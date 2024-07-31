

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Markets digested the interest rate hike and the tapering in bond purchases announced by the Bank of Japan on Wednesday. Sentiment remains cautious as markets keenly wait for the Fed's interest rate decision as well as the forward guidance later in the day. Renewed political tensions in the Middle East, Bank of England's rate decision due on Thursday and corporate earning updates also swayed market sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are trading in positive territory. European benchmarks are trading mostly higher. Asian stock indexes finished trading on a strong positive note.



Dollar Index weakened. Bond yields eased across regions. Crude oil prices surged with the escalation in tensions in the Middle East. Safe-haven demand lifted gold prices. Cryptocurrencies are moving in a mixed fashion.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 40,774.50, up 0.08% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,488.20, up 0.95% Germany's DAX at 18,490.85, up 0.36% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,375.53, up 1.22% France's CAC 40 at 7,570.17, up 1.27% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,885.80, up 0.93% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,123.00, up 1.59% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,092.30, up 1.75% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,938.75, up 2.06% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 17,344.60, up 2.01%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0835, up 0.18% GBP/USD at 1.2841, up 0.05% USD/JPY at 150.53, down 1.46% AUD/USD at 0.6503, down 0.53% USD/CAD at 1.3836, down 0.08% Dollar Index at 104.10, down 0.43%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.134%, down 0.17% Germany at 2.3165%, down 1.05% France at 3.024%, down 1.01% U.K. at 4.0465%, down 0.01% Japan at 1.051%, down 0.94%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $80.19, up 2.72%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $77.00, up 3.04%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $2,465.00, up 0.53%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $66,026.84, down 0.91% Ethereum at $3,310.76, down 0.90% BNB at $584.89, up 1.96% Solana at $182.29, up 0.95% XRP at $0.6456, up 2.46%.



