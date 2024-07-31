TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) ("UMC" or "The Company"), a leading global semiconductor foundry, today announced its consolidated operating results for the second quarter of 2024.

Second quarter consolidated revenue was NT$56.80 billion, increasing 4.0% from NT$54.63 billion in 1Q24. Compared to a year ago, 2Q24 revenue increased 0.9%. Consolidated gross margin for 2Q24 was 35.2%. Net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent was NT$13.79 billion, with earnings per ordinary share of NT$1.11.

Jason Wang, co-president of UMC, said, "In the second quarter, wafer shipments increased 2.6% QoQ and fab utilization rate improved to 68% as we saw notable demand momentum in the consumer segment. Contribution from our 22/28nm business rose sequentially on healthy demand for WiFi and digital TV applications. Together with a favorable exchange rate and improved product mix, second-quarter gross margin was better than what was previously guided. During the quarter, we announced technology updates including a 3D IC solution to stack RFSOI wafers, which is the first of its kind in the industry, and a 22nm embedded high voltage platform, currently the most advanced display driver foundry solution in the market. They reflect UMC's commitment to building on our leadership across a number of specialty technologies that are crucial for the development of AI, 5G, and automotive."

Co-president Wang commented, "Looking to the third quarter, we expect to see end market dynamics improve further, particularly in the communication and computing segments, which will drive higher fab utilization. Our 22/28nm business remains a promising growth driver, with a number of tape-outs taking place in the second half for applications including display drivers, connectivity and networking. At the same time, we do expect to face some margin pressure going into the second half due to a pickup in depreciation expense related to capacity expansions as well as higher utility rates. Despite these cost challenges, we believe we will continue to demonstrate our resilience as we did during the recent market downturn, and deliver on our strategy of providing differentiated technology solutions and a diversified manufacturing footprint to help our customers to strengthen their supply chain management."

Co-president Wang added, "In pursuit of our net-zero by 2050 goal, UMC continues to take concrete steps to drive emissions reduction in our operations and supply chain, and to increase our use of renewable energy. We are on track to achieving our progressive 2025 and 2030 targets. More details on our ESG progress will be made available to stakeholders in our upcoming Sustainability Report."

Summary of Operating Results

Operating Results (Amount: NT$ million) 2Q24 1Q24 QoQ %

change 2Q23 YoY %

change Operating Revenues 56,799 54,632 4.0 56,296 0.9 Gross Profit 19,983 16,899 18.2 20,252 (1.3 ) Operating Expenses (6,311 ) (5,747 ) 9.8 (5,718 ) 10.4 Net Other Operating Income and Expenses 219 513 (57.3 ) 1,141 (80.8 ) Operating Income 13,891 11,665 19.1 15,675 (11.4 ) Net Non-Operating Income and Expenses 2,529 1,056 139.4 2,810 (10.0 ) Net Income Attributable to Shareholders of the Parent 13,786 10,456 31.8 15,641 (11.9 ) EPS (NT$ per share) 1.11 0.84 1.27 (US$ per ADS) 0.171 0.130 0.196

Second quarter operating revenues increased 4.0% sequentially to NT$56.80 billion. Revenue contribution from 40nm and below technologies represented 45% of wafer revenue. Gross profit grew 18.2% QoQ to NT$19.98 billion, or 35.2% of revenue. Operating expenses increased 9.8% to NT$6.31 billion. Net other operating income decreased to NT$0.22 billion. Net non-operating income reached NT$2.53 billion. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent amounted to NT$13.79 billion.

Earnings per ordinary share for the quarter was NT$1.11. Earnings per ADS was US$0.171. The basic weighted average number of shares outstanding in 2Q24 was 12,414,189,313, compared with 12,414,087,724 shares in 1Q24 and 12,348,986,144 shares in 2Q23. The diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding was 12,529,942,186 in 2Q24, compared with 12,577,525,057 shares in 1Q24 and 12,526,182,161 shares in 2Q23. The fully diluted shares counted on June 30, 2024 were approximately 12,530,243,000.

