AutoNation, Inc.: AutoNation Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Q2 2024 EPS $3.20, adjusted EPS $3.99

After-Sales gross profit margin improved by 60 basis points from Q2 2023 (to 48.0%) and improving recent trends in vehicle unit profitability

Strong free cash flow conversion

Continued focus on capital allocation - YTD share repurchases $350 million

Operational continuity now restored post-CDK outage; impacted Q2 2024 EPS by an estimated $1.55

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), today reported second quarter 2024 revenue of $6.5 billion, EPS of $3.20, and adjusted EPS of $3.99. Results for the second quarter 2024 were adversely impacted by the outage of AutoNation's dealer management system due to a cyber incident experienced by CDK Global, which reduced earnings per share by an estimated $1.55, including $0.79 of one-time costs. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the attached financial tables.

"An otherwise strong quarter for AutoNation was masked by the CDK outage. Margin performance in After-Sales and trends in vehicle margins were encouraging and our cash generation continues to support capital deployment focused on shareholder returns, including the repurchase of more than 5% of our shares outstanding year to date. We are encouraged by the health of the markets we serve and look forward to delivering a strong second half," said Mike Manley, AutoNation's Chief Executive Officer.

Operational Summary

Second quarter 2024 compared to the year-ago period:

Selected Financial Data ($ in millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023

YoY Revenue

$ 6,480.4

$ 6,890.1

-6 % Gross Profit

$ 1,163.1

$ 1,335.3

-13 % Operating Income

$ 275.0

$ 439.2

-37 % Net Income

$ 130.2

$ 272.5

-52 % Diluted EPS

$ 3.20

$ 6.02

-47 %













Adjusted Operating Income*

$ 318.5

$ 460.4

-31 % Adjusted Net Income*

$ 162.5

$ 284.9

-43 % Adjusted EPS*

$ 3.99

$ 6.29

-37 %













New Vehicle Retail Unit Sales

61,268

62,444

-2 % Used Vehicle Retail Unit Sales

65,504

68,812

-5 % *Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the attached financial tables.



Revenue - totaled $6.5 billion, down $410 million compared to the year-ago period, primarily due to the CDK outage and lower average selling prices of vehicles.

- totaled $6.5 billion, down $410 million compared to the year-ago period, primarily due to the CDK outage and lower average selling prices of vehicles. New Vehicle Revenue - decreased $159 million or 5%, to $3.1 billion.

decreased $159 million or 5%, to $3.1 billion.

Used Vehicle Revenue - decreased $177 million or 8%, to $1.9 billion.

decreased $177 million or 8%, to $1.9 billion.

After-Sales Revenue- decreased $28 million or 2%, to $1.1 billion.

decreased $28 million or 2%, to $1.1 billion.

Customer Financial Services Revenue- decreased $46 million or 12%, to $324 million.

decreased $46 million or 12%, to $324 million. Gross Profit - totaled $1.2 billion, down $172 million from $1.3 billion a year ago.

- totaled $1.2 billion, down $172 million from $1.3 billion a year ago. New Vehicle Gross Profit - decreased $97 million reflecting gross profit per vehicle retailed of $3,108 compared to $4,607 a year ago, and a 2% decrease in unit sales.

- decreased $97 million reflecting gross profit per vehicle retailed of $3,108 compared to $4,607 a year ago, and a 2% decrease in unit sales.

Used Vehicle Gross Profit - decreased $23 million reflecting a gross profit per vehicle retailed of $1,638 compared to $1,870 a year ago and a 5% decrease in unit sales.

- decreased $23 million reflecting a gross profit per vehicle retailed of $1,638 compared to $1,870 a year ago and a 5% decrease in unit sales.

After-Sales Gross Profit - decreased $6 million, or 1% from a year ago to $537 million as higher margins largely offset lower sales resulting from the CDK outage.

decreased $6 million, or 1% from a year ago to $537 million as higher margins largely offset lower sales resulting from the CDK outage.

Customer Financial Services Gross Profit - decreased $46 million from a year ago to $324 million reflecting gross profit per vehicle of $2,556, compared to $2,815 a year ago and a 3% decrease in total units.

- decreased $46 million from a year ago to $324 million reflecting gross profit per vehicle of $2,556, compared to $2,815 a year ago and a 3% decrease in total units. SG&A as a Percentage of Gross Profit -was 71.0%, or 67.3% on an adjusted basis remained well below pre-pandemic levels despite the impact of the CDK outage.

