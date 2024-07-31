Lantheus Holdings, Inc.: Lantheus Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Second Quarter 2024



Worldwide revenue of $394.1 million, an increase of 22.5% from second quarter 2023

Completed three strategic transactions to expand innovative pipeline

GAAP fully diluted earnings per share of $0.88, compared to $1.33 in second quarter 2023. Adjusted fully diluted earnings per share of $1.80 compared to $1.54 in the second quarter 2023, reflective of inter-quarter investment in business development and R&D.

The Company maintains full year 2024 revenue guidance and updates fully diluted earnings per share guidance driven by strategic transactions

BEDFORD, Mass., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (Lantheus or the Company) (NASDAQ: LNTH), the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company committed to enabling clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

"We delivered another strong quarter as we continued to maximize the value of our commercial portfolio," said Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer of Lantheus. "With the strength of our balance sheet and radiopharmaceutical expertise, we also announced three strategic transactions that underscore our ongoing commitment to expand our pipeline of radiodiagnostics and radiotherapeutics to address unmet medical needs for significant patient populations. Looking ahead, we will continue to sustain an attractive financial profile by driving strong performance from our commercial products, advancing our R&D pipeline and executing strategically impactful business development."

Summary Financial Results

(in millions, except per share data - unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 % Change Worldwide revenue $ 394.1 $ 321.7 22.5 % GAAP net income $ 62.1 $ 94.1 (34.1 )% GAAP fully diluted earnings per share $ 0.88 $ 1.33 (33.7 )% Adj. net income (non-GAAP) $ 126.8 $ 109.6 15.7 % Adj. fully diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 1.80 $ 1.54 16.4 %

Second Quarter 2024

Worldwide revenue increased 22.5% to $394.1 million compared to the same period in 2023. Growth was primarily driven by PYLARIFY and DEFINITY.

Sales of PYLARIFY were $273.3 million, an increase of 29.8% over $210.5 million in the prior year period. Growth was driven by increasing utilization of PSMA PET with PYLARIFY at existing customers and expansion of the PSMA PET imaging market.

Sales of DEFINITY were $78.1 million, an increase of 10.7% over $70.5 million in the prior year period.

Operating income decreased to $102.7 million, compared to $124.1 million in the prior year period. Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) increased 14.0% to $171.1 million, compared to $150.1 million in the prior year period.

Fully diluted earnings per share decreased to $0.88, compared to $1.33 in the prior year period. Adjusted fully diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) increased 16.4% to $1.80, compared to $1.54 in the prior year period.

Net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow were $84.7 million and $73.5 million, respectively.

Balance Sheet

At June 30, 2024, the Company's cash and cash equivalents grew to $757.0 million, compared to $713.7 million at December 31, 2023, taking into account the $98.3 million net investment related to the Perspective partnership in the first quarter 2024 and the $32.9 million net payment related to the acquisition of NAV-4694 in the second quarter 2024.

The Company currently has access to up to $350.0 million from a revolving line of credit.

Recent Business Highlights

Radiopharmaceutical Pipeline Progress?

In July 2024, the Company announced its acquisition of NAV-4694, expanding its position in the Alzheimer's disease market. NAV-4694 is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials and is also being used in academic and industry trials evaluating investigational therapeutics. NAV-4694 complements Lantheus' F18-labeled PET imaging agent candidate, MK-6240, which targets Tau tangles in Alzheimer's disease; adding amyloid imaging as a potential product in addition to a tau-based imaging agent could further inform diagnosis and staging of Alzheimer's disease.

In June 2024, the Company acquired global rights to RM2, which targets the gastrin-releasing peptide receptor (GRPR), including the associated novel, clinical-stage radiodiagnostic and radiotherapeutic pair, referred to as 68Ga-RM2 (now LNTH-2401), and 177Lu-RM2 (now LNTH-2402). This acquisition strengthens Lantheus' presence in prostate cancer and expands its pipeline to include breast and other cancers. With this radiotheranostic pair, Lantheus can now potentially reach more prostate cancer patients including those for whom PSMA-targeted therapy may not be appropriate. Lantheus plans to work with Life Molecular to initiate a Phase 1/2a study with LNTH-2402 in prostate cancer in 2025 with LNTH-2401 to be used as a companion diagnostic.