Detailed Financials Section

Operating revenues increased to NT$56.80 billion. COGS declined 2.4% to NT$36.82 billion. Gross profit grew 18.2% QoQ to NT$19.98 billion. Operating expenses increased to NT$6.31 billion, as R&D grew 13.1% to NT$3.85 billion or 6.8% of revenue, while G&A also increased 6.0% to NT$1.80 billion. Net other operating income was NT$0.22 billion. In 2Q24, operating income increased 19.1% QoQ to NT$13.89 billion.

COGS & Expenses (Amount: NT$ million) 2Q24 1Q24 QoQ %

change 2Q23 YoY %

change Operating Revenues 56,799 54,632 4.0 56,296 0.9 COGS (36,816 ) (37,733 ) (2.4 ) (36,044 ) 2.1 Depreciation (9,460 ) (9,335 ) 1.3 (8,467 ) 11.7 Other Mfg. Costs (27,356 ) (28,398 ) (3.7 ) (27,577 ) (0.8 ) Gross Profit 19,983 16,899 18.2 20,252 (1.3 ) Gross Margin (%) 35.2 % 30.9 % 36.0 % Operating Expenses (6,311 ) (5,747 ) 9.8 (5,718 ) 10.4 Sales & Marketing (678 ) (684 ) (0.9 ) (716 ) (5.4 ) G&A (1,804 ) (1,702 ) 6.0 (1,715 ) 5.2 R&D (3,853 ) (3,407 ) 13.1 (3,317 ) 16.1 Expected credit impairment gain 24 46 (47.9 ) 30 (21.5 ) Net Other Operating Income & Expenses 219 513 (57.3 ) 1,141 (80.8 ) Operating Income 13,891 11,665 19.1 15,675 (11.4 )

Net non-operating income in 2Q24 was NT$2.53 billion, primarily due to the NT$1.44 billion in net investment gain, the NT$0.70 billion in net interest income and the NT$0.41 billion in exchange gain.

Non-Operating Income and Expenses (Amount: NT$ million) 2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 Non-Operating Income and Expenses 2,529 1,056 2,810 Net Interest Income and Expenses 701 676 974 Net Investment Gain and Loss 1,440 (324 ) 1,042 Exchange Gain and Loss 407 697 799 Other Gain and Loss (19 ) 7 (5 )

In 2Q24, cash inflow from operating activities was NT$22.73 billion. Cash outflow from investing activities totaled NT$15.13 billion, which included NT$20.83 billion in capital expenditure, resulting in free cash inflow of NT$1.90 billion. Cash outflow from financing was NT$5.71 billion, primarily from NT$3.00 billion in redemption of bonds and NT$2.50 billion in bank loans. Net cash flow in 2Q24 amounted to NT$2.23 billion. Over the next 12 months, the company expects to repay NT$4.32 billion in bank loans.

Cash Flow Summary (Amount: NT$ million) For the 3-Month Period Ended Jun. 30, 2024 For the 3-Month Period Ended Mar. 31, 2024 Cash Flow from Operating Activities 22,728 20,820 Net income before tax 16,420 12,721 Depreciation & Amortization 11,117 10,886 Share of profit of associates and joint ventures (1,267 ) (101 ) Income tax paid (5,831 ) (253 ) Changes in working capital & others 2,289 (2,433 ) Cash Flow from Investing Activities (15,131 ) (29,915 ) Decrease in financial assets measured at amortized cost 3,219 739 Acquisition of PP&E (20,042 ) (28,498 ) Changes in refundable deposits 1,507 (536 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (578 ) (846 ) Others 763 (774 ) Cash Flow from Financing Activities (5,705 ) (6,439 ) Bank loans (2,503 ) (3,888 ) Redemption of bonds (3,000 ) (2,100 ) Decrease in deposits-in (33 ) (282 ) Others (169 ) (169 ) Effect of Exchange Rate 341 2,411 Net Cash Flow 2,233 (13,123 ) Beginning balance 119,431 132,554 Changes in non-current assets held for sale (430 ) - Ending balance 121,234 119,431

Cash and cash equivalents increased to NT$121.23 billion. Days of inventory increased 3 days to 88 days.