Segment Results

Segment results(1) for the second quarter of 2024 were as follows:

Domestic Segment Income - was $50 million compared to the year-ago segment income of $116 million. Revenues of $1.7 billion decreased 11%.

- was $50 million compared to the year-ago segment income of $116 million. Revenues of $1.7 billion decreased 11%. Import Segment Income - was $108 million compared to the year-ago segment income of $173 million. Revenues of $2.0 billion increased 1%.

- was $108 million compared to the year-ago segment income of $173 million. Revenues of $2.0 billion increased 1%. Premium Luxury Segment Income - was $142 million compared to the year-ago segment income of $222 million. Revenues of $2.4 billion decreased 8%.

Capital Allocation, Liquidity, and Leverage

During the quarter, AutoNation repurchased 2.0 million shares of common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $311 million. Year-to-date through July 29, 2024, AutoNation repurchased 2.2 million shares for an aggregate purchase price of $350 million. AutoNation has approximately $971 million remaining under its current share repurchase program. During the second quarter of 2024, the Company made capital expenditures of $88 million.

As of June 30, 2024, AutoNation had $1.6 billion of liquidity, including $86 million in cash and $1.5 billion of availability under its revolving credit facility, net of commercial paper borrowings. The Company's covenant leverage ratio was 2.53x at quarter end and the Company had $4.0 billion of non-vehicle debt outstanding.

First Half 2024 compared to the year-ago period:

Selected Financial Data ($ in millions, except per share data)



Six Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023

YoY Revenue

$ 12,966.1

$ 13,288.8

-2 % Gross Profit

$ 2,361.0

$ 2,621.7

-10 % Operating Income

$ 615.3

$ 882.5

-30 % Net Income

$ 320.3

$ 561.2

-43 % Diluted EPS

$ 7.72

$ 12.09

-36 %













Adjusted Operating Income*

$ 666.1

$ 908.9

-27 % Adjusted Net Income*

$ 352.6

$ 573.6

-39 % Adjusted EPS*

$ 8.50

$ 12.36

-31 %













New Vehicle Retail Unit Sales

120,131

117,509

2 % Used Vehicle Retail Unit Sales

134,625

136,351

-1 % *Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the attached financial tables.



Revenue - totaled $13.0 billion, down $323 million compared to the year-ago period, primarily due to the CDK outage and lower average selling prices of vehicles. New Vehicle Revenue - decreased $111 million or 2%, to $6.1 billion. Used Vehicle Revenue - decreased $213 million or 5%, to $3.9 billion. After-Sales Revenue- increased $54 million or 2%, to $2.3 billion. Customer Financial Services Revenue- decreased $43 million or 6%, to $659 million.

- totaled $13.0 billion, down $323 million compared to the year-ago period, primarily due to the CDK outage and lower average selling prices of vehicles. Gross Profit - totaled $2.4 billion, down $261 million from $2.6 billion a year ago. New Vehicle Gross Profit - decreased $188 million reflecting gross profit per vehicle retailed of $3,216 compared to $4,890 a year ago, offset partially by a 2% increase in unit sales. Used Vehicle Gross Profit - decreased $66 million reflecting a gross profit per vehicle retailed of $1,553 compared to $1,993 a year ago and a 1% decrease in unit sales. After-Sales Gross Profit - increased $39 million, or 4% from a year ago to $1.1 billion as revenue growth and higher margins largely offset lower sales resulting from the CDK outage incident. Customer Financial Services Gross Profit - decreased $43 million from a year ago to $659 million reflecting gross profit per vehicle of $2,586, compared to $2,765 a year ago, offset partially by a slight increase in total units.

- totaled $2.4 billion, down $261 million from $2.6 billion a year ago. SG&A as a Percentage of Gross Profit -was 68.6%, or 66.4% on an adjusted basis remained well below pre-pandemic levels despite the impact of the CDK outage.

Segment Results

Segment results(1) for the first six months of 2024 were as follows:

Domestic Segment Income - was $126 million compared to the year-ago segment income of $234 million. Revenues of $3.5 billion decreased 8%.

- was $126 million compared to the year-ago segment income of $234 million. Revenues of $3.5 billion decreased 8%. Import Segment Income - was $237 million compared to the year-ago segment income of $333 million. Revenues of $4.0 billion increased 6%.

