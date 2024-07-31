MiNK Therapeutics Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Capital Market Requirement

NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, announced today that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market's market value of listed securities ("MVLS") requirement.



On July 23, 2024, MiNK received notice from NASDAQ confirming that the Company has satisfied the MVLS requirement as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(2). Accordingly, the Company now satisfies the MVLS requirement for continued listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market and the matter is now closed.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK is advancing a pipeline of both native and next generation engineered iNKT programs, with a platform designed to facilitate scalable and reproducible manufacturing for off-the-shelf delivery. The company is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, visit https://minktherapeutics.com/ or @MiNK_iNKT. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and social media channels.

Investor Contact

917-362-1370

investor@minktherapeutics.com

Media Contact

781-674-4428

communications@minktherapeutics.com