Current Assets (Amount: NT$ billion) 2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 Cash and Cash Equivalents 121.23 119.43 163.10 Accounts Receivable 32.53 30.68 30.62 Days Sales Outstanding 51 50 47 Inventories, net 36.33 34.59 34.55 Days of Inventory 88 85 85 Total Current Assets 207.22 205.16 239.03

Current liabilities increased to NT$124.97 billion due to dividends payable of NT$37.59 billion. Payables on equipment increased to NT$22.36 billion. Total liabilities increased to NT$230.87 billion, leading to a debt to equity ratio of 65%.

Liabilities (Amount: NT$ billion) 2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 Total Current Liabilities 124.97 88.40 142.98 Accounts Payable 8.18 7.46 8.83 Short-Term Credit / Bonds 16.21 25.60 11.59 Payables on Equipment 22.36 13.97 13.01 Dividends Payable 37.59 - 45.02 Other 40.63 41.37 64.53 Long-Term Credit / Bonds 47.48 43.45 36.06 Total Liabilities 230.87 188.85 226.31 Debt to Equity 65% 50% 69%

Analysis of Revenue2

Revenue from Asia-Pacific was flattish at 64% while business from North America remained unchanged at 25% of sales. Business from Europe declined to 7% while contribution from Japan was 4%.

Revenue Breakdown by Region Region 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 North America 25% 25% 23% 27% 27% Asia Pacific 64% 63% 62% 58% 56% Europe 7% 8% 11% 12% 12% Japan 4% 4% 4% 3% 5%

Revenue contribution from 22/28nm was 33% of the wafer revenue, while 40nm contribution declined to 12% of sales.

Revenue Breakdown by Geometry Geometry 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 14nm and below 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 14nm 33% 33% 36% 32% 29% 28nm 12% 14% 14% 13% 12% 40nm 15% 18% 16% 19% 23% 65nm 12% 10% 9% 8% 10% 90nm 11% 9% 9% 12% 10% 0.13um 10% 11% 9% 9% 9% 0.18um 5% 4% 5% 5% 5% 0.5um and above 2% 1% 2% 2% 2%

Revenue from fabless customers accounted for 87% of revenue.

Revenue Breakdown by Customer Type Customer Type 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 Fabless 87% 82% 78% 79% 79% IDM 13% 18% 22% 21% 21%

Revenue from the communication segment declined to 39%, while business from computer applications grew to 15%. Business from consumer applications reached 31% as other segments declined to 15% of revenue.

Revenue Breakdown by Application (1) Application 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 Computer 15% 13% 13% 13% 9% Communication 39% 48% 47% 46% 44% Consumer 31% 23% 23% 23% 26% Others 15% 16% 17% 18% 21%

(1) Computer consists of ICs such as CPU, GPU, HDD controllers, DVD/CD-RW control ICs, PC chipset, audio codec, keyboard controller, monitor scaler, USB, I/O chipset, WLAN. Communication consists of handset components, broadband, bluetooth, Ethernet, LAN, DSP, etc. Consumer consists of ICs used for DVD players, DTV, STB, MP3/MP4, flash controller, game consoles, DSC, smart cards, toys, etc.

Blended ASP Trend

Blended average selling price (ASP) remained firm in 2Q24.

(To view blended ASP trend, please click here for 2Q24 ASP)

Shipment and Utilization Rate3

Wafer shipments increased 2.6% QoQ to 831K during the second quarter, while quarterly capacity was 1,257K. Overall utilization rate in 2Q24 increased slightly to 68%.

Wafer Shipments 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 Wafer Shipments

(12" K equivalents) 831 810 775 795 814 Quarterly Capacity Utilization Rate 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 Utilization Rate 68% 65% 66% 67% 71% Total Capacity

(12" K equivalents) 1,257 1,212 1,204 1,182 1,167

Capacity4

Total capacity in the second quarter increased to 1,257K 12-inch equivalent wafers. Capacity will grow in the third quarter of 2024 to 1,274K 12-inch equivalent wafers.