- was $237 million compared to the year-ago segment income of $333 million. Revenues of $4.0 billion increased 6%. Premium Luxury Segment Income - was $314 million compared to the year-ago segment income of $448 million. Revenues of $4.8 billion decreased 6%.

(1) AutoNation has three reportable segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. The Domestic segment is comprised of stores that sell vehicles manufactured by Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis; the Import segment is comprised of stores that sell vehicles manufactured primarily by Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, Subaru, and Nissan; and the Premium Luxury segment is comprised of stores that sell vehicles manufactured primarily by Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Lexus, Audi, and Jaguar Land Rover. (2) Segment income represents income for each of AutoNation's reportable segments and is defined as operating income less floorplan interest expense.

AUTONATION, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share data)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenue:















New vehicle

$ 3,122.5

$ 3,281.0

$ 6,101.8

$ 6,212.9 Used vehicle

1,911.1

2,088.0

3,907.2

4,120.6 Parts and service

1,117.1

1,145.3

2,289.5

2,235.1 Finance and insurance, net

324.0

369.5

658.7

701.9 Other

5.7

6.3

8.9

18.3 Total revenue

6,480.4

6,890.1

12,966.1

13,288.8 Cost of sales:















New vehicle

2,932.1

2,993.3

5,715.5

5,638.3 Used vehicle

1,799.7

1,953.7

3,684.3

3,831.9 Parts and service

580.5

602.8

1,197.1

1,181.5 Other

5.0

5.0

8.2

15.4 Total cost of sales

5,317.3

5,554.8

10,605.1

10,667.1 Gross profit

1,163.1

1,335.3

2,361.0

2,621.7 Selling, general, and administrative expenses

825.8

842.9

1,618.9

1,625.6 Depreciation and amortization

59.9

54.6

118.2

107.4 Other (income) expense, net(1)

2.4

(1.4)

8.6

6.2 Operating income

275.0

439.2

615.3

882.5 Non-operating income (expense) items:















Floorplan interest expense

(53.9)

(32.8)

(103.3)

(59.9) Other interest expense

(46.8)

(46.0)

(91.4)

(87.1) Other income (loss), net(2)

(0.1)

4.4

6.9

9.6 Income from continuing operations before income taxes

174.2

364.8

427.5

745.1 Income tax provision

44.0

92.3

107.2

184.8 Net income from continuing operations

130.2

272.5

320.3

560.3 Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

-

-

-

0.9 Net income

$ 130.2

$ 272.5

$ 320.3

$ 561.2 Diluted earnings per share(3):















Continuing operations

$ 3.20

$ 6.02

$ 7.72

$ 12.08 Discontinued operations

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 0.02 Net income

$ 3.20

$ 6.02

$ 7.72

$ 12.09 Weighted average common shares outstanding

40.7

45.3

41.5

46.4 Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock, at period end

39.7

44.0

39.7

44.0









(1) Includes results of our finance company, including expected credit loss expense, as well as gains on legal settlements and asset impairments.



(2) Includes gains related to changes in the cash surrender value of corporate-owned life insurance for deferred compensation plan participants, net of losses on minority equity investments.



(3) Earnings per share amounts are calculated discretely and therefore may not add up to the total due to rounding.





AUTONATION, INC. UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA ($ in millions, except per vehicle data)

Operating Highlights

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023

$ Variance

% Variance

2024

2023

$ Variance

% Variance Revenue:































New vehicle

$ 3,122.5

$ 3,281.0

$ (158.5)

(4.8)

$ 6,101.8

$ 6,212.9

$ (111.1)

(1.8) Retail used vehicle

1,743.5

1,949.2

(205.7)

(10.6)

3,577.3

3,833.3

(256.0)

(6.7) Wholesale

167.6

138.8

28.8

20.7

329.9

287.3

42.6

14.8 Used vehicle

1,911.1

2,088.0

(176.9)

(8.5)

3,907.2

4,120.6

(213.4)

(5.2) Finance and insurance, net

324.0

369.5

(45.5)

(12.3)

658.7

701.9

(43.2)

(6.2) Total variable operations

5,357.6

5,738.5

(380.9)

(6.6)

10,667.7

11,035.4

(367.7)

(3.3) Parts and service

1,117.1

1,145.3

(28.2)