In June 2024, the Company agreed to invest in Radiopharm Theranostics (RAD). Additionally, the Company acquired the rights to two of RAD's licensed pre-clinical assets, an LRRC15 targeting mAb (now LNTH-2403) and a TROP2 targeting nanobody (now LNTH-2404), bolstering the Company's early oncology portfolio. LNTH-2403 is a potential first-in-class highly specific monoclonal antibody radiotherapeutic with both Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of osteosarcoma. The product candidate is designed to target the surrounding tumor micro-environment cells expressing the protein LRRC15 and has the potential to treat a broad range of cancers. LNTH-2404, the TROP2-targeted nanobody radiotherapeutic, is advancing in preclinical development for TROP-2-expressing cancers.



Other Key Updates

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) released its Proposed Medicare Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System (OPPS) rule for calendar year 2025 for improved payment for specialized diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals to support patient access for Medicare beneficiaries. In the proposed rule, innovative diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals, including PYLARIFY, would continue to be paid separately by CMS for traditional Medicare Fee for Service patients in the hospital outpatient setting following the expiry of traditional pass-through payment status. The final rule will be issued in early November and take effect January 1, 2025.

The Company recently appointed Jeffrey Humphrey, M.D., to the position of Chief Medical Officer, along with Jamie Spaeth to the position of Chief People Officer and Kimberly Brown to the position of Chief Accounting Officer.

Full Year 2024 Financial Guidance

Guidance Issued July 31, 2024 Guidance Issued May 2, 2024 FY 2024 Revenue $1.50 billion - $1.52 billion $1.50 billion - $1.52 billion FY 2024 Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS $6.60 - $6.70 $7.00 - $7.20

On a forward-looking basis, the Company does not provide GAAP income per common share guidance or a reconciliation of adjusted fully diluted EPS to GAAP income per common share because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty business development and acquisition related expenses, purchase accounting fair value adjustments, and any one-time, non-recurring charges. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. As a result, it is the Company's view that a quantitative reconciliation of adjusted fully diluted EPS on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable effort.

About Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Lantheus is the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company, delivering life-changing science to enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes. Headquartered in Massachusetts with offices in Canada and Sweden, Lantheus has been providing radiopharmaceutical solutions for more than 65 years. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.?

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted net income and its line components; adjusted net income per share - fully diluted; adjusted operating income and free cash flow. The Company's management believes that the presentation of these measures provides useful information to investors. These measures may assist investors in evaluating the Company's operations, period over period. However, these measures may exclude items that may be highly variable, difficult to predict and of a size that could have a substantial impact on the Company's reported results of operations for a particular period. Management uses these and other non-GAAP measures internally for evaluation of the performance of the business, including the allocation of resources and the evaluation of results relative to employee performance compensation targets. Investors should consider these non-GAAP measures only as a supplement to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by their use of terms such as "believe," "continue," "could," "guidance," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "progress," "should," "target," "will," "would" and other similar terms. Such forward-looking statements include our guidance for the fiscal year 2024 and are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates and expectations will be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include: (i) continued market expansion and penetration for our established commercial products, particularly PYLARIFY and DEFINITY, in a competitive environment in which other imaging agents have been approved and are being commercialized, and our ability to clinically and commercially differentiate our products; (ii) our ability to have third parties manufacture our products and our ability to manufacture DEFINITY in our in-house manufacturing facility; (iii) the global availability of Molybdenum-99 ("Mo-99") and other raw material and key components; (iv) our strategies, future prospects, and our projected growth, including revenue related to our collaboration agreements with POINT Biopharma Global Inc., including our ability to obtain FDA approval for PNT2002 and PNT2003; (v) our ability to satisfy our obligations under our existing clinical development partnerships using MK-6240 or NAV-4694 as a research tool and under the license agreements through which we have rights to MK-6240 and NAV-4694, and to further develop and commercialize MK-6240 and NAV-4694 as approved products; (vi) our ability to successfully execute on our agreements with Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. ("Perspective"), including finalizing the license agreements in the event we exercise our options to do so, the value of our current and any future equity interest in Perspective, and Perspective's ability to successfully develop its alpha-particle therapy and innovative platform technology; (vii) the efforts and timing for clinical development, regulatory approval, adequate coding, coverage and payment and successful commercialization of our product candidates and new clinical applications and territories for our products, in each case, that we or our strategic partners may undertake; (viii) our ability to identify and acquire or in-license additional diagnostic and therapeutic product opportunities in oncology, Alzheimer's disease and other strategic areas and continue to grow and advance our pipeline of products; and (ix) the risk and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including those described in the Risk Factors section in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q).

