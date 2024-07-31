Johnson Controls International plc: Johnson Controls Reports Solid Q3 Results; Tightens FY24 Guidance

Q3 reported sales increased 1% and 3% organically *

Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.45; Q3 Adjusted EPS * of $1.14

of $1.14 Q3 Orders +5% organically year-over-year

Building Solutions backlog of $12.9 billion increased 10% organically year-over-year

Initiates fiscal Q4 and updates full year fiscal 2024 guidance*

* This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Definitions and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the attached footnotes. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements for, the most comparable GAAP measures.

CORK, Ireland, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI), a global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today reported fiscal third quarter 2024 GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") of $1.45. Excluding special items, adjusted EPS was $1.14.

Sales in the quarter of $7.2 billion increased 1% over the prior year on an as reported basis and 3% organically. GAAP net income was $975 million. Adjusted net income was $769 million.

"Our third quarter results exceeded expectations with robust margin expansion, strong free cash flow generation, and continued Service demand," said George Oliver, Chairman and CEO. "We have increased our backlog to record levels, building on our strong momentum driving profitable growth. We have also tightened our full year adjusted EPS guidance to reflect our progress and confidence in Johnson Controls' prospects for continued growth and value creation. The announced divestitures of our R&LC HVAC and Air Distribution Technologies businesses, representing roughly 20% of sales, marked a pivotal milestone in our transformation into a pure-play provider of comprehensive solutions for commercial buildings and is a significant step to unlock value for our shareholders."

FISCAL Q3 SEGMENT RESULTS

The financial highlights presented in the tables below are in accordance with GAAP, unless otherwise indicated. All comparisons are to the fiscal third quarter of 2023.

A slide presentation to accompany the results can be found in the Investor Relations section of Johnson Controls' website at http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com.

Building Solutions North America





Fiscal Q3 (in millions)

2024

2023

Change Sales

$ 2,899

$ 2,665

9 % Segment EBITA











GAAP

521

385

35 % Adjusted (non-GAAP)

460

385

19 % Segment EBITA Margin %











GAAP

18.0 %

14.4 %

360 bp Adjusted (non-GAAP)

15.9 %

14.4 %

150 bp

Sales in the quarter of $2.9 billion increased 9% over the prior year. Organic sales increased 8% over the prior year led by growth greater than 20% in Applied HVAC & Controls.

Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, increased 5% year-over-year. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $9.0 billion increased 14% compared to the prior year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.

Segment EBITA margin of 18.0% expanded 360 basis points versus the prior year led by higher margin backlog conversion, improved productivity and a favorable earn-out liability adjustment. Adjusted segment EBITA in Q3 2024 excludes the favorable earn-out liability adjustment.

Building Solutions EMEA/LA (Europe, Middle East, Africa / Latin America)





Fiscal Q3 (in millions)

2024

2023

Change Sales

$ 1,081

$ 1,045

3 % Segment EBITA











GAAP

111

90

23 % Adjusted (non-GAAP)

111

90

23 % Segment EBITA Margin %











GAAP

10.3 %

8.6 %

170 bp Adjusted (non-GAAP)

10.3 %

8.6 %

170 bp

Sales in the quarter of $1.1 billion increased 3% over the prior year. Organic sales grew 8% versus the prior year led by strong mid-teen growth in Service.

Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, increased 11% year-over-year. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $2.5 billion increased 12% year-over-year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.

Segment EBITA margin of 10.3% expanded 170 basis points versus the prior year driven by the positive mix from the growth in Service and by the conversion of higher margin Systems backlog.

Building Solutions Asia Pacific





Fiscal Q3 (in millions)

2024

2023

Change Sales

$ 575

$ 736

(22 %) Segment EBITA











GAAP

67

102

(34 %) Adjusted (non-GAAP)

67

102

(34 %) Segment EBITA Margin %











GAAP

11.7 %

13.9 %

(220 bp) Adjusted (non-GAAP)

11.7 %

13.9 %

(220 bp)

Sales in the quarter of $575 million declined 22% versus the prior year. Organic sales declined 19% versus the prior year as high single-digit Service growth was more than offset by continued weakness in the Systems business in China.

Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, declined 2% year-over-year. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $1.4 billion decreased 12% year-over-year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.

Segment EBITA margin of 11.7% declined 220 basis points versus the prior year as weakness in China more than offset positive mix from the Service business.

Global Products





Fiscal Q3 (in millions)

2024

2023

Change Sales

$ 2,676

$ 2,687

- % Segment EBITA











GAAP

655

593

10 % Adjusted (non-GAAP)

655

593

10 % Segment EBITA Margin %











GAAP

24.5 %

22.1 %

240 bp Adjusted (non-GAAP)

24.5 %

22.1 %

240 bp

Sales in the quarter of $2.7 billion were flat versus the prior year. Organic sales grew 3% versus the prior year as growth in Commercial and Residential HVAC was offset by declines in Fire & Security.

Segment EBITA margin of 24.5% expanded 240 basis points versus the prior year as positive price/cost and improved productivity more than offset mix headwinds from ongoing weakness in China.

Corporate





Fiscal Q3 (in millions)

2024

2023

Change Corporate Expense











GAAP

$ 135

$ 122

11 % Adjusted (non-GAAP)

119

78

53 %

Adjusted Corporate expense in Q3 2024 and Q3 2023 exclude certain transaction/separation costs.

OTHER Q3 ITEMS

Cash provided by operating activities was $1.0 billion. Free cash flow was $922 million and adjusted free cash flow was $1.3 billion.

The Company paid dividends of approximately $249 million.

The Company repurchased 6.0 million shares of common stock for approximately $402 million.

The Company recorded pre-tax restructuring and impairment costs of $106 million, comprised of impairments primarily associated with assets classified as held for sale ($66 million) and severance and other charges related to ongoing restructuring actions ($40 million).

The Company recorded a pre-tax gain of $351 million related to insurance recoveries associated with the water provider Aqueous Film Forming Foam ("AFFF") settlement disclosed in Q2 2024.

GUIDANCE

The following forward-looking statements regarding organic sales growth, adjusted segment EBITA margin, adjusted segment EBITA margin improvement and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are derived by excluding certain amounts from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The determination of the amounts excluded is a matter of management judgment and depends upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income amounts recognized in a given period and the high variability of certain amounts, such as mark-to-market adjustments. Organic revenue growth excludes the effect of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency. The Company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of the aforementioned forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to its most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because such information is not available, and management cannot reliably predict the necessary components of such GAAP measures without unreasonable effort or expense. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company's fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and full year GAAP financial results.

The Company initiated fiscal 2024 fourth quarter guidance:

Organic sales up ~7% year-over-year

Adjusted segment EBITA margin of ~19.0%

Adjusted EPS before special items of ~$1.23 to $1.26

The Company tightened fiscal 2024 full year EPS guidance:

Organic sales growth up ~3% year-over-year (previously Up ~MSD)

Adjusted segment EBITA margin improvement of ~110 basis points, year-over-year (previously Up ~50 to 75 bps)

Adjusted EPS before special items of ~$3.66 to $3.69 (previously ~$3.60 to $3.75)

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Johnson Controls International plc Consolidated Statements of Income (in millions, except per share data; unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Nine Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net sales













Products and systems $ 5,422

$ 5,431

$ 14,896

$ 15,070 Services 1,809

1,702

5,128

4,817

7,231

7,133

20,024

19,887 Cost of sales













Products and systems 3,652

3,708

10,273

10,337 Services 1,091

994

3,090

2,787

4,743

4,702

13,363

13,124















Gross profit 2,488

2,431

6,661

6,763















Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,090

1,555

4,854

4,705 Restructuring and impairment costs 106

81

399

844 Net financing charges 71

80

263

218 Equity income 58

78

176

190















Income before income taxes 1,279

793

1,321

1,186















Income tax provision (benefit) 227

(329)