(2.5)

2,289.5

2,235.1

54.4

2.4 Other

5.7

6.3

(0.6)





8.9

18.3

(9.4)



Total revenue

$ 6,480.4

$ 6,890.1

$ (409.7)

(5.9)

$ 12,966.1

$ 13,288.8

$ (322.7)

(2.4) Gross profit:































New vehicle

$ 190.4

$ 287.7

$ (97.3)

(33.8)

$ 386.3

$ 574.6

$ (188.3)

(32.8) Retail used vehicle

107.3

128.7

(21.4)

(16.6)

209.1

271.7

(62.6)

(23.0) Wholesale

4.1

5.6

(1.5)





13.8

17.0

(3.2)



Used vehicle

111.4

134.3

(22.9)

(17.1)

222.9

288.7

(65.8)

(22.8) Finance and insurance

324.0

369.5

(45.5)

(12.3)

658.7

701.9

(43.2)

(6.2) Total variable operations

625.8

791.5

(165.7)

(20.9)

1,267.9

1,565.2

(297.3)

(19.0) Parts and service

536.6

542.5

(5.9)

(1.1)

1,092.4

1,053.6

38.8

3.7 Other

0.7

1.3

(0.6)





0.7

2.9

(2.2)



Total gross profit

1,163.1

1,335.3

(172.2)

(12.9)

2,361.0

2,621.7

(260.7)

(9.9) Selling, general, and administrative expenses

825.8

842.9

17.1

2.0

1,618.9

1,625.6

6.7

0.4 Depreciation and amortization

59.9

54.6

(5.3)





118.2

107.4

(10.8)



Other (income) expense, net

2.4

(1.4)

(3.8)





8.6

6.2

(2.4)



Operating income

275.0

439.2

(164.2)

(37.4)

615.3

882.5

(267.2)

(30.3) Non-operating income (expense) items:































Floorplan interest expense

(53.9)

(32.8)

(21.1)





(103.3)

(59.9)

(43.4)



Other interest expense

(46.8)

(46.0)

(0.8)





(91.4)

(87.1)

(4.3)



Other income (loss), net

(0.1)

4.4

(4.5)





6.9

9.6

(2.7)



Income from continuing operations before income taxes

$ 174.2

$ 364.8

$ (190.6)

(52.2)

$ 427.5

$ 745.1

$ (317.6)

(42.6)

































Retail vehicle unit sales:































New

61,268

62,444

(1,176)

(1.9)

120,131

117,509

2,622

2.2 Used

65,504

68,812

(3,308)

(4.8)

134,625

136,351

(1,726)

(1.3)



126,772

131,256

(4,484)

(3.4)

254,756

253,860

896

0.4

































Revenue per vehicle retailed:































New

$ 50,965

$ 52,543

$ (1,578)

(3.0)

$ 50,793

$ 52,872

$ (2,079)

(3.9) Used

$ 26,617

$ 28,326

$ (1,709)

(6.0)

$ 26,572

$ 28,113

$ (1,541)

(5.5)

































Gross profit per vehicle retailed:































New

$ 3,108

$ 4,607

$ (1,499)

(32.5)

$ 3,216

$ 4,890

$ (1,674)

(34.2) Used

$ 1,638

$ 1,870

$ (232)

(12.4)

$ 1,553

$ 1,993

$ (440)

(22.1) Finance and insurance

$ 2,556

$ 2,815

$ (259)

(9.2)

$ 2,586

$ 2,765

$ (179)

(6.5) Total variable operations(1)

$ 4,904

$ 5,988

$ (1,084)

(18.1)

$ 4,923

$ 6,099

$ (1,176)

(19.3)

































(1) Total variable operations gross profit per vehicle retailed is calculated by dividing the sum of new vehicle, retail used vehicle, and finance and insurance gross profit by total retail vehicle unit sales.