Annual Capacity in thousands of wafers Quarterly Capacity in thousands of wafers FAB Geometry

(um) 2023 2022 2021 2020 FAB 3Q24E 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 WTK 6" 5 - 0.15 328 335 329 371 WTK 6" 83 83 82 83 8A 8" 3 - 0.11 811 765 755 802 8A 8" 207 207 206 207 8C 8" 0.35 - 0.11 473 459 459 452 8C 8" 119 119 119 119 8D 8" 0.18 - 0.09 440 410 380 371 8D 8" 118 118 118 118 8E 8" 0.6 - 0.14 490 469 457 449 8E 8" 131 131 130 131 8F 8" 0.18 - 0.11 570 550 514 485 8F 8" 145 145 144 145 8S 8" 0.18 - 0.11 447 443 408 373 8S 8" 114 114 113 114 8N 8" 0.5 - 0.11 996 952 917 917 8N 8" 254 254 252 254 12A 12" 0.13 - 0.014 1,305 1,170 1,070 1,044 12A 12" 403 386 358 346 12i 12" 0.13 - 0.040 655 655 641 628 12i 12" 172 172 164 164 12X 12" 0.080 - 0.022 317 314 284 217 12X 12" 80 80 79 80 12M 12" 0.13 - 0.040 438 436 395 391 12M 12" 115 115 110 110 Total(1) 4,674 4,458 4,201 4,083 Total 1,274 1,257 1,212 1,204 YoY Growth Rate 5% 6% 3% 13%

(1) One 6-inch wafer is converted into 0.25 (62/122) 12-inch equivalent wafer; one 8-inch wafer is converted into 0.44 (82/122) 12-inch equivalent wafers. Total capacity figures are expressed in 12-inch equivalent wafers.

CAPEX

CAPEX spending in 2Q24 totaled US$644 million. 2024 cash-based CAPEX budget will be US$3.3 billion.

Capital Expenditure by Year - in US$ billion Year 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 CAPEX $ 3.0 $ 2.7 $ 1.8 $ 1.0 $ 0.6

2024 CAPEX Plan 8" 12" Total 5% 95% US$3.3 billion

Third Quarter 2024 Outlook & Guidance

Quarter-over-Quarter Guidance:

Wafer Shipments: Will increase by mid-single digit %

ASP in USD: Will remain firm

Gross Profit Margin: Will be in the mid-30% range

Capacity Utilization: approximately 70%

2024 CAPEX: US$3.3 billion

Recent Developments / Announcements

Apr. 25, 2024 UMC Files Form 20-F for 2023 with US Securities and Exchange Commission Apr. 30, 2024 UMC Achieves Highest Corporate Governance Ranking among Taiwan Listed Companies for 10th Consecutive Year May 2, 2024 UMC Introduces Industry's First 3D IC Solution for RFSOI, Accelerating Innovations in the 5G Era May 21, 2024 UMC's Singapore Fab 12i Celebrates First Tool Move-In for New Phase 3 Expansion May 30, 2024 UMC Shareholders Elect 16th Term of Directors at Annual Shareholders' Meeting Jun. 20, 2024 UMC Launches Most Advanced 22nm eHV Platform to Power Next-Generation Smartphone Displays

Please visit UMC's website for further details regarding the above announcements

Conference Call / Webcast Announcement

Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Time: 5:00 PM (Taipei) / 5:00 AM (New York) / 10:00 AM (London)

Dial-in numbers and Access Codes: Taiwan Number: 02 3396 1191 Taiwan Toll Free: 0080 119 6666 US Toll Free: +1 866 212 5567 Other Areas: +886 2 3396 1191 Access Code: 1433531#

A live webcast and replay of the 2Q24 results announcement will be available at www.umc.com under the "Investors / Events" section.