99

(266)































Net income 1,052

1,122

1,222

1,452















Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interests 77

73

150

152















Net income attributable to Johnson Controls $ 975

$ 1,049

$ 1,072

$ 1,300















Earnings per share attributable to Johnson Controls













Basic $ 1.45

$ 1.54

$ 1.58

$ 1.90 Diluted 1.45

1.53

1.58

1.89

Johnson Controls International plc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in millions; unaudited)



June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023 Assets













Cash and cash equivalents $ 862

$ 835 Accounts receivable - net 6,667

6,006 Inventories 2,863

2,776 Current assets held for sale 205

- Other current assets 1,556

1,120 Current assets 12,153

10,737







Property, plant and equipment - net 3,011

3,136 Goodwill 17,676

17,936 Other intangible assets - net 4,315

4,888 Investments in partially-owned affiliates 1,054

1,056 Noncurrent assets held for sale 487

- Other noncurrent assets 4,629

4,489 Total assets $ 43,325

$ 42,242







Liabilities and Equity













Short-term debt $ 1,523

$ 385 Current portion of long-term debt 998

645 Accounts payable 4,128

4,268 Accrued compensation and benefits 1,012

958 Deferred revenue 2,143

1,996 Current liabilities held for sale 149

- Other current liabilities 2,771

2,832 Current liabilities 12,724

11,084







Long-term debt 7,867

7,818 Pension and postretirement benefits 225

278 Noncurrent liabilities held for sale 203

- Other noncurrent liabilities 5,163

5,368 Long-term liabilities 13,458

13,464







Shareholders' equity attributable to Johnson Controls 15,968

16,545 Noncontrolling interests 1,175

1,149 Total equity 17,143

17,694 Total liabilities and equity $ 43,325

$ 42,242

Johnson Controls International plc Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in millions; unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Nine Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Operating Activities













Net income attributable to Johnson Controls $ 975

$ 1,049

$ 1,072

$ 1,300 Income attributable to noncontrolling interests 77

73

150

152 Net income 1,052

1,122

1,222

1,452 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 220

212

687

621 Pension and postretirement benefit income (10)

(20)

(30)

(23) Pension and postretirement contributions (8)

(12)

(21)

(38) Equity in (earnings) losses of partially-owned affiliates, net of dividends received 104

28

2

(27) Deferred income taxes 11

(102)

(389)

(270) Noncash restructuring and impairment charges 80

10

333

701 Equity-based compensation 28

-

84

92 Other - net (87)

14

(125)

(104) Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and divestitures:













Accounts receivable (104)

(307)

(763)

(667) Inventories 13

110

(215)

(383) Other assets (349)

(45)

(553)

(214) Restructuring reserves (19)

50

(79)

33 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 47

28

405

(127) Accrued income taxes 43

(275)

14

(215) Cash provided by operating activities 1,021

813

572

831















Investing Activities













Capital expenditures (99)

(111)

(324)

(366) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired -

(171)

1

(260) Other - net -

20

13

50 Cash used by investing activities (99)

(262)

(310)

(576)















Financing Activities













Net proceeds (payments) from borrowings with maturities less than three

months (840)

(1,536)

679

(248) Proceeds from debt 859

855

1,281

1,171 Repayments of debt (275)

-

(438)

(536) Stock repurchases and retirements (402)

(366)

(876)

(613) Payment of cash dividends (249)

(248)

(753)

(729) Employee equity-based compensation withholding taxes (2)

(2)

(26)

(34) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (70)

(77)

(121)

(149) Other - net (20)

1

(68)

27 Cash used by financing activities (999)

(1,373)

(322)

(1,111)















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted

cash 10

(75)

29

(67) Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (67)

(897)

(31)

(923) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 960

2,040

924

2,066 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 893

1,143

893

1,143 Less: Restricted cash 31

86

31

86 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 862

$ 1,057

$ 862

$ 1,057

FOOTNOTES

1.Non-GAAP Measures

The Company reports various non-GAAP measures in this earnings release and the related earnings presentation. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements for, the most comparable GAAP measures. Refer to footnotes two through seven for further information on the calculations of the non-GAAP measures and reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures.