Operating Percentages

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2024 (%)

2023 (%)

2024 (%)

2023 (%) Revenue mix percentages:















New vehicle

48.2

47.6

47.1

46.8 Used vehicle

29.5

30.3

30.1

31.0 Parts and service

17.2

16.6

17.7

16.8 Finance and insurance, net

5.0

5.4

5.1

5.3 Other

0.1

0.1

-

0.1



100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0 Gross profit mix percentages:















New vehicle

16.4

21.5

16.4

21.9 Used vehicle

9.6

10.1

9.4

11.0 Parts and service

46.1

40.6

46.3

40.2 Finance and insurance

27.9

27.7

27.9

26.8 Other

-

0.1

-

0.1



100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0 Operating items as a percentage of revenue:















Gross profit:















New vehicle

6.1

8.8

6.3

9.2 Used vehicle - retail

6.2

6.6

5.8

7.1 Parts and service

48.0

47.4

47.7

47.1 Total

17.9

19.4

18.2

19.7 Selling, general, and administrative expenses

12.7

12.2

12.5

12.2 Operating income

4.2

6.4

4.7

6.6 Operating items as a percentage of total gross profit:















Selling, general, and administrative expenses

71.0

63.1

68.6

62.0 Operating income

23.6

32.9

26.1

33.7

AUTONATION, INC. UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA ($ in millions)

Segment Operating Highlights

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023

$ Variance

% Variance

2024

2023

$ Variance

% Variance Revenue:































Domestic

$ 1,739.4

$ 1,955.5

$ (216.1)

(11.1)

$ 3,496.1

$ 3,786.6

$ (290.5)

(7.7) Import

2,018.8

1,997.7

21.1

1.1

3,998.3

3,787.0

211.3

5.6 Premium luxury

2,398.4

2,620.5

(222.1)

(8.5)

4,813.3

5,105.4

(292.1)

(5.7) Total

6,156.6

6,573.7

(417.1)

(6.3)

12,307.7

12,679.0

(371.3)

(2.9) Corporate and other

323.8

316.4

7.4

2.3

658.4

609.8

48.6

8.0 Total consolidated revenue

$ 6,480.4

$ 6,890.1

$ (409.7)

(5.9)

$ 12,966.1

$ 13,288.8

$ (322.7)

(2.4)

































Segment income*:































Domestic

$ 50.3

$ 115.8

$ (65.5)

(56.6)

$ 125.5

$ 234.3

$ (108.8)

(46.4) Import

108.2

173.0

(64.8)

(37.5)

237.0

333.4

(96.4)

(28.9) Premium luxury

141.9

221.5

(79.6)

(35.9)

313.5

448.3

(134.8)

(30.1) Total

300.4

510.3

(209.9)

(41.1)

676.0

1,016.0

(340.0)

(33.5) Corporate and other

(79.3)

(103.9)

24.6





(164.0)

(193.4)

29.4



Add: Floorplan interest expense

53.9

32.8

21.1





103.3

59.9

43.4



Operating income

$ 275.0

$ 439.2

$ (164.2)

(37.4)

$ 615.3

$ 882.5

$ (267.2)

(30.3) * Segment income represents income for each of our reportable segments and is defined as operating income less floorplan interest expense.

































Retail new vehicle unit sales:































Domestic

16,583

17,495

(912)

(5.2)

32,485

33,344

(859)

(2.6) Import

28,729

27,172

1,557

5.7

56,297

50,270

6,027

12.0 Premium luxury

15,956

17,777

(1,821)

(10.2)

31,349

33,895

(2,546)

(7.5)



61,268

62,444

(1,176)

(1.9)

120,131

117,509

2,622

2.2

































Retail used vehicle unit sales:































Domestic

18,734

21,305

(2,571)

(12.1)

38,497

42,508

(4,011)

(9.4) Import

22,572

22,630

(58)

(0.3)

46,337

44,693

1,644

3.7 Premium luxury

17,769

18,931

(1,162)

(6.1)

36,732

37,699

(967)

(2.6) Other

6,429

5,946

483

8.1

13,059

11,451

1,608

14.0



65,504

68,812

(3,308)

(4.8)

134,625

136,351

(1,726)

(1.3)

































Brand Mix - Retail New Vehicle Units Sold

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

















June 30,

June 30,



















2024 (%)

2023 (%)

2024 (%)

2023 (%)















Domestic:































Ford, Lincoln

11.0

10.7

10.8

11.1















Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac, GMC

10.8

10.1

10.6

10.2















Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram

5.3

7.2

5.6

7.1















Domestic total

27.1

28.0

27.0

28.4















Import:































Toyota

21.4

18.2

21.5

18.1















Honda

13.5

13.5

13.3

12.9















Nissan

1.9

2.1

1.9

2.2















Hyundai

3.7

3.4

3.6

3.4















Subaru

3.7

3.2

3.7

3.2















Other Import

2.7

3.1

2.9

3.0















Import total

46.9

43.5

46.9

42.8















Premium Luxury:































Mercedes-Benz

8.1

9.9

8.3

9.7















BMW

9.0

9.3

8.7

9.5















Lexus

3.5

3.2

3.6

3.2















Audi

1.9

2.7

2.0

2.6















Jaguar Land Rover

1.9

1.5

2.0

1.8















Other Premium Luxury

1.6

1.9

1.5

2.0















Premium Luxury total

26.0

28.5

26.1

28.8



















100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0

















AUTONATION, INC. UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA, Continued ($ in millions)

Capital Expenditures / Stock Repurchases

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Capital expenditures

$ 87.5

$ 103.7

$ 181.2

$ 199.0 Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

$ -

$ 77.9

$ -

$ 268.9 Proceeds from exercises of stock options

$ 0.3

$ 0.2

$ 0.3

$ 1.5 Stock repurchases:















Aggregate purchase price (1)

$ 311.3

$ 207.4

$ 350.0

$ 512.4 Shares repurchased (in millions)

2.0

1.6

2.2

4.0

Floorplan Assistance and Expense

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023

Variance

2024

2023

Variance Floorplan assistance earned (included in cost of sales)

$ 31.6

$ 32.4

$ (0.8)

$ 63.4

$ 60.7

$ 2.7 New vehicle floorplan interest expense

(52.3)

(29.6)

(22.7)

(98.9)

(54.0)

(44.9) Net new vehicle inventory carrying benefit (expense)

$ (20.7)

$ 2.8

$ (23.5)

$ (35.5)

$ 6.7

$ (42.2)

Balance Sheet and Other Highlights

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

June 30, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents

$ 85.9

$ 60.8

$ 63.7 Inventory

$ 3,553.9

$ 3,033.4

$ 2,572.5 Floorplan notes payable

$ 3,959.8

$ 3,382.4

$ 2,581.5 Non-recourse debt

$ 488.3

$ 258.4

$ 262.2 Non-vehicle debt

$ 4,011.6

$ 4,030.3

$ 4,060.3 Equity

$ 2,183.2

$ 2,211.4

$ 2,091.8













New days supply (industry standard of selling days)

67 days

36 days

26 days Used days supply (trailing calendar month days)

34 days

39 days

35 days

Key Credit Agreement Covenant Compliance Calculations (2)



Leverage ratio

2.53x Covenant less than or equal to 3.75x

Interest coverage ratio

4.63x Covenant greater than or equal to 3.00x





(1) Excludes excise taxes imposed under Inflation Reduction Act. (2) Calculated in accordance with our credit agreement as filed with our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

AUTONATION, INC. UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA, Continued ($ in millions, except per share data) Comparable Basis Reconciliations (1)



Three Months Ended June 30,



Operating Income

Income from

Continuing Operations

Before Income Taxes

Income Tax Provision (2)

Effective Tax Rate

Net Income

Diluted Earnings Per Share (3)



2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023 From continuing operations, as reported $ 275.0

$ 439.2

$ 174.2

$ 364.8

$ 44.0

$ 92.3

25.3 %

25.3 %

$ 130.2

$ 272.5







Discontinued operations, net of income taxes































-

-







As reported































$ 130.2

$ 272.5

$ 3.20

$ 6.02 Increase (decrease) in compensation expense

related to market valuation changes in

deferred compensation plans(4) 0.7

4.7

-

-

-

-









-

-

$ -

$ - One-time costs associated with CDK outage(5) 42.8

-

42.8

-

10.5

-









32.3

-

$ 0.79

$ - Losses from hail storms and other natural

catastrophes -

16.5

-

16.5

-

4.1









-

12.4

$ -

$ 0.27 Adjusted $ 318.5

$ 460.4

$ 217.0

$ 381.3

$ 54.5

$ 96.4

25.1 %

25.3 %

$ 162.5

$ 284.9

$ 3.99

$ 6.29





















































Three Months Ended June 30,



































SG&A

SG&A as a Percentage

of Gross Profit (%)



































2024

2023

2024

2023































As reported $ 825.8

$ 842.9

71.0

63.1































Excluding:













































