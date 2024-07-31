Anzeige
WKN: A0NC7J | ISIN: US2358252052 | Ticker-Symbol: 4DH
Tradegate
29.07.24
11:31 Uhr
10,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DANA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DANA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,20012,30014:37
11,20012,30014:22
PR Newswire
31.07.2024 12:59 Uhr
10 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dana Incorporated Reports 2024 Second-Quarter Financial Results with Increased Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Raises Full-Year Free Cash Flow Guidance

  • Sales of $2.74 billion
  • Net income of $16 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $244 million, an increase of $1 million over last year
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.9 percent, a 10-basis-point improvement compared with 2023
  • Free cash flow of $104 million
  • Full-year free cash flow guidance increased to $100 million

MAUMEE, Ohio, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2024.

"In the second quarter, Dana's strong end-to-end execution delivered steady profit and improved margin despite continued future program development costs," said James Kamsickas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"The Dana team continues to successfully achieve efficiencies while optimizing asset management by leveraging advanced core processes and systems across the company. As we look forward, our more flexible cost structure can better adjust to demand volatility as we support internal combustion, hybrid, and electric-vehicle propulsion technologies across all mobility markets."

Sales for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $2.74 billion, compared with $2.75 billion in the same period of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2024 was $244 million or 8.9 percent of sales, compared with $243 million or 8.8 percent of sales for the same period in 2023. Company-wide efficiency improvements continue to offset the margin impact of inflation and spending on development for electric-vehicle products.

Net income attributable to Dana was $16 million, or $0.11 per share, compared with $30 million, or $0.21 per share, in the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted net income attributable to Dana was $45 million, and diluted adjusted earnings per share were $0.31 for the second quarter of 2024, compared with adjusted net income of $54 million and $0.37 per share in 2023

Operating cash flow in the second quarter of 2024 was $215 million, compared with $256 million in the same period of 2023. Free cash flow was $104 million, $30 million lower than the second quarter of 2023 due to the timing of working capital requirements.

"While our outlook for sales is lower due to weakening demand for electric vehicles and in some of our traditional markets, Dana is maintaining guidance for Adjusted EBITDA, while raising profit margin and again increasing the free-cash-flow range," said Timothy Kraus, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "As we look to the second half of the year, we anticipate company-wide cost management and production efficiencies will continue to offset the impact of softer end-market demand, and lower capital requirements will drive higher free cash flow."

Revised 2024 Financial Targets

  • Sales of $10.45 to $10.95 billion;
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $875 to $975 million, an implied adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 8.6 percent at the midpoint of the range;
  • Operating cash flow of approximately $500 to $550 million; and
  • Free cash flow of $75 to $125 million;
  • Diluted EPS of $0.35 to $0.85;
  • Diluted Adjusted EPS of $0.80 to $1.30.

Dana to Host Conference Call at 9 a.m., Wednesday, July 31
Dana will discuss its second-quarter results in a conference call at 9 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, July 31. The conference call can be accessed by telephone from both domestic and international locations using the information provided below:

Conference ID: 9943139
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 440-5873
Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (646) 960-0319

Audio streaming and slides will be available online via a link provided on the Dana investor website: www.dana.com/investors. Phone registration will be available beginning at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

A webcast replay can be accessed via Dana's investor website following the call.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, equity grant expense, restructuring expense, non-service cost components of pension and other postretirement benefit costs and other adjustments not related to our core operations (gain/loss on debt extinguishment, pension settlements, divestitures, impairment, etc.). Adjusted EBITDA is a measure of our ability to maintain and continue to invest in our operations and provide shareholder returns. We use adjusted EBITDA in assessing the effectiveness of our business strategies, evaluating and pricing potential acquisitions and as a factor in making incentive compensation decisions. In addition to its use by management, we also believe adjusted EBITDA is a measure widely used by securities analysts, investors and others to evaluate financial performance of our company relative to other Tier 1 automotive suppliers. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for earnings (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss) or other results reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net income (loss) attributable to the parent company, excluding any discrete income tax items, restructuring charges, amortization expense and other adjustments not related to our core operations (as used in adjusted EBITDA), net of any associated income tax effects. This measure is considered useful for purposes of providing investors, analysts and other interested parties with an indicator of ongoing financial performance that provides enhanced comparability to net income (loss) attributable to the parent company reported by other companies. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company is neither intended to represent nor be an alternative measure to net income (loss) attributable to the parent company reported in accordance with GAAP.