Organic sales

Organic sales growth excludes the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency. Management believes organic sales growth is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period sales results and trends.

Cash flow

Adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion are non-GAAP measures which exclude the impacts of the following:

JC Capital cash flows primarily include activity associated with finance/notes receivables and inventory and/or capital expenditures related to lease arrangements. JC Capital net income is primarily related to interest income on the finance/notes receivable and profit recognized on arrangements with sales-type lease components.

Effective January 1, 2024, the Company has excluded the impact of discontinuing its accounts receivables factoring programs from adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion. The Company has also re-baselined the prior year adjusted free cash flow measures to present a more comparative measure without the impact of factoring.

Cash impacts of the water systems AFFF settlement and related insurance recoveries.

Management believes free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow measures are useful to investors in understanding the strength of the Company and its ability to generate cash. These non-GAAP measures can also be used to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash flow from operations and the impact that this cash flow has on its liquidity. Management also believes adjusted free cash flows are useful to investors in understanding period-over-period cash flows, cash trends and ongoing cash flows of the Company.

Adjusted financial measures

Adjusted financial measures include adjusted segment EBITA, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted corporate expenses. These non-GAAP measures are derived by excluding certain amounts from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The determination of the excluded amounts is a matter of management judgment and depends upon the nature and variability of the underlying expense or income amounts and other factors.

As detailed in the tables included in footnotes four through seven, the following items were excluded from certain financial measures:

Net mark-to-market adjustments are the result of adjusting restricted asbestos investments and pension and postretirement plan assets to their current market value. These adjustments may have a favorable or unfavorable impact on results.

are the result of adjusting restricted asbestos investments and pension and postretirement plan assets to their current market value. These adjustments may have a favorable or unfavorable impact on results. Restructuring and impairment costs - Restructuring costs include costs associated with exit plans or other restructuring plans that will have a more significant impact on the underlying cost structure of the organization. Impairment costs primarily relate to write-downs of goodwill, intangible assets and assets held for sale to their fair value.

- Restructuring costs include costs associated with exit plans or other restructuring plans that will have a more significant impact on the underlying cost structure of the organization. Impairment costs primarily relate to write-downs of goodwill, intangible assets and assets held for sale to their fair value. NCI impact of restructuring and impairment costs represent the portion of restructuring and impairment costs attributable to Noncontrolling Interests.

represent the portion of restructuring and impairment costs attributable to Noncontrolling Interests. Water systems AFFF settlement and insurance recoveries include amounts related to a settlement with a nationwide class of public water systems concerning the use of AFFF manufactured and sold by a subsidiary of the Company.

include amounts related to a settlement with a nationwide class of public water systems concerning the use of AFFF manufactured and sold by a subsidiary of the Company. Transaction/separation costs include costs associated with significant mergers and acquisitions.

include costs associated with significant mergers and acquisitions. Earn-out adjustments relate to earn-out liabilities associated with certain significant acquisitions and may have a favorable or unfavorable impact on results.

relate to earn-out liabilities associated with certain significant acquisitions and may have a favorable or unfavorable impact on results. Warehouse fire loss relates to an uninsured loss attributable to a fire at a warehouse in Menominee, Michigan.

relates to an uninsured loss attributable to a fire at a warehouse in Menominee, Michigan. Cyber incident costs primarily represent expenses, net of insurance recoveries, associated with the response to, and remediation of, a cybersecurity incident which occurred in September 2023.

primarily represent expenses, net of insurance recoveries, associated with the response to, and remediation of, a cybersecurity incident which occurred in September 2023. Global products product quality issue are costs related to a product quality issue within the Global Products segment that is unusual due to the magnitude of the expected cost to remediate in comparison to typical product quality issues experienced by the Company.

are costs related to a product quality issue within the Global Products segment that is unusual due to the magnitude of the expected cost to remediate in comparison to typical product quality issues experienced by the Company. Related tax impact includes the tax impact of the various excluded items.