About UMC

UMC (NYSE: UMC, TWSE: 2303) is a leading global semiconductor foundry company. The company provides high-quality IC fabrication services, focusing on logic and various specialty technologies to serve all major sectors of the electronics industry. UMC's comprehensive IC processing technologies and manufacturing solutions include Logic/Mixed-Signal, embedded High-Voltage, embedded Non-Volatile-Memory, RFSOI, BCD etc. Most of UMC's 12-in and 8-in fabs with its core R&D are in Taiwan, with additional ones throughout Asia. UMC has a total of 12 fabs in production with a combined capacity of more than 400,000 wafers per month (12-in equivalent), and all of them are certified with IATF 16949 automotive quality standards. UMC is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, plus local offices in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Korea, and Singapore, with a worldwide total of 20,000 employees. For more information, please visit: http://www.umc.com.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated financial results for the second quarter of 2024; the expected wafer shipment and ASP; the anticipated annual budget; capex strategies; environmental protection goals and water management strategies; impact of foreign currency exchange rates; expected foundry capacities; the ability to obtain new business opportunities; and information under the heading "Third Quarter 2024 Outlook and Guidance."

These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual performance, financial condition or results of operations of UMC to be materially different from what is stated or may be implied in such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that actual events and results could differ materially from those statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to: (i) dependence upon the frequent introduction of new services and technologies based on the latest developments in the industry in which UMC operates; (ii) the intensely competitive semiconductor, communications, consumer electronics and computer industries and markets; (iii) the risks associated with international business activities; (iv) dependence upon key personnel; (v) general economic and political conditions; (vi) possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural and human-induced events and disasters, including natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict and highly contagious diseases; (vii) reduced end-user purchases relative to expectations and orders; and (viii) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. Further information regarding these and other risk factors is included in UMC's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. All information provided in this release is as of the date of this release and are based on assumptions that UMC believes to be reasonable as of this date, and UMC does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

The financial statements included in this release are prepared and published in accordance with Taiwan International Financial Reporting Standards, or TIFRSs, recognized by the Financial Supervisory Commission in the ROC, which is different from International Financial Reporting Standards, or IFRSs, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. Investors are cautioned that there may be significant differences between TIFRSs and IFRSs. In addition, TIFRSs and IFRSs differ in certain significant respects from generally accepted accounting principles in the ROC and generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

- FINANCIAL TABLES TO FOLLOW -

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheet As of June 30, 2024 Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$) June 30, 2024 US$ NT$ % Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 3,738 121,234 20.7% Accounts receivable, net 1,003 32,525 5.6% Inventories, net 1,120 36,334 6.2% Other current assets 528 17,122 2.8% Total current assets 6,389 207,215 35.3% Non-current assets Funds and investments 2,418 78,404 13.4% Property, plant and equipment 8,450 274,031 46.7% Right-of-use assets 233 7,549 1.3% Other non-current assets 609 19,763 3.3% Total non-current assets 11,710 379,747 64.7% Total assets 18,099 586,962 100.0% Liabilities Current liabilities Short-term loans 96 3,119 0.5% Payables 1,861 60,362 10.3% Dividends payable 1,159 37,587 6.4% Current portion of long-term liabilities 404 13,091 2.2% Other current liabilities 334 10,814 1.9% Total current liabilities 3,854 124,973 21.3% Non-current liabilities Bonds payable 758 24,582 4.2% Long-term loans 706 22,901 3.9% Lease liabilities, noncurrent 163 5,288 0.9% Other non-current liabilities 1,638 53,126 9.0% Total non-current liabilities 3,265 105,897 18.0% Total liabilities 7,119 230,870 39.3% Equity Equity attributable to the parent company Capital 3,863 125,286 21.3% Additional paid-in capital 443 14,346 2.5% Retained earnings and other components of equity 6,665 216,147 36.8% Total equity attributable to the parent company 10,971 355,779 60.6% Non-controlling interests 9 313 0.1% Total equity 10,980 356,092 60.7% Total liabilities and equity 18,099 586,962 100.0% Note: New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the June 30, 2024 exchange rate of NT $32.43 per U.S. Dollar.

