Admission to trading of UAB "Sostines Bokštai" bond issue on Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Vilnius decided on July 31, 2024 to admit the bonds of UAB "Sostines Bokštai" to trading on First North operated by AB Nasdaq Vilnius on the request of the Company. The first trading day of UAB "Sostines Bokštai" bonds is August 9, 2024. Additional information on the Bonds: Issuer's full name UAB "Sostines Bokštai" -------------------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name HEROB -------------------------------------------------------- Bonds' ISIN code LT0000407629 -------------------------------------------------------- Securities maturity date 18.05.2026 -------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value of one bond, EUR 1 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Number of bonds 19 500 -------------------------------------------------------- Volume of the bonds issue, EUR 19 500 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Annual interest rate, % 6 months EURIBOR plus 6% -------------------------------------------------------- Coupon payments May 18 and November 18 -------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name HEROBFLOT26FA -------------------------------------------------------- Market First North Vilnius -------------------------------------------------------- The Certified Adviser of UAB "Sostines Bokštai" is "Sorainen ir partneriai" law firm. Base Prospectus and audited financial statements for the financial years 2022 and 2023 are enclosed. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1236793