Increase (decrease) in compensation expense

related to market valuation changes in

deferred compensation plans 0.7

4.7







































One-time costs associated with CDK outage 42.8

-







































Losses from hail storms and other natural

catastrophes -

16.5







































Adjusted $ 782.3

$ 821.7

67.3

61.5























































































(1) Please refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the Press Release. (2) Tax expense is determined based on the amount of additional taxes or tax benefits associated with each individual item. (3) Diluted earnings per share amounts are calculated discretely and therefore may not add up to the total due to rounding. (4) Increases and decreases in deferred compensation obligations, which are recorded in SG&A, are substantially offset by corresponding gains and losses, respectively, related to changes in the cash surrender value of corporate-owned life insurance ("COLI") for deferred compensation plan participants as a result of changes in market performance of the underlying investments; therefore, the net impact to net income and earnings per share is de minimis. Gains and losses related to the COLI are recorded in non-operating Other Income (Loss), Net. (5) Represents certain one-time costs incurred associated with the CDK outage, principally consisting of compensation paid to commission-based associates to ensure business continuity.

AUTONATION, INC. UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA, Continued ($ in millions, except per share data) Comparable Basis Reconciliations (1)

Six Months Ended June 30,



Operating Income

Income from Continuing

Operations Before

Income Taxes

Income Tax Provision (2)

Effective Tax Rate

Net Income

Diluted Earnings Per Share (3)



2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023 From continuing operations, as reported $ 615.3

$ 882.5

$ 427.5

$ 745.1

$ 107.2

$ 184.8

25.1 %

24.8 %

$ 320.3

$ 560.3







Discontinued operations, net of income taxes































-

0.9







As reported































320.3

561.2

$ 7.72

$ 12.09 Increase (decrease) in compensation expense

related to market valuation changes in

deferred compensation plans(4) 8.0

9.9

-

-

-

-









-

-

$ -

$ - One-time costs associated with CDK outage(5) 42.8

-

42.8

-

10.5

-









32.3

-

$ 0.78

$ - Losses from hail storms and other natural

catastrophes -

16.5

-

16.5

-

4.1









-

12.4

$ -

$ 0.27 Adjusted $ 666.1

$ 908.9

$ 470.3

$ 761.6

$ 117.7

$ 188.9

25.0 %

24.8 %

$ 352.6

$ 573.6

$ 8.50

$ 12.36





















































Six Months Ended June 30,



































SG&A

SG&A as a Percentage

of Gross Profit (%)



































2024

2023

2024

2023































As reported $ 1,618.9

$ 1,625.6

68.6

62.0































Excluding:













































Increase (decrease) in compensation expense

related to market valuation changes in

deferred compensation plans 8.0

9.9







































One-time costs associated with CDK outage 42.8

-







































Losses from hail storms and other natural

catastrophes -

16.5







































Adjusted $ 1,568.1

$ 1,599.2

66.4

61.0























































































(1) Please refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the Press Release. (2) Tax expense is determined based on the amount of additional taxes or tax benefits associated with each individual item. (3) Diluted earnings per share amounts are calculated discretely and therefore may not add up to the total due to rounding. (4) Increases and decreases in deferred compensation obligations, which are recorded in SG&A, are substantially offset by corresponding gains and losses, respectively, related to changes in the cash surrender value of corporate-owned life insurance ("COLI") for deferred compensation plan participants as a result of changes in market performance of the underlying investments; therefore, the net impact to net income and earnings per share is de minimis. Gains and losses related to the COLI are recorded in non-operating Other Income (Loss), Net. (5) Represents certain one-time costs incurred associated with the CDK outage, principally consisting of compensation paid to commission-based associates to ensure business continuity.

AUTONATION, INC. UNAUDITED SAME STORE DATA ($ in millions, except per vehicle data)

Operating Highlights

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023

$ Variance

% Variance

2024

2023

$ Variance

% Variance Revenue:































New vehicle

$ 3,095.8

$ 3,275.1

$ (179.3)

(5.5)

$ 6,032.9

$ 6,202.6

$ (169.7)

(2.7) Retail used vehicle

1,688.4

1,943.1

(254.7)

(13.1)

3,457.3

3,820.8

(363.5)

(9.5) Wholesale

161.7

138.4

23.3

16.8

318.5

286.3

32.2

11.2 Used vehicle

1,850.1

2,081.5

(231.4)