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Income Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$) Except Per Share and Per ADS Data Year over Year Comparison Quarter over Quarter Comparison Three-Month Period Ended Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Chg. June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Chg. US$ NT$ US$ NT$ % US$ NT$ US$ NT$ % Operating revenues 1,751 56,799 1,736 56,296 0.9 % 1,751 56,799 1,685 54,632 4.0 % Operating costs (1,135 ) (36,816 ) (1,112 ) (36,044 ) 2.1 % (1,135 ) (36,816 ) (1,164 ) (37,733 ) (2.4 %) Gross profit 616 19,983 624 20,252 (1.3 %) 616 19,983 521 16,899 18.2 % 35.2 % 35.2 % 36.0 % 36.0 % 35.2 % 35.2 % 30.9 % 30.9 % Operating expenses - Sales and marketing expenses (21 ) (678 ) (22 ) (716 ) (5.4 %) (21 ) (678 ) (21 ) (684 ) (0.9 %) - General and administrative expenses (56 ) (1,804 ) (53 ) (1,715 ) 5.2 % (56 ) (1,804 ) (52 ) (1,702 ) 6.0 % - Research and development expenses (119 ) (3,853 ) (102 ) (3,317 ) 16.1 % (119 ) (3,853 ) (105 ) (3,407 ) 13.1 % - Expected credit impairment gain 1 24 1 30 (21.5 %) 1 24 1 46 (47.9 %) Subtotal (195 ) (6,311 ) (176 ) (5,718 ) 10.4 % (195 ) (6,311 ) (177 ) (5,747 ) 9.8 % Net other operating income and expenses 7 219 35 1,141 (80.8 %) 7 219 16 513 (57.3 %) Operating income 428 13,891 483 15,675 (11.4 %) 428 13,891 360 11,665 19.1 % 24.5 % 24.5 % 27.8 % 27.8 % 24.5 % 24.5 % 21.4 % 21.4 % Net non-operating income and expenses 78 2,529 87 2,810 (10.0 %) 78 2,529 32 1,056 139.4 % Income from continuing operations before income tax 506 16,420 570 18,485 (11.2 %) 506 16,420 392 12,721 29.1 % 28.9 % 28.9 % 32.8 % 32.8 % 28.9 % 28.9 % 23.3 % 23.3 % Income tax expense (81 ) (2,645 ) (80 ) (2,588 ) 2.2 % (81 ) (2,645 ) (70 ) (2,291 ) 15.4 % Net income 425 13,775 490 15,897 (13.3 %) 425 13,775 322 10,430 32.1 % 24.3 % 24.3 % 28.2 % 28.2 % 24.3 % 24.3 % 19.1 % 19.1 % Other comprehensive income (loss) 42 1,375 (7 ) (238 ) - 42 1,375 245 7,954 (82.7 %) Total comprehensive income (loss) 467 15,150 483 15,659 (3.2 %) 467 15,150 567 18,384 (17.6 %) Net income attributable to: Shareholders of the parent 425 13,786 482 15,641 (11.9 %) 425 13,786 322 10,456 31.8 % Non-controlling interests (0 ) (11 ) 8 256 - (0 ) (11 ) (0 ) (26 ) (58.8 %) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the parent 467 15,161 475 15,403 (1.6 %) 467 15,161 568 18,410 (17.6 %) Non-controlling interests (0 ) (11 ) 8 256 - (0 ) (11 ) (1 ) (26 ) (58.8 %) Earnings per share-basic 0.034 1.11 0.039 1.27 0.034 1.11 0.026 0.84 Earnings per ADS (2) 0.171 5.55 0.196 6.35 0.171 5.55 0.130 4.20 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in millions) 12,414 12,349 12,414 12,414 Notes: (1) New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the June 30, 2024 exchange rate of NT $32.43 per U.S. Dollar. (2) 1 ADS equals 5 common shares.