Management believes the exclusion of these items is useful to investors due to the unusual nature and/or magnitude of the amounts. When considered together with unadjusted amounts, adjusted financial measures are useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results, business trends and ongoing operations of the Company. Management may also use these metrics as guides in forecasting, budgeting and long-term planning processes and for compensation purposes.

Debt ratios

Management believes that net debt to adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is useful to understanding the Company's financial condition as the ratio provides an overview of the extent to which the Company relies on external debt financing for its funding and also is a measure of risk to its shareholders.

2. Sales

The following tables detail the changes in sales attributable to organic growth, foreign currency, acquisitions, divestitures and other (unaudited):



Three Months Ended June 30 Net sales Building Solutions







(in millions) North

America

EMEA/LA

Asia

Pacific

Total

Global

Products

Total JCI

plc Net sales - 2023 $ 2,665

$ 1,045

$ 736

$ 4,446

$ 2,687

$ 7,133 Base year adjustments





















Divestitures and other -

(1)

(17)

(18)

(7)

(25) Foreign currency 2

(46)

(25)

(69)

(80)

(149) Adjusted base net sales 2,667

998

694

4,359

2,600

6,959 Acquisitions 16

1

15

32

-

32 Organic growth 216

82

(134)

164

76

240 Net sales - 2024 $ 2,899

$ 1,081

$ 575

$ 4,555

$ 2,676

$ 7,231























Growth %:





















Net sales 9 %

3 %

(22 %)

2 %

- %

1 % Organic growth 8 %

8 %

(19 %)

4 %

3 %

3 %



Nine Months Ended June 30 Net sales Building Solutions







(in millions) North

America

EMEA/LA

Asia

Pacific

Total

Global

Products

Total JCI

plc Net sales - 2023 $ 7,552

$ 3,051

$ 2,049

$ 12,652

$ 7,235

$ 19,887 Base year adjustments





















Divestitures and other -

(3)

(51)

(54)

(12)

(66) Foreign currency 15

(8)

(68)

(61)

(144)

(205) Adjusted base net sales 7,567

3,040

1,930

12,537

7,079

19,616 Acquisitions 48

7

51

106

29

135 Organic growth 510

136

(408)

238

35

273 Net sales - 2024 $ 8,125

$ 3,183

$ 1,573

$ 12,881

$ 7,143

$ 20,024























Growth %:





















Net sales 8 %

4 %

(23 %)

2 %

(1 %)

1 % Organic growth 7 %

4 %

(21 %)

2 %

- %

1 %



Three Months Ended June 30 Products and systems revenue Building Solutions







(in millions) North

America

EMEA/LA

Asia

Pacific

Total

Global

Products

Total JCI

plc Products and systems revenue - 2023 $ 1,636

$ 571

$ 537

$ 2,744

$ 2,687

$ 5,431 Base year adjustments





















Divestitures and other -

-

-

-

(7)

(7) Foreign currency 2

(12)

(18)

(28)

(80)

(108) Adjusted products and systems revenue 1,638

559

519

2,716

2,600

5,316 Acquisitions 2

1

10

13

-

13 Organic growth 150

15

(148)

17

76

93 Products and systems revenue - 2024 $ 1,790

$ 575

$ 381

$ 2,746

$ 2,676

$ 5,422























Growth %:





















Products and systems revenue 9 %

1 %

(29 %)

- %

- %

- % Organic growth 9 %

3 %

(29 %)