Diluted adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company divided by adjusted diluted shares. We define adjusted diluted shares as diluted shares as determined in accordance with GAAP based on adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company. This measure is considered useful for purposes of providing investors, analysts and other interested parties with an indicator of ongoing financial performance that provides enhanced comparability to EPS reported by other companies. Diluted adjusted EPS is neither intended to represent nor be an alternative measure to diluted EPS reported in accordance with GAAP.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment. We believe free cash flow is useful to investors in evaluating the operational cash flow of the company inclusive of the spending required to maintain the operations. Free cash flow is not intended to represent nor be an alternative to the measure of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities reported in accordance with GAAP. Free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The accompanying financial information provides reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA, diluted adjusted EPS and free cash flow to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We have not provided a reconciliation of our adjusted EBITDA and diluted adjusted EPS outlook to the most comparable GAAP measures of net income (loss) and diluted EPS. Providing net income (loss) and diluted EPS guidance is potentially misleading and not practical given the difficulty of projecting event driven transactional and other non-core operating items that are included in net income (loss) and diluted EPS, including restructuring actions, asset impairments and certain income tax adjustments. The accompanying reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the most comparable GAAP measures for the historical periods presented are indicative of the reconciliations that will be prepared upon completion of the periods covered by the non-GAAP guidance.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and projections contained in this news release are, by their nature, forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, and projections about our industry and business, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by us, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

Dana's Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss important risk factors that could affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of this date. Dana does not undertake any obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $10.6 billion in 2023 with 42,000 people in 31 countries across six continents. With a history dating to 1904, Dana was named among the "World's Most Ethical Companies" for 2023 and 2024 by Ethisphere and as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2023" by Newsweek. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

DANA INCORPORATED






Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)






For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023















Three Months Ended

(In millions, except per share amounts)


June 30,




2024


2023

Net sales



$ 2,738


$ 2,748

Costs and expenses





Cost of sales


2,483


2,477

Selling, general and administrative expenses


132


144

Amortization of intangibles


4


4

Restructuring charges, net


12


3

Loss on disposal group held for sale


(1)



Other income (expense), net


(2)


4

Earnings before interest and income taxes


104


124

Loss on extinguishment of debt


-


(1)

Interest income


2


5

Interest expense


39


39

Earnings before income taxes


67


89

Income tax expense


54


55

Equity in earnings of affiliates


3


2

Net income


16


36

Less: Noncontrolling interests net income


5


5

Less: Redeemable noncontrolling interests net income (loss)


(5)


1

Net income attributable to the parent company


$ 16


$ 30







Net income per share available to common stockholders





Basic



$ 0.11


$ 0.21

Diluted



$ 0.11


$ 0.21







Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic


145.0


144.3

Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted


145.1


144.4

DANA INCORPORATED






Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)






For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023















Six Months Ended

(In millions, except per share amounts)


June 30,




2024


2023

Net sales



$ 5,473


$ 5,392

Costs and expenses





Cost of sales


4,974


4,892

Selling, general and administrative expenses


271


284

Amortization of intangibles


7


7

Restructuring charges, net


17


4

Loss on disposal group held for sale


(30)



Other income (expense), net




9

Earnings before interest and income taxes


174


214

Loss on extinguishment of debt




(1)

Interest income


6


9

Interest expense


78


73

Earnings before income taxes


102


149

Income tax expense


91


85

Equity in earnings of affiliates


5


3

Net income


16


67

Less: Noncontrolling interests net income


10


9

Less: Redeemable noncontrolling interests net loss


(13)



Net income attributable to the parent company


$ 19


$ 58







Net income per share available to common stockholders





Basic



$ 0.13


$ 0.40

Diluted



$ 0.13


$ 0.40







Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic


144.9


144.1

Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted


144.9


144.3

DANA INCORPORATED





Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023














Three Months Ended

(In millions)


June 30,



2024


2023

Net income


$ 16


$ 36

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:






Currency translation adjustments


(46)


(7)


Hedging gains and losses


(26)


3


Defined benefit plans


4




Other comprehensive loss


(68)


(4)

Total comprehensive income (loss)


(52)


32


Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests


(5)


(5)


Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests


6


-

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the parent company


$ (51)


$ 27

DANA INCORPORATED

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023














Six Months Ended

(In millions)


June 30,






2024


2023

Net income


$ 16


$ 67

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:






Currency translation adjustments


(66)


18


Hedging gains and losses


(28)


18


Defined benefit plans


5


1


Other comprehensive income (loss)


(89)


37

Total comprehensive income (loss)


(73)


104


Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests


(9)


(9)


Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests


17



Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the parent company


$ (65)


$ 95

DANA INCORPORATED

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

As of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023








(In millions, except share and per share amounts)

June 30,


December 31,





2024


2023

Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 419


$ 529

Accounts receivable






Trade, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $12 in 2024 and $16 in 2023