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data - unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 394,091 $ 321,700 $ 764,066 $ 622,484 Cost of goods sold 138,317 119,053 266,446 342,761 Gross profit 255,774 202,647 497,620 279,723 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 45,035 36,456 90,581 69,073 General and administrative 47,409 26,151 95,304 49,422 Research and development 60,601 15,901 108,625 46,433 Total operating expenses 153,045 78,508 294,510 164,928 Gain on sale of assets - - 6,254 - Operating income 102,729 124,139 209,364 114,795 Interest expense 4,862 4,933 9,721 9,924 Investment in equity securities - unrealized loss (gain) 22,537 - (38,167 ) - Other income (9,044 ) (4,482 ) (17,832 ) (7,713 ) Income before income taxes 84,374 123,688 255,642 112,584 Income tax expense 22,301 29,557 62,503 21,260 Net income $ 62,073 $ 94,131 $ 193,139 $ 91,324 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.89 $ 1.38 $ 2.80 $ 1.34 Diluted $ 0.88 $ 1.33 $ 2.74 $ 1.31 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 69,356 68,371 69,056 68,062 Diluted 70,601 71,014 70,364 69,957

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Revenues Analysis

(in thousands - unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change PYLARIFY $ 273,255 $ 210,522 29.8 % $ 532,125 $ 405,992 31.1 % Other radiopharmaceutical oncology - 818 (100.0 )% 384 1,535 (75.0 )% Total radiopharmaceutical oncology 273,255 211,340 29.3 % 532,509 407,527 30.7 % DEFINITY 78,100 70,529 10.7 % 154,664 139,353 11.0 % TechneLite 28,186 21,594 30.5 % 49,900 42,580 17.2 % Other precision diagnostics 5,825 5,454 6.8 % 11,757 11,261 4.4 % Total precision diagnostics 112,111 97,577 14.9 % 216,321 193,194 12.0 % Strategic partnerships and other revenue 8,725 12,783 (31.7 )% 15,236 21,763 (30.0 )% Total revenues $ 394,091 $ 321,700 22.5 % $ 764,066 $ 622,484 22.7 %

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per share data - unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 62,073 $ 94,131 $ 193,139 $ 91,324 Stock and incentive plan compensation 18,479 12,692 33,863 22,359 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 10,122 12,374 20,053 23,473 Campus consolidation costs (5 ) 1,681 14 3,140 Contingent consideration fair value adjustments 100 (7,575 ) 100 (8,975 ) Non-recurring refinancing related fees - (48 ) - 213 Non-recurring fees - - - (2,734 ) Gain on sale of assets - - (6,254 ) - Strategic collaboration and license costs 38,191 - 66,191 - Investment in equity securities - unrealized loss (gain) 22,537 - (38,167 ) - Acquisition-related costs 821 169 1,609 338 Impairment of long-lived assets - 5,998 - 138,050 ARO Acceleration and other related costs - 577 - 725 Other 679 59 1,468 684 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(a) (26,158 ) (10,461 ) (26,859 ) (56,837 ) Adjusted net income $ 126,839 $ 109,597 $ 245,157 $ 211,760 Adjusted net income, as a percentage of revenues 32.2 % 34.1 % 32.1 % 34.0 %