1 %

3 %

2 %



Nine Months Ended June 30 Products and systems revenue Building Solutions







(in millions) North

America

EMEA/LA

Asia

Pacific

Total

Global

Products

Total JCI

plc Products and systems revenue - 2023 $ 4,641

$ 1,705

$ 1,489

$ 7,835

$ 7,235

$15,070 Base year adjustments





















Divestitures and other -

(1)

-

(1)

(12)

(13) Foreign currency 14

35

(51)

(2)

(144)

(146) Adjusted products and systems revenue 4,655

1,739

1,438

7,832

7,079

14,911 Acquisitions 5

4

30

39

29

68 Organic growth 349

(25)

(442)

(118)

35

(83) Products and systems revenue - 2024 $ 5,009

$ 1,718

$ 1,026

$ 7,753

$ 7,143

$ 14,896























Growth %:





















Products and systems revenue 8 %

1 %

(31 %)

(1 %)

(1 %)

(1 %) Organic growth 7 %

(1 %)

(31 %)

(2 %)

- %

(1 %)



Three Months Ended June 30 Service revenue Building Solutions







(in millions) North

America

EMEA/LA

Asia

Pacific

Total

Global

Products

Total JCI

plc Service revenue - 2023 $ 1,029

$ 474

$ 199

$ 1,702

$ -

$ 1,702 Base year adjustments





















Divestitures and other -

(1)

(17)

(18)

-

(18) Foreign currency -

(34)

(7)

(41)

-

(41) Adjusted base service revenue 1,029

439

175

1,643

-

1,643 Acquisitions 14

-

5

19

-

19 Organic growth 66

67

14

147

-

147 Service revenue - 2024 $ 1,109

$ 506

$ 194

$ 1,809

$ -

$ 1,809























Growth %:





















Service revenue 8 %

7 %

(3 %)

6 %

- %

6 % Organic growth 6 %

15 %

8 %

9 %

- %

9 %



Nine Months Ended June 30 Service revenue Building Solutions







(in millions) North

America

EMEA/LA

Asia

Pacific

Total

Global

Products

Total JCI

plc Service revenue - 2023 $ 2,911

$ 1,346

$ 560

$ 4,817

$ -

$ 4,817 Base year adjustments





















Divestitures and other -

(2)

(51)

(53)

-

(53) Foreign currency 1

(43)

(17)

(59)

-

(59) Adjusted base service revenue 2,912

1,301

492

4,705

-

4,705 Acquisitions 43

3

21

67

-

67 Organic growth 161

161

34

356

-

356 Service revenue - 2024 $ 3,116

$ 1,465

$ 547

$ 5,128

$ -

$ 5,128























Growth %:





















Service revenue 7 %

9 %

(2 %)

6 %

- %

6 % Organic growth 6 %

12 %

7 %

8 %

- %

8 %

3. Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion

The following table includes free cash flow and free cash flow conversion (unaudited):



Three Months Ended June 30,

Nine Months Ended June 30, (in millions) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Cash provided by operating activities $ 1,021

$ 813

$ 572

$ 831

Capital expenditures (99)

(111)

(324)

(366)

Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 922

$ 702

$ 248

$ 465



















Net income attributable to JCI $ 975

$ 1,049

$ 1,072

$ 1,300

Free cash flow conversion from net income (non-GAAP) 95 %

67 %

23 %

36 %



The following table includes adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion (unaudited):



Three Months Ended June 30,

Nine Months Ended June 30, (in millions) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 922

$ 702

$ 248

$ 465 Adjustments:













JC Capital cash used by operating activities 49

39

170

81 Water systems AFFF settlement cash payments and

insurance recoveries 243

-

243

- Impact from discontinuation of factoring programs 49

-

648

- Adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP) 1,263

741

1,309

546 Prior year impact from factoring programs -

5

-

79 Re-baselined adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 1,263

$ 746

$ 1,309

$ 625















Adjusted net income attributable to JCI (non-GAAP) $ 769

$ 706

$ 1,652

$ 1,686 JC Capital net income (3)