1,501


1,371


Other


240


280

Inventories


1,602


1,676

Other current assets


253


247

Current assets of disposal group held for sale


61





Total current assets


4,076


4,103

Goodwill


256


263

Intangibles


163


182

Deferred tax assets


499


516

Other noncurrent assets


171


140

Investments in affiliates


123


123

Operating lease assets


300


327

Property, plant and equipment, net


2,220


2,311



Total assets


$ 7,808


$ 7,965








Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity





Current liabilities





Short-term debt


$ 19


$ 22

Current portion of long-term debt


211


35

Accounts payable


1,767


1,756

Accrued payroll and employee benefits


247


288

Taxes on income


84


86

Current portion of operating lease liabilities


42


42

Other accrued liabilities


367


373

Current liabilities of disposal group held for sale


21





Total current liabilities


2,758


2,602

Long-term debt, less debt issuance costs of $22 in 2024 and $24 in 2023


2,386


2,598

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities


262


284

Pension and postretirement obligations


311


334

Other noncurrent liabilities


338


319

Noncurrent liabilities of disposal group held for sale


4





Total liabilities


6,059


6,137

Commitments and contingencies





Redeemable noncontrolling interests


205


191

Parent company stockholders' equity






Preferred stock, 50,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value,







no shares outstanding


-


-


Common stock, 450,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value,







144,975,329 and 144,386,484 shares outstanding


2


2


Additional paid-in capital


2,267


2,255


Retained earnings


293


317


Treasury stock, at cost (829,822 and 474,981 shares)


(13)


(9)


Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(1,074)


(990)



Total parent company stockholders' equity


1,475


1,575

Noncontrolling interests


69


62



Total equity


1,544


1,637



Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity


$ 7,808


$ 7,965

DANA INCORPORATED






Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023














Three Months Ended

(In millions)


June 30,




2024


2023

Operating activities





Net income


$ 16


$ 36

Depreciation


106


94

Amortization


6


6

Amortization of deferred financing charges


2


2

Write-off of deferred financing costs




1

Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received


(1)


(2)

Stock compensation expense


8


8

Deferred income taxes


27


(22)

Pension expense, net


3


2

Change in working capital


56


132

Loss on disposal group held for sale


1



Other, net


(9)


(1)

Net cash provided by operating activities


215


256







Investing activities





Purchases of property, plant and equipment


(111)


(122)

Settlements of undesignated derivatives


(3)


(4)

Other, net




(1)

Net cash used in investing activities


(114)


(127)







Financing activities





Net change in short-term debt


(21)


(286)

Proceeds from long-term debt




458

Repayment of long-term debt


(3)


(202)

Deferred financing payments




(7)

Dividends paid to common stockholders


(14)


(14)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests


(2)


(2)

Contributions from redeemable noncontrolling interests


9


7

Net cash used in financing activities


(31)


(46)







Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


70


83

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period


387


419

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances


(17)


1

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period


$ 440


$ 503

DANA INCORPORATED






Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023














Six Months Ended

(In millions)


June 30,




2024


2023

Operating activities





Net income


$ 16


$ 67

Depreciation


207


186

Amortization


11


11

Amortization of deferred financing charges


3


3

Write-off of deferred financing costs




1

Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received


(3)


(3)

Stock compensation expense


14


14

Deferred income taxes


29


(30)

Pension expense, net


(4)


2

Change in working capital


(195)


(172)

Loss on disposal group held for sale


30



Other, net


5


7

Net cash provided by operating activities


113


86







Investing activities





Purchases of property, plant and equipment


(181)


(242)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment


4


2

Settlements of undesignated derivatives


(4)


(4)

Other, net


4


(1)

Net cash used in investing activities


(177)


(245)







Financing activities





Net change in short-term debt


(4)


(17)

Proceeds from long-term debt




458

Repayment of long-term debt


(30)


(204)

Deferred financing payments




(9)

Dividends paid to common stockholders


(29)


(29)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests


(5)


(3)

Collection of note receivable from noncontrolling interest


11



Contributions from redeemable noncontrolling interests


18


17

Other, net


9


(4)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities


(30)


209







Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


(94)


50

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period


563


442

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances


(29)


11

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period


$ 440


$ 503

DANA INCORPORATED






Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to

Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)














Three Months Ended

(In millions)


June 30,



2024


2023

Net cash provided by operating activities


$ 215


$ 256

Purchases of property, plant and equipment


(111)


(122)

Free cash flow


$ 104


$ 134









Six Months Ended

(In millions)


June 30,



2024


2023

Net cash provided by operating activities


$ 113


$ 86

Purchases of property, plant and equipment


(181)


(242)

Free cash flow


$ (68)


$ (156)