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.88 $ 1.33 $ 2.74 $ 1.31 Stock and incentive plan compensation 0.26 0.18 0.48 0.32 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.14 0.17 0.28 0.34 Campus consolidation costs - 0.02 - 0.04 Contingent consideration fair value adjustments - (0.11 ) - (0.13 ) Non-recurring refinancing related fees - - - - Non-recurring fees - - - (0.04 ) Gain on sale of assets - - (0.09 ) - Strategic collaboration and license costs 0.54 - 0.94 - Investment in equity securities - unrealized loss (gain) 0.32 - (0.54 ) - Acquisition-related costs 0.01 - 0.02 - Impairment of long-lived assets - 0.08 - 1.97 ARO Acceleration and other related costs - 0.02 - 0.02 Other 0.01 - 0.02 0.01 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(a) (0.36 ) (0.15 ) (0.37 ) (0.81 ) Adjusted net income per share - diluted $ 1.80 $ 1.54 $ 3.48 $ 3.03 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 70,601 71,014 70,364 69,957

(a) The income tax effect of the adjustments between GAAP net loss and non-GAAP adjusted net income takes into account the tax treatment and related tax rate that apply to each adjustment in the applicable tax jurisdiction.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Continued)

(in thousands, except per share data - unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating income $ 102,729 $ 124,139 $ 209,364 $ 114,795 Stock and incentive plan compensation 18,479 12,692 33,863 22,359 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 10,122 12,374 20,053 23,473 Campus consolidation costs (5 ) 1,681 14 3,140 Contingent consideration fair value adjustments 100 (7,575 ) 100 (8,975 ) Non-recurring refinancing related fees - (48 ) - 213 Non-recurring fees - - - (2,734 ) Gain on sale of assets - - (6,254 ) - Strategic collaboration and license costs 38,191 - 66,191 - Acquisition-related costs 821 169 1,609 338 Impairment of long-lived assets - 5,998 - 138,050 ARO Acceleration and other related costs - 577 - 725 Other 679 59 1,468 684 Adjusted operating income $ 171,116 $ 150,066 $ 326,408 $ 292,068 Adjusted operating income, as a percentage of revenues 43.4 % 46.6 % 42.7 % 46.9 %

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow

(in thousands - unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 84,720 $ (32,266 ) $ 211,958 $ 76,234 Capital expenditures (11,175 ) (10,697 ) (19,448 ) (19,865 ) Free cash flow $ 73,545 $ (42,963 ) $ 192,510 $ 56,369 Net cash used in investing activities $ (45,086 ) $ (20,697 ) $ (151,615 ) $ (65,210 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 99 $ (4,051 ) $ (16,746 ) $ (12,720 )

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands - unaudited) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 757,018 $ 713,656 Accounts receivable, net 372,288 284,292 Inventory 70,516 64,029 Other current assets 24,165 16,683 Assets held for sale 7,159 7,159 Total current assets 1,231,146 1,085,819 Investment in equity securities 116,423 - Property, plant and equipment, net 158,158 146,697 Intangibles, net 172,239 151,985 Goodwill 61,189 61,189 Deferred tax assets, net 151,185 150,198 Other long-term assets 49,491 55,261 Total assets $ 1,939,831 $ 1,651,149 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt and other borrowings $ 868 $ 823 Accounts payable 49,774 41,189 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 212,643 145,338 Total current liabilities 263,285 187,350 Asset retirement obligations 23,130 22,916 Long-term debt, net and other borrowings 563,188 561,670 Other long-term liabilities 63,543 63,321 Total liabilities 913,146 835,257 Total stockholders' equity 1,026,685 815,892 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,939,831 $ 1,651,149