(11.1)

3,775.8

4,107.1

(331.3)

(8.1) Finance and insurance, net

316.9

368.8

(51.9)

(14.1)

643.0

700.6

(57.6)

(8.2) Total variable operations

5,262.8

5,725.4

(462.6)

(8.1)

10,451.7

11,010.3

(558.6)

(5.1) Parts and service

1,105.7

1,142.1

(36.4)

(3.2)

2,261.3

2,227.9

33.4

1.5 Other

5.4

6.4

(1.0)





9.1

18.6

(9.5)



Total revenue

$ 6,373.9

$ 6,873.9

$ (500.0)

(7.3)

$ 12,722.1

$ 13,256.8

$ (534.7)

(4.0) Gross profit:































New vehicle

$ 189.5

$ 287.5

$ (98.0)

(34.1)

$ 383.9

$ 574.2

$ (190.3)

(33.1) Retail used vehicle

104.9

128.3

(23.4)

(18.2)

203.9

271.0

(67.1)

(24.8) Wholesale

5.0

5.6

(0.6)





14.7

17.0

(2.3)



Used vehicle

109.9

133.9

(24.0)

(17.9)

218.6

288.0

(69.4)

(24.1) Finance and insurance

316.9

368.8

(51.9)

(14.1)

643.0

700.6

(57.6)

(8.2) Total variable operations

616.3

790.2

(173.9)

(22.0)

1,245.5

1,562.8

(317.3)

(20.3) Parts and service

530.0

541.0

(11.0)

(2.0)

1,077.1

1,050.1

27.0

2.6 Other

0.5

1.6

(1.1)





0.7

3.2

(2.5)



Total gross profit

$ 1,146.8

$ 1,332.8

$ (186.0)

(14.0)

$ 2,323.3

$ 2,616.1

$ (292.8)

(11.2)

































Retail vehicle unit sales:































New

60,625

62,340

(1,715)

(2.8)

118,467

117,325

1,142

1.0 Used

63,008

68,577

(5,569)

(8.1)

129,171

135,895

(6,724)

(4.9)



123,633

130,917

(7,284)

(5.6)

247,638

253,220

(5,582)

(2.2)

































Revenue per vehicle retailed:































New

$ 51,065

$ 52,536

$ (1,471)

(2.8)

$ 50,925

$ 52,867

$ (1,942)

(3.7) Used

$ 26,797

$ 28,335

$ (1,538)

(5.4)

$ 26,765

$ 28,116

$ (1,351)

(4.8)

































Gross profit per vehicle retailed:































New

$ 3,126

$ 4,612

$ (1,486)

(32.2)

$ 3,241

$ 4,894

$ (1,653)

(33.8) Used

$ 1,665

$ 1,871

$ (206)

(11.0)

$ 1,579

$ 1,994

$ (415)

(20.8) Finance and insurance

$ 2,563

$ 2,817

$ (254)

(9.0)

$ 2,597

$ 2,767

$ (170)

(6.1) Total variable operations(1)

$ 4,944

$ 5,993

$ (1,049)

(17.5)

$ 4,970

$ 6,105

$ (1,135)

(18.6)



































(1) Total variable operations gross profit per vehicle retailed is calculated by dividing the sum of new vehicle, retail used vehicle, and finance and insurance gross profit by total retail vehicle unit sales.

Operating Percentages

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2024 (%)

2023 (%)

2024 (%)

2023 (%) Revenue mix percentages:















New vehicle

48.6

47.6

47.4

46.8 Used vehicle

29.0

30.3

29.7

31.0 Parts and service

17.3

16.6

17.8

16.8 Finance and insurance, net

5.0

5.4

5.1

5.3 Other

0.1

0.1

-

0.1



100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0 Gross profit mix percentages:















New vehicle

16.5

21.6

16.5

21.9 Used vehicle

9.6

10.0

9.4

11.0 Parts and service

46.2

40.6

46.4

40.1 Finance and insurance

27.6

27.7

27.7

26.8 Other

0.1

0.1

-

0.2



100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0 Operating items as a percentage of revenue:















Gross profit:















New vehicle

6.1

8.8

6.4

9.3 Used vehicle - retail

6.2

6.6

5.9

7.1 Parts and service

47.9

47.4

47.6

47.1 Total

18.0

19.4

18.3

19.7

