokštai" 
--------------------------------------------------------
Issuer's short name       HEROB          
--------------------------------------------------------
Bonds' ISIN code        LT0000407629      
--------------------------------------------------------
Securities maturity date    18.05.2026       
--------------------------------------------------------
Nominal value of one bond, EUR 1 000          
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of bonds         19 500         
--------------------------------------------------------
Volume of the bonds issue, EUR 19 500 000       
--------------------------------------------------------
Annual interest rate, %     6 months EURIBOR plus 6%
--------------------------------------------------------
Coupon payments         May 18 and November 18 
--------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook short name      HEROBFLOT26FA      
--------------------------------------------------------
Market             First North Vilnius   
--------------------------------------------------------



The Certified Adviser of UAB "Sostines Bokštai" is "Sorainen ir partneriai" law
firm. 

Base Prospectus and audited financial statements for the financial years 2022
and 2023 are enclosed. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5253 1459
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

