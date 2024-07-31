FTI Consulting, Inc.: FTI Consulting Expands Business Transformation Capabilities with Appointment of Agriculture Expert as Senior Managing Director

WASHINGTON, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Nathan Ramsey as a Senior Managing Director in the Food, Agriculture & Beverage practice within the firm's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment.



Mr. Ramsey, who is based in Denver, has more than 20 years of experience in the agriculture and food industry, supporting corporate, competitive market and business unit strategy development, organic growth planning, inorganic growth through ventures and transactions, product and business development, experience-led operational business transformation, market analysis and sustainability within the sector.

In his role at FTI Consulting, he will lead efforts to expand the firm's capabilities within the agriculture industry and help clients through business transformation, focusing on growth strategy, value-chain enhancement, supply chain improvement and implementation of new technologies.

"The agriculture industry is experiencing unprecedented global demand while simultaneously trying to make sense of what sustainability means for the future, applying new technologies for food production and navigating geopolitical tensions," said Keith Cooper, Leader of the Food, Agriculture & Beverage practice within the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting. "Nathan's unique background and expertise grant him the ability to reach across the different functions of the industry to connect the dots and drive value for all stakeholders."

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Ramsey founded and led the professional services firm Pragmatic Ag Solutions, which supports clients in the agriculture industry with strategy development and business transformation. Before that, he served as a Principal for a Big Four firm, focusing on business strategy within the food and agribusiness market sector. Mr. Ramsey also has technical training and degrees in agricultural & biological engineering, plant sciences and business.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Ramsey said, "FTI Consulting's philosophy of 'Experts with Impact' aligns very well with both my experience and personal beliefs in what creates a high-value consulting experience. FTI Consulting has a set of capabilities that are both unique and highly relevant to the global agriculture industry. I look forward to joining my colleagues across all our segments to provide clients with a comprehensive suite of services to help them address the evolving opportunity landscape in the food and agriculture industry."

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 8,000 employees located in 33 countries and territories, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.49 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2023. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com .