DANA INCORPORATED





Segment Sales and Segment EBITDA (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023












Three Months Ended

(In millions)


June 30,



2024


2023

Sales





Light Vehicle


$ 1,132


$ 1,066

Commercial Vehicle


527


526

Off-Highway


746


842

Power Technologies


333


314

Total Sales


$ 2,738


$ 2,748






Segment EBITDA





Light Vehicle


$ 84


$ 66

Commercial Vehicle


23


28

Off-Highway


116


131

Power Technologies


22


19

Total Segment EBITDA


245


244

Corporate expense and other items, net


(1)


(1)

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 244


$ 243

DANA INCORPORATED





Segment Sales and Segment EBITDA (Unaudited)



For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023












Six Months Ended

(In millions)


June 30,



2024


2023

Sales





Light Vehicle


$ 2,230


$ 2,028

Commercial Vehicle


1,051


1,048

Off-Highway


1,527


1,684

Power Technologies


665


632

Total Sales


$ 5,473


$ 5,392






Segment EBITDA





Light Vehicle


$ 151


$ 115

Commercial Vehicle


40


45

Off-Highway


231


249

Power Technologies


49


42

Total Segment EBITDA


471


451

Corporate expense and other items, net


(4)


(4)

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 467


$ 447






DANA INCORPORATED





Reconciliation of Segment and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023












Three Months Ended

(In millions)


June 30,



2024


2023

Segment EBITDA


$ 245


$ 244

Corporate expense and other items, net


(1)


(1)

Adjusted EBITDA


244


243

Depreciation


(106)


(94)

Amortization


(6)


(6)

Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs


(2)


(3)

Restructuring charges, net


(12)


(3)

Stock compensation expense


(8)


(8)

Strategic transaction expenses


(2)


(1)

Distressed supplier costs




(4)

Loss on disposal group held for sale


(1)



Other items


(3)



Earnings before interest and income taxes


104


124

Loss on extinguishment of debt




(1)

Interest income


2


5

Interest expense


39


39

Earnings before income taxes


67


89

Income tax expense


54


55

Equity in earnings of affiliates


3


2

Net income


$ 16


$ 36

DANA INCORPORATED





Reconciliation of Segment and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)



For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023












Six Months Ended

(In millions)


June 30,



2024


2023

Segment EBITDA


$ 471


$ 451

Corporate expense and other items, net


(4)


(4)

Adjusted EBITDA


467


447

Depreciation


(207)


(186)

Amortization


(11)


(11)

Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs


(6)


(6)

Restructuring charges, net


(17)


(4)

Stock compensation expense


(14)


(14)

Strategic transaction expenses


(4)


(2)

Distressed supplier costs




(12)

Loss on disposal group held for sale


(30)



Other items


(4)


2

Earnings before interest and income taxes


174


214

Loss on extinguishment of debt




(1)

Interest income


6


9

Interest expense


78


73

Earnings before income taxes


102


149

Income tax expense


91


85

Equity in earnings of affiliates


5


3

Net income


$ 16


$ 67

DANA INCORPORATED





Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company to



Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company and




Diluted Adjusted EPS (Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023











(In millions, except per share amounts)








Three Months Ended




June 30,




2024


2023

Net income attributable to the parent company


$ 16


$ 30

Items impacting income before income taxes:






Amortization


5


5


Restructuring charges, net


12


3


Strategic transaction expenses


2


1


Distressed supplier costs




4


Loss on disposal group held for sale


1




Other items




1

Items impacting income taxes:






Net income tax expense on items above


(6)


(4)


Income tax expense attributable to various discrete tax matters


15


14

Adjusted net income attributable to the parent company


$ 45


$ 54







Diluted shares - as reported


145.1


144.4

Adjusted diluted shares


145.1


144.4







Diluted adjusted EPS


$ 0.31


$ 0.37

DANA INCORPORATED





Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company to



Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company and




Diluted Adjusted EPS (Unaudited)





For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023











(In millions, except per share amounts)








Six Months Ended




June 30,




2024


2023

Net income attributable to the parent company


$ 19


$ 58

Items impacting income before income taxes:






Amortization


10


10


Restructuring charges, net


17


4


Strategic transaction expenses


4


2


Distressed supplier costs




12


Loss on disposal group held for sale


30




Other items


(3)



Items impacting income taxes:






Net income tax expense on items above


(19)


(10)


Income tax expense attributable to various discrete tax matters


24


14

Adjusted net income attributable to the parent company


$ 82


$ 90







Diluted shares - as reported


144.9


144.3

Adjusted diluted shares


144.9


144.3







Diluted adjusted EPS


$ 0.57


$ 0.62

SOURCE Dana Incorporated

© 2024 PR Newswire