(4)

(8)

(12) Adjusted net income attributable to JCI, excluding JC Capital (non-GAAP) $ 766

$ 702

$ 1,644

$ 1,674 Adjusted free cash flow conversion (non-GAAP) 165 %

106 %

80 %

37 %

4. EBITA, EBIT and Corporate Expense

The Company evaluates the performance of its business units primarily on segment EBITA.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Nine Months Ended June 30,

Actual

Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

Actual

Adjusted (Non-GAAP) (in millions; unaudited) 2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023































Segment EBITA





























Building Solutions North America $ 521

$ 385

$ 460

$ 385

$ 1,179

$ 967

$ 1,118

$ 967 Building Solutions EMEA/LA 111

90

111

90

280

234

280

234 Building Solutions Asia Pacific 67

102

67

102

167

249

167

249 Global Products 655

593

655

593

1,453

1,463

1,479

1,473































EBIT (non-GAAP)





























Net income attributable to JCI $ 975

$ 1,049

$ 769

$ 706

$ 1,072

$ 1,300

$ 1,652

$ 1,686 Income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1) 77

73

79

73

150

152

156

152 Net income 1,052

1,122

848

779

1,222

1,452

1,808

1,838 Less: Income tax benefit (provision) (2) 227

(329)

136

122

99

(266)

289

287 Income before income taxes 1,279

793

984

901

1,321

1,186

2,097

2,125 Net financing charges 71

80

71

80

263

218

263

218 EBIT (non-GAAP) $ 1,350

$ 873

$ 1,055

$ 981

$ 1,584

$ 1,404

$ 2,360

$ 2,343





(1) Adjusted income attributable to noncontrolling interests excludes the impact of restructuring and impairment costs.



(2) Adjusted income tax benefit (provision) excludes the related tax impacts of pre-tax adjusting items.

The following tables reconcile segment EBITA to adjusted segment EBITA (unaudited):



Three Months Ended June 30, (in millions) Building Solutions North America

Building Solutions EMEA/LA

Building Solutions Asia Pacific

Global Products

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023































Segment EBITA $ 521

$ 385

$ 111

$ 90

$ 67

$ 102

$ 655

$ 593































Adjusting items:





























Earn-out adjustments (61)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-































Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP) $ 460

$ 385

$ 111

$ 90

$ 67

$ 102

$ 655

$ 593



Nine Months Ended June 30, (in millions) Building Solutions North America

Building Solutions EMEA/LA

Building Solutions Asia Pacific

Global Products

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023































Segment EBITA $ 1,179

$ 967

$ 280

$ 234

$ 167

$ 249

$ 1,453

$ 1,463































Adjusting items:





























Earn-out adjustments (61)

-

-

-

-

-

(7)

(30) Uninsured warehouse fire loss -

-

-

-

-

-

-

40 Global Products product quality issue -

-

-

-

-

-

33

-































Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP) $ 1,118

$ 967

$ 280

$ 234

$ 167

$ 249

$ 1,479

$ 1,473

The following table reconciles Corporate expense as reported to the comparable adjusted amounts (unaudited):



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Nine Months Ended

June 30, (in millions) 2024

2023

2024

2023















Corporate expense (GAAP) $ 135

$ 122

$ 373

$ 362









.



Adjusting items:













Transaction/separation costs (16)

(44)

(28)

(101) Cyber incident costs -

-

(27)

- Adjusted corporate expense (non-GAAP) $ 119

$ 78

$ 318

$ 261

5. Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share

The following tables reconcile net income attributable to JCI and diluted earnings per share as reported to the comparable adjusted amounts (unaudited):



Three Months Ended June 30,

Net income attributable to

JCI

Diluted earnings

per share (in millions, except per share) 2024

2023

2024

2023















As reported (GAAP) $ 975

$ 1,049

$ 1.45

$ 1.53















Adjusting items:













Net mark-to-market adjustments (5)

(17)

(0.01)

