Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to directed issue

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 2 August 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: TORM A --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 94,515,241 shares (USD 945,152.41) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 335,285 shares (USD 3,352.85) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 94,850,526 shares (USD 948,505.26) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: USD 37.58 --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.01 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TRMD A --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 120191 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66