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Income Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$) Except Per Share and Per ADS Data For the Three-Month Period Ended For the Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 US$ NT$ % US$ NT$ % Operating revenues 1,751 56,799 100.0 % 3,436 111,431 100.0 % Operating costs (1,135 ) (36,816 ) (64.8 %) (2,299 ) (74,548 ) (66.9 %) Gross profit 616 19,983 35.2 % 1,137 36,883 33.1 % Operating expenses - Sales and marketing expenses (21 ) (678 ) (1.2 %) (42 ) (1,362 ) (1.2 %) - General and administrative expenses (56 ) (1,804 ) (3.1 %) (108 ) (3,506 ) (3.2 %) - Research and development expenses (119 ) (3,853 ) (6.8 %) (224 ) (7,260 ) (6.5 %) - Expected credit impairment gain 1 24 0.0 % 2 69 0.1 % Subtotal (195 ) (6,311 ) (11.1 %) (372 ) (12,059 ) (10.8 %) Net other operating income and expenses 7 219 0.4 % 23 732 0.6 % Operating income 428 13,891 24.5 % 788 25,556 22.9 % Net non-operating income and expenses 78 2,529 4.4 % 111 3,585 3.3 % Income from continuing operations before income tax 506 16,420 28.9 % 899 29,141 26.2 % Income tax expense (81 ) (2,645 ) (4.6 %) (153 ) (4,936 ) (4.5 %) Net income 425 13,775 24.3 % 746 24,205 21.7 % Other comprehensive income (loss) 42 1,375 2.4 % 288 9,329 8.4 % Total comprehensive income (loss) 467 15,150 26.7 % 1,034 33,534 30.1 % Net income attributable to: Shareholders of the parent 425 13,786 24.3 % 748 24,242 21.8 % Non-controlling interests (0 ) (11 ) (0.0 %) (2 ) (37 ) (0.1 %) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the parent 467 15,161 26.7 % 1,035 33,571 30.1 % Non-controlling interests (0 ) (11 ) (0.0 %) (1 ) (37 ) (0.0 %) Earnings per share-basic 0.034 1.11 0.060 1.95 Earnings per ADS (2) 0.171 5.55 0.301 9.75 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in millions) 12,414 12,414 Notes: (1) New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the June 30, 2024 exchange rate of NT $32.43 per U.S. Dollar. (2) 1 ADS equals 5 common shares.

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Condensed Statement of Cash Flows For The Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2024 Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$) US$ NT$ Cash flows from operating activities: Net income before tax 899 29,141 Depreciation & Amortization 678 22,003 Share of profit of associates and joint ventures (42 ) (1,368 ) Income tax paid (188 ) (6,084 ) Changes in working capital & others (4 ) (144 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,343 43,548 Cash flows from investing activities: Decrease in financial assets measured at amortized cost 122 3,958 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (1,497 ) (48,540 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (44 ) (1,424 ) Others 30 960 Net cash used in investing activities (1,389 ) (45,046 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Decrease in short-term loans (321 ) (10,411 ) Redemption of bonds (157 ) (5,100 ) Proceeds from long-term loans 358 11,600 Repayments of long-term loans (234 ) (7,580 ) Others (20 ) (653 ) Net cash used in financing activities (374 ) (12,144 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 85 2,752 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (335 ) (10,890 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 4,087 132,554 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 3,752 121,664 Reconciliation of the balances of cash and cash equivalents at end of period: Cash and cash equivalents balances on the consolidated balance sheets 3,738 121,234 Cash and cash equivalents included in non-current assets held for sale 14 430 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 3,752 121,664 Note: New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the June 30, 2024 exchange rate of NT $32.43 per U.S. Dollar.

1Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures discussed in this announcement are prepared in accordance with TIFRSs recognized by Financial Supervisory Commission in the ROC, which is different from IFRSs issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. They represent comparisons among the three-month period ending June 30, 2024, the three-month period ending March 31, 2024, and the equivalent three-month period that ended June 30, 2023. For all 2Q24 results, New Taiwan Dollar (NT$) amounts have been converted into U.S. Dollars at the June 30, 2024 exchange rate of NT$ 32.43 per U.S. Dollar.

2 Revenue in this section represents wafer sales

3 Utilization Rate = Quarterly Wafer Out / Quarterly Capacity

4 Estimated capacity numbers are based on calculated maximum output rather than designed capacity. The actual capacity numbers may differ depending upon equipment delivery schedules, pace of migration to more advanced process technologies, and other factors affecting production ramp-up.