(0.02) Restructuring and impairment costs 106

81

0.16

0.12 NCI impact of restructuring and impairment costs (2)

-

-

- Water systems AFFF insurance recoveries (351)

-

(0.52)

- Transaction/separation costs 16

44

0.02

0.06 Earn-out adjustments (61)

-

(0.09)

- Discrete tax items -

(438)

-

(0.64) Related tax impact 91

(13)

0.14

(0.02) Adjusted (non-GAAP)* $ 769

$ 706

$ 1.14

$ 1.03



* May not sum due to rounding



Nine Months Ended June 30,

Net income attributable to

JCI

Diluted earnings

per share (in millions, except per share) 2024

2023

2024

2023















As reported (GAAP) $ 1,072

$ 1,300

$ 1.58

$ 1.89















Adjusting items:













Net mark-to-market adjustments (42)

(16)

(0.06)

(0.02) Restructuring and impairment costs 399

844

0.59

1.23 NCI impact of restructuring and impairment costs (6)

-

(0.01)

- Water systems AFFF settlement 750

-

1.11

- Water systems AFFF insurance recoveries (351)

-

(0.52)

- Transaction/separation costs 28

101

0.04

0.15 Earn-out adjustments (68)

(30)

(0.10)

(0.04) Warehouse fire loss -

40

-

0.06 Cyber incident costs 27

-

0.04

- Global Products product quality issue 33

-

0.05

- Discrete tax items -

(438)

-

(0.64) Related tax impact (190)

(115)

(0.28)

(0.17) Adjusted (non-GAAP)* $ 1,652

$ 1,686

$ 2.43

$ 2.45



* May not sum due to rounding

The following table reconciles the denominators used to calculate basic and diluted earnings per share (in millions; unaudited):



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Nine Months Ended

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023







Weighted average shares outstanding













Basic weighted average shares outstanding 670.3

683.3

676.7

685.7 Effect of dilutive securities:













Stock options, unvested restricted stock and

unvested performance share awards 2.5

2.9

1.9

3.1 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 672.8

686.2

678.6

688.8

6. Debt Ratios

The following table includes net debt to income before income taxes and net debt to adjusted EBITDA (unaudited):

(in millions) June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023 Short-term debt $ 1,523

$ 2,210

$ 186 Current portion of long-term debt 998

1,165

1,081 Long-term debt 7,867

7,348

8,497 Total debt 10,388

10,723

9,764 Less: cash and cash equivalents 862

843

1,057 Net debt $ 9,526

$ 9,880

$ 8,707











Last twelve months income before income taxes $ 1,845

$ 1,359

$ 1,792











Net debt to income before income taxes 5.2x

7.3x

4.9x











Last twelve months adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 4,210

$ 4,128

$ 4,078











Net debt to adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 2.3x

2.4x

2.1x

The following table reconciles net income to adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA (unaudited):



Twelve Months Ended (in millions) June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023 Net income $ 1,803

$ 1,873

$ 2,261 Income tax provision (benefit) 42

(514)

(469) Net financing charges 326

335

278 EBIT 2,171

1,694

2,070 Adjusting items:









Net mark-to-market adjustments 66

54

(208) Restructuring and impairment costs 619

594

1,011 Environmental remediation and related reserves adjustment -

-

255 Water systems AFFF settlement 750

750

- Water systems AFFF insurance recoveries (351)

-

- Earn-out adjustments (68)

(7)

(30) Global Products product quality issue 33

33

- Warehouse fire loss -

-

40 Cyber incident costs 27

27

- Transaction/separation costs 49

77

122 Adjusted EBIT (non-GAAP) 3,296

3,222

3,260 Depreciation and amortization 914

906

818 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 4,210

$ 4,128

$ 4,078

7. Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate before consideration of certain excluded items was approximately 13.75% for the three and nine months ending June 30, 2024 and approximately 13.5% for the three and nine months ending June 30, 2023.

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc