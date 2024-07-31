Dana Incorporated Reports 2024 Second-Quarter Financial Results with Increased Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Raises Full-Year Free Cash Flow Guidance

Sales of $2.74 billion

Net income of $16 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $244 million, an increase of $1 million over last year

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.9 percent, a 10-basis-point improvement compared with 2023

Free cash flow of $104 million

Full-year free cash flow guidance increased to $100 million

MAUMEE, Ohio, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2024.

"In the second quarter, Dana's strong end-to-end execution delivered steady profit and improved margin despite continued future program development costs," said James Kamsickas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"The Dana team continues to successfully achieve efficiencies while optimizing asset management by leveraging advanced core processes and systems across the company. As we look forward, our more flexible cost structure can better adjust to demand volatility as we support internal combustion, hybrid, and electric-vehicle propulsion technologies across all mobility markets."

Sales for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $2.74 billion, compared with $2.75 billion in the same period of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2024 was $244 million or 8.9 percent of sales, compared with $243 million or 8.8 percent of sales for the same period in 2023. Company-wide efficiency improvements continue to offset the margin impact of inflation and spending on development for electric-vehicle products.

Net income attributable to Dana was $16 million, or $0.11 per share, compared with $30 million, or $0.21 per share, in the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted net income attributable to Dana was $45 million, and diluted adjusted earnings per share were $0.31 for the second quarter of 2024, compared with adjusted net income of $54 million and $0.37 per share in 2023

Operating cash flow in the second quarter of 2024 was $215 million, compared with $256 million in the same period of 2023. Free cash flow was $104 million, $30 million lower than the second quarter of 2023 due to the timing of working capital requirements.

"While our outlook for sales is lower due to weakening demand for electric vehicles and in some of our traditional markets, Dana is maintaining guidance for Adjusted EBITDA, while raising profit margin and again increasing the free-cash-flow range," said Timothy Kraus, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "As we look to the second half of the year, we anticipate company-wide cost management and production efficiencies will continue to offset the impact of softer end-market demand, and lower capital requirements will drive higher free cash flow."

Revised 2024 Financial Targets

Sales of $10.45 to $10.95 billion;

Adjusted EBITDA of $875 to $975 million, an implied adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 8.6 percent at the midpoint of the range;

Operating cash flow of approximately $500 to $550 million; and

Free cash flow of $75 to $125 million;

Diluted EPS of $0.35 to $0.85;

Diluted Adjusted EPS of $0.80 to $1.30.

Dana to Host Conference Call at 9 a.m., Wednesday, July 31

Dana will discuss its second-quarter results in a conference call at 9 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, July 31. The conference call can be accessed by telephone from both domestic and international locations using the information provided below:

Conference ID: 9943139

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 440-5873

Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (646) 960-0319

Audio streaming and slides will be available online via a link provided on the Dana investor website: www.dana.com/investors. Phone registration will be available beginning at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

A webcast replay can be accessed via Dana's investor website following the call.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, equity grant expense, restructuring expense, non-service cost components of pension and other postretirement benefit costs and other adjustments not related to our core operations (gain/loss on debt extinguishment, pension settlements, divestitures, impairment, etc.). Adjusted EBITDA is a measure of our ability to maintain and continue to invest in our operations and provide shareholder returns. We use adjusted EBITDA in assessing the effectiveness of our business strategies, evaluating and pricing potential acquisitions and as a factor in making incentive compensation decisions. In addition to its use by management, we also believe adjusted EBITDA is a measure widely used by securities analysts, investors and others to evaluate financial performance of our company relative to other Tier 1 automotive suppliers. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for earnings (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss) or other results reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net income (loss) attributable to the parent company, excluding any discrete income tax items, restructuring charges, amortization expense and other adjustments not related to our core operations (as used in adjusted EBITDA), net of any associated income tax effects. This measure is considered useful for purposes of providing investors, analysts and other interested parties with an indicator of ongoing financial performance that provides enhanced comparability to net income (loss) attributable to the parent company reported by other companies. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company is neither intended to represent nor be an alternative measure to net income (loss) attributable to the parent company reported in accordance with GAAP.

Diluted adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company divided by adjusted diluted shares. We define adjusted diluted shares as diluted shares as determined in accordance with GAAP based on adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company. This measure is considered useful for purposes of providing investors, analysts and other interested parties with an indicator of ongoing financial performance that provides enhanced comparability to EPS reported by other companies. Diluted adjusted EPS is neither intended to represent nor be an alternative measure to diluted EPS reported in accordance with GAAP.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment. We believe free cash flow is useful to investors in evaluating the operational cash flow of the company inclusive of the spending required to maintain the operations. Free cash flow is not intended to represent nor be an alternative to the measure of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities reported in accordance with GAAP. Free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The accompanying financial information provides reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA, diluted adjusted EPS and free cash flow to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We have not provided a reconciliation of our adjusted EBITDA and diluted adjusted EPS outlook to the most comparable GAAP measures of net income (loss) and diluted EPS. Providing net income (loss) and diluted EPS guidance is potentially misleading and not practical given the difficulty of projecting event driven transactional and other non-core operating items that are included in net income (loss) and diluted EPS, including restructuring actions, asset impairments and certain income tax adjustments. The accompanying reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the most comparable GAAP measures for the historical periods presented are indicative of the reconciliations that will be prepared upon completion of the periods covered by the non-GAAP guidance.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and projections contained in this news release are, by their nature, forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, and projections about our industry and business, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by us, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

Dana's Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss important risk factors that could affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of this date. Dana does not undertake any obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $10.6 billion in 2023 with 42,000 people in 31 countries across six continents. With a history dating to 1904, Dana was named among the "World's Most Ethical Companies" for 2023 and 2024 by Ethisphere and as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2023" by Newsweek. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

DANA INCORPORATED









Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)









For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023



























Three Months Ended (In millions, except per share amounts)

June 30,





2024

2023 Net sales



$ 2,738

$ 2,748 Costs and expenses







Cost of sales

2,483

2,477 Selling, general and administrative expenses

132

144 Amortization of intangibles

4

4 Restructuring charges, net

12

3 Loss on disposal group held for sale

(1)



Other income (expense), net

(2)

4 Earnings before interest and income taxes

104

124 Loss on extinguishment of debt

-

(1) Interest income

2

5 Interest expense

39

39 Earnings before income taxes

67

89 Income tax expense

54

55 Equity in earnings of affiliates

3

2 Net income

16

36 Less: Noncontrolling interests net income

5

5 Less: Redeemable noncontrolling interests net income (loss)

(5)

1 Net income attributable to the parent company

$ 16

$ 30











Net income per share available to common stockholders







Basic



$ 0.11

$ 0.21 Diluted



$ 0.11

$ 0.21











Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic

145.0

144.3 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted

145.1

144.4

DANA INCORPORATED









Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)









For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023



























Six Months Ended (In millions, except per share amounts)

June 30,





2024

2023 Net sales



$ 5,473

$ 5,392 Costs and expenses







Cost of sales

4,974

4,892 Selling, general and administrative expenses

271

284 Amortization of intangibles

7

7 Restructuring charges, net

17

4 Loss on disposal group held for sale

(30)



Other income (expense), net





9 Earnings before interest and income taxes

174

214 Loss on extinguishment of debt





(1) Interest income

6

9 Interest expense

78

73 Earnings before income taxes

102

149 Income tax expense

91

85 Equity in earnings of affiliates

5

3 Net income

16

67 Less: Noncontrolling interests net income

10

9 Less: Redeemable noncontrolling interests net loss

(13)



Net income attributable to the parent company

$ 19

$ 58











Net income per share available to common stockholders







Basic



$ 0.13

$ 0.40 Diluted



$ 0.13

$ 0.40











Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic

144.9

144.1 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted

144.9

144.3

DANA INCORPORATED







Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)







For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

























Three Months Ended (In millions)

June 30,



2024

2023 Net income

$ 16

$ 36 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:









Currency translation adjustments

(46)

(7)

Hedging gains and losses

(26)

3

Defined benefit plans

4





Other comprehensive loss

(68)

(4) Total comprehensive income (loss)

(52)

32

Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(5)

(5)

Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

6

- Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the parent company

$ (51)

$ 27

DANA INCORPORATED Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

























Six Months Ended (In millions)

June 30,









2024

2023 Net income

$ 16

$ 67 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:









Currency translation adjustments

(66)

18

Hedging gains and losses

(28)

18

Defined benefit plans

5

1

Other comprehensive income (loss)

(89)

37 Total comprehensive income (loss)

(73)

104

Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(9)

(9)

Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

17



Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the parent company

$ (65)

$ 95

DANA INCORPORATED Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) As of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023













(In millions, except share and per share amounts) June 30,

December 31,







2024

2023 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 419

$ 529 Accounts receivable









Trade, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $12 in 2024 and $16 in 2023 1,501

1,371

Other

240

280 Inventories

1,602

1,676 Other current assets

253

247 Current assets of disposal group held for sale

61







Total current assets

4,076

4,103 Goodwill

256

263 Intangibles

163

182 Deferred tax assets

499

516 Other noncurrent assets

171

140 Investments in affiliates

123

123 Operating lease assets

300

327 Property, plant and equipment, net

2,220

2,311



Total assets

$ 7,808

$ 7,965













Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity







Current liabilities







Short-term debt

$ 19

$ 22 Current portion of long-term debt

211

35 Accounts payable

1,767

1,756 Accrued payroll and employee benefits

247

288 Taxes on income

84

86 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

42

42 Other accrued liabilities

367

373 Current liabilities of disposal group held for sale

21







Total current liabilities

2,758

2,602 Long-term debt, less debt issuance costs of $22 in 2024 and $24 in 2023

2,386

2,598 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

262

284 Pension and postretirement obligations

311

334 Other noncurrent liabilities

338

319 Noncurrent liabilities of disposal group held for sale

4







Total liabilities

6,059

6,137 Commitments and contingencies







Redeemable noncontrolling interests

205

191 Parent company stockholders' equity









Preferred stock, 50,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value,











no shares outstanding

-

-

Common stock, 450,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value,











144,975,329 and 144,386,484 shares outstanding

2

2

Additional paid-in capital

2,267

2,255

Retained earnings

293

317

Treasury stock, at cost (829,822 and 474,981 shares)

(13)

(9)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,074)

(990)



Total parent company stockholders' equity

1,475

1,575 Noncontrolling interests

69

62



Total equity

1,544

1,637



Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity

$ 7,808

$ 7,965

DANA INCORPORATED









Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)







For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

























Three Months Ended (In millions)

June 30,





2024

2023 Operating activities







Net income

$ 16

$ 36 Depreciation

106

94 Amortization

6

6 Amortization of deferred financing charges

2

2 Write-off of deferred financing costs





1 Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received

(1)

(2) Stock compensation expense

8

8 Deferred income taxes

27

(22) Pension expense, net

3

2 Change in working capital

56

132 Loss on disposal group held for sale

1



Other, net

(9)

(1) Net cash provided by operating activities

215

256











Investing activities







Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(111)

(122) Settlements of undesignated derivatives

(3)

(4) Other, net





(1) Net cash used in investing activities

(114)

(127)











Financing activities







Net change in short-term debt

(21)

(286) Proceeds from long-term debt





458 Repayment of long-term debt

(3)

(202) Deferred financing payments





(7) Dividends paid to common stockholders

(14)

(14) Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(2)

(2) Contributions from redeemable noncontrolling interests

9

7 Net cash used in financing activities

(31)

(46)











Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

70

83 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period

387

419 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances

(17)

1 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period

$ 440

$ 503

DANA INCORPORATED









Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)







For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

























Six Months Ended (In millions)

June 30,





2024

2023 Operating activities







Net income

$ 16

$ 67 Depreciation

207

186 Amortization

11

11 Amortization of deferred financing charges

3

3 Write-off of deferred financing costs





1 Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received

(3)

(3) Stock compensation expense

14

14 Deferred income taxes

29

(30) Pension expense, net

(4)

2 Change in working capital

(195)

(172) Loss on disposal group held for sale

30



Other, net

5

7 Net cash provided by operating activities

113

86











Investing activities







Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(181)

(242) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

4

2 Settlements of undesignated derivatives

(4)

(4) Other, net

4

(1) Net cash used in investing activities

(177)

(245)











Financing activities







Net change in short-term debt

(4)

(17) Proceeds from long-term debt





458 Repayment of long-term debt

(30)

(204) Deferred financing payments





(9) Dividends paid to common stockholders

(29)

(29) Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(5)

(3) Collection of note receivable from noncontrolling interest

11



Contributions from redeemable noncontrolling interests

18

17 Other, net

9

(4) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(30)

209











Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(94)

50 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period

563

442 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances

(29)

11 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period

$ 440

$ 503

DANA INCORPORATED









Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended (In millions)

June 30,



2024

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 215

$ 256 Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(111)

(122) Free cash flow

$ 104

$ 134















Six Months Ended (In millions)

June 30,



2024

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 113

$ 86 Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(181)

(242) Free cash flow

$ (68)

$ (156)

DANA INCORPORATED







Segment Sales and Segment EBITDA (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023





















Three Months Ended (In millions)

June 30,



2024

2023 Sales







Light Vehicle

$ 1,132

$ 1,066 Commercial Vehicle

527

526 Off-Highway

746

842 Power Technologies

333

314 Total Sales

$ 2,738

$ 2,748









Segment EBITDA







Light Vehicle

$ 84

$ 66 Commercial Vehicle

23

28 Off-Highway

116

131 Power Technologies

22

19 Total Segment EBITDA

245

244 Corporate expense and other items, net

(1)

(1) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 244

$ 243

DANA INCORPORATED







Segment Sales and Segment EBITDA (Unaudited)



For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023





















Six Months Ended (In millions)

June 30,



2024

2023 Sales







Light Vehicle

$ 2,230

$ 2,028 Commercial Vehicle

1,051

1,048 Off-Highway

1,527

1,684 Power Technologies

665

632 Total Sales

$ 5,473

$ 5,392









Segment EBITDA







Light Vehicle

$ 151

$ 115 Commercial Vehicle

40

45 Off-Highway

231

249 Power Technologies

49

42 Total Segment EBITDA

471

451 Corporate expense and other items, net

(4)

(4) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 467

$ 447











DANA INCORPORATED







Reconciliation of Segment and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023





















Three Months Ended (In millions)

June 30,



2024

2023 Segment EBITDA

$ 245

$ 244 Corporate expense and other items, net

(1)

(1) Adjusted EBITDA

244

243 Depreciation

(106)

(94) Amortization

(6)

(6) Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs

(2)

(3) Restructuring charges, net

(12)

(3) Stock compensation expense

(8)

(8) Strategic transaction expenses

(2)

(1) Distressed supplier costs





(4) Loss on disposal group held for sale

(1)



Other items

(3)



Earnings before interest and income taxes

104

124 Loss on extinguishment of debt





(1) Interest income

2

5 Interest expense

39

39 Earnings before income taxes

67

89 Income tax expense

54

55 Equity in earnings of affiliates

3

2 Net income

$ 16

$ 36

DANA INCORPORATED







Reconciliation of Segment and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)



For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023





















Six Months Ended (In millions)

June 30,



2024

2023 Segment EBITDA

$ 471

$ 451 Corporate expense and other items, net

(4)

(4) Adjusted EBITDA

467

447 Depreciation

(207)

(186) Amortization

(11)

(11) Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs

(6)

(6) Restructuring charges, net

(17)

(4) Stock compensation expense

(14)

(14) Strategic transaction expenses

(4)

(2) Distressed supplier costs





(12) Loss on disposal group held for sale

(30)



Other items

(4)

2 Earnings before interest and income taxes

174

214 Loss on extinguishment of debt





(1) Interest income

6

9 Interest expense

78

73 Earnings before income taxes

102

149 Income tax expense

91

85 Equity in earnings of affiliates

5

3 Net income

$ 16

$ 67

DANA INCORPORATED







Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company to



Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company and





Diluted Adjusted EPS (Unaudited)







For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023



















(In millions, except per share amounts)













Three Months Ended





June 30,





2024

2023 Net income attributable to the parent company

$ 16

$ 30 Items impacting income before income taxes:









Amortization

5

5

Restructuring charges, net

12

3

Strategic transaction expenses

2

1

Distressed supplier costs





4

Loss on disposal group held for sale

1





Other items





1 Items impacting income taxes:









Net income tax expense on items above

(6)

(4)

Income tax expense attributable to various discrete tax matters

15

14 Adjusted net income attributable to the parent company

$ 45

$ 54











Diluted shares - as reported

145.1

144.4 Adjusted diluted shares

145.1

144.4











Diluted adjusted EPS

$ 0.31

$ 0.37

DANA INCORPORATED







Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company to



Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company and





Diluted Adjusted EPS (Unaudited)







For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023



















(In millions, except per share amounts)













Six Months Ended





June 30,





2024

2023 Net income attributable to the parent company

$ 19

$ 58 Items impacting income before income taxes:









Amortization

10

10

Restructuring charges, net

17

4

Strategic transaction expenses

4

2

Distressed supplier costs





12

Loss on disposal group held for sale

30





Other items

(3)



Items impacting income taxes:









Net income tax expense on items above

(19)

(10)

Income tax expense attributable to various discrete tax matters

24

14 Adjusted net income attributable to the parent company

$ 82

$ 90











Diluted shares - as reported

144.9

144.3 Adjusted diluted shares

144.9

144.3











Diluted adjusted EPS

$ 0.57

$ 0.62

SOURCE Dana Incorporated