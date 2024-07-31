ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bunge Global SA (NYSE: BG) today reported second quarter 2024 results.

Q2 GAAP diluted EPS of $0.48 vs. $4.09 in the prior year; $1.73 vs. $3.72 on an adjusted basis excluding certain gains/charges and mark-to-market timing differences

Lower Agribusiness results reflect a more balanced global supply environment

Refined and Specialty Oils performed well, but results were down from a strong prior year

Excellent progress on Viterra integration planning and other strategic priorities including the announced sale of our interest in the sugar & bioenergy joint venture

Updating adjusted full-year EPS outlook to approximately $9.25





Overview

Greg Heckman, Bunge's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our team delivered solid results for the second quarter while also moving forward on a range of strategic priorities, including announcing the sale of our interest in the BP Bunge Bioenergia joint venture. The integration planning process for Viterra is progressing well and the team is excited about the opportunities that the combination will create for our employees, customers and other important stakeholders.

"Current market conditions have improved in some regions, but we continue to have limited visibility into the latter part of the year. The drivers of long-term demand remain strong and with our global footprint and operating flexibility, we are well-positioned to connect farmers to consumers to deliver essential food, feed and fuel to the world."

Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (US$ in millions, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income attributable to Bunge $ 70 $ 622 $ 314 $ 1,254 Net income per share-diluted (6) $ 0.48 $ 4.09 $ 2.17 $ 8.24 Mark-to-market timing differences (a) $ 0.82 $ (0.59 ) $ 1.75 $ (1.43 ) Certain (gains) & charges (b) $ 0.43 $ 0.22 $ 0.85 $ 0.17 Adjusted Net income per share-diluted (c)(6) $ 1.73 $ 3.72 $ 4.77 $ 6.98 Core Segment EBIT (c) (d) $ 361 $ 1,016 $ 898 $ 1,963 Mark-to-market timing differences (a) 158 (114 ) 340 (295 ) Certain (gains) & charges (b) - (9 ) - (19 ) Adjusted Core Segment EBIT (c) $ 519 $ 893 $ 1,238 $ 1,649 Corporate and Other EBIT (c) $ (155 ) $ (155 ) $ (283 ) $ (235 ) Certain (gains) & charges (b) 62 34 123 34 Adjusted Corporate and Other EBIT (c) $ (93 ) $ (121 ) $ (160 ) $ (201 ) Non-core Segment EBIT (c) (e) $ (21 ) $ 51 $ 3 $ 70 Certain (gains) & charges (b) - - - - Adjusted Non-core Segment EBIT (c) $ (21 ) $ 51 $ 3 $ 70 Total Segment EBIT (c) $ 185 $ 912 $ 618 $ 1,798 Mark-to-market timing differences (a) 158 (114 ) 340 (295 ) Certain (gains) & charges (b) 62 25 123 15 Adjusted Total Segment EBIT (c) $ 405 $ 823 $ 1,081 $ 1,518

(a) Mark-to-market timing impact of certain commodity and freight contracts, readily marketable inventories, and related hedges associated with committed future operating capacity. See note 3 in the Additional Financial information section of this release for details. (b) Certain (gains) & charges included in Total Segment EBIT and Net income attributable to Bunge. See Additional Financial Information for details. (c) Core Segment EBIT, Adjusted Core Segment EBIT, Corporate and Other EBIT, Adjusted Corporate and Other EBIT, Non-core Segment EBIT, Adjusted Non-core Segment EBIT, Total Segment EBIT, Adjusted Total Segment EBIT, and Adjusted Net income per share-diluted are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables attached to this press release and the accompanying slide presentation posted on Bunge's website. (d) Core Segment earnings before interest and tax ("Core Segment EBIT") comprises the aggregate earnings before interest and tax ("EBIT") of Bunge's Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils and Milling reportable segments, and excludes Bunge's Sugar & Bioenergy reportable segment and Corporate and Other activities. (e) Non-core Segment EBIT comprises Bunge's Sugar & Bioenergy reportable segment EBIT, which reflects Bunge's share of the results of its 50/50 joint venture with BP p.l.c. On June 19, 2024, Bunge entered into a definitive share purchase agreement to sell its 50% ownership share in BP Bunge Bioenergia. The transaction is expected to close in late 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

Second Quarter Results

Core Segments

Agribusiness

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (US$ in millions, except per share data) Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Volumes (in thousand metric tons) 20,579 18,257 40,771 36,643 Net Sales $ 9,657 $ 10,875 $ 19,397 $ 21,727 Gross Profit $ 289 $ 997 $ 743 $ 1,805 Selling, general and administrative expense $ (150 ) $ (151 ) $ (305 ) $ (283 ) Foreign exchange (losses) gains - net $ (39 ) $ (64 ) $ (101 ) $ (25 ) EBIT attributable to noncontrolling interests $ 7 $ 1 $ 10 $ (20 ) Other income (expense) - net $ 56 $ 7 $ 109 $ 18 Income (loss) from affiliates $ (25 ) $ (5 ) $ (40 ) $ (5 ) Segment EBIT $ 138 $ 785 $ 416 $ 1,490 Mark-to-market timing differences 160 (102 ) 369 (285 ) Certain (gains) & charges - (9 ) - (19 ) Adjusted Segment EBIT $ 298 $ 674 $ 785 $ 1,186 Certain (gains) & charges, Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge $ - $ (8 ) $ - $ (16 ) Certain (gains) & charges, Earnings per share $ - $ (0.06 ) $ - $ (0.11 )

Processing (2)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (US$ in millions) Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Processing EBIT $ 122 $ 586 $ 302 $ 1,223 Mark-to-market timing differences 143 (56 ) 374 (279 ) Certain (gains) & charges - (4 ) - (14 ) Adjusted Processing EBIT $ 265 $ 526 $ 676 $ 930

Higher results in Europe soy and softseed crush were more than offset by lower results in North and South America and Asia.

Merchandising (2)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (US$ in millions) Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Merchandising EBIT $ 16 $ 199 $ 114 $ 267 Mark-to-market timing differences 17 (46 ) (5 ) (6 ) Certain (gains) & charges - (5 ) - (5 ) Adjusted Merchandising EBIT $ 33 $ 148 $ 109 $ 256

Lower results were primarily driven by global grains where higher volumes were more than offset by lower margins.

Refined & Specialty Oils

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (US$ in millions, except per share data) Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Volumes (in thousand metric tons) 2,300 2,212 4,495 4,358 Net Sales $ 3,121 $ 3,601 $ 6,361 $ 7,489 Gross Profit $ 315 $ 333 $ 674 $ 675 Selling, general and administrative expense $ (100 ) $ (98 ) $ (200 ) $ (193 ) Foreign exchange (losses) gains - net $ (2 ) $ 5 $ (13 ) $ 10 EBIT attributable to noncontrolling interests $ (12 ) $ (7 ) $ (18 ) $ (11 ) Other income (expense) - net $ (16 ) $ (16 ) $ (32 ) $ (31 ) Segment EBIT $ 185 $ 217 $ 411 $ 450 Mark-to-market timing differences 8 (10 ) (14 ) (9 ) Certain (gains) & charges - - - - Adjusted Segment EBIT $ 193 $ 207 $ 397 $ 441 Certain (gains) & charges, Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge $ - $ - $ - $ - Certain (gains) & charges, Earnings per share $ - $ - $ - $ -

Refined & Specialty Oils Summary

Higher results in Asia were more than offset by lower results in North and South America and Europe.

Milling

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (US$ in millions, except per share data) Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Volumes (in thousand metric tons) 971 844 1,845 1,665 Net Sales $ 401 $ 490 $ 782 $ 1,005 Gross Profit $ 66 $ 40 $ 126 $ 71 Selling, general and administrative expense $ (24 ) $ (24 ) $ (49 ) $ (45 ) Foreign exchange (losses) gains - net $ (2 ) $ (1 ) $ (2 ) $ (1 ) Other income (expense) - net $ (1 ) $ (2 ) $ (3 ) $ (3 ) Segment EBIT $ 38 $ 14 $ 71 $ 23 Mark-to-market timing differences (10 ) (2 ) (15 ) (1 ) Certain (gains) & charges - - - - Adjusted Segment EBIT $ 28 $ 12 $ 56 $ 22 Certain (gains) & charges, Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge $ - $ - $ - $ - Certain (gains) & charges, Earnings per share $ - $ - $ - $ -

Milling Summary

Higher results were primarily driven by South America reflecting higher volumes and margins. Results in the U.S. were in line with the prior year.

Corporate and Other

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (US$ in millions, except per share data) Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Gross Profit $ (7 ) $ (7 ) $ (5 ) $ (7 ) Selling, general and administrative expense $ (174 ) $ (147 ) $ (333 ) $ (252 ) Foreign exchange (losses) gains - net $ 6 $ (6 ) $ 1 $ (1 ) Other income (expense) - net $ 18 $ 21 $ 51 $ 41 Income (loss) from affiliates $ 1 $ (17 ) $ 1 $ (17 ) Segment EBIT $ (155 ) $ (155 ) $ (283 ) $ (235 ) Certain (gains) & charges 62 34 123 34 Adjusted Segment EBIT $ (93 ) $ (121 ) $ (160 ) $ (201 ) Certain (gains) & charges, Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge $ 62 $ 42 $ 123 $ 42 Certain (gains) & charges, Earnings per share $ 0.43 $ 0.28 $ 0.85 $ 0.28

Corporate

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (US$ in millions) Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Corporate EBIT $ (168 ) $ (139 ) $ (308 ) $ (226 ) Certain (gains) & charges 62 18 123 18 Adjusted Corporate EBIT $ (106 ) $ (121 ) $ (185 ) $ (208 )

Other

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (US$ in millions) Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Other EBIT $ 13 $ (16 ) $ 25 $ (9 ) Certain (gains) & charges - 16 - 16 Adjusted Other EBIT $ 13 $ - $ 25 $ 7

Corporate and Other Summary

The decrease in Corporate expenses reflected lower performance-based compensation. Higher Other results were largely related to our captive insurance program.

Non-core Segments

Sugar & Bioenergy

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (US$ in millions, except per share data) Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Net Sales $ 49 $ 72 $ 92 $ 136 Gross Profit $ 1 $ 2 $ 2 $ 2 Income (loss) from affiliates $ (21 ) $ 47 $ 2 $ 66 Segment EBIT $ (21 ) $ 51 $ 3 $ 70 Certain (gains) & charges - - - - Adjusted Segment EBIT $ (21 ) $ 51 $ 3 $ 70 Certain (gains) & charges, Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge $ - $ - $ - $ - Certain (gains) & charges, Earnings per share $ - $ - $ - $ -

Sugar & Bioenergy Summary

Results were down driven by lower Brazilian ethanol prices more than offsetting higher sugar prices. Results were also negatively impacted by approximately $15 million in foreign exchange translation losses on U.S. dollar denominated debt. Results in the prior year included a $39 million benefit from the reversal of a tax valuation allowance.

Cash Flow

Six Months Ended Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Cash provided by (used for) operating activities $ (480 ) $ 472 Certain reconciling items to Adjusted funds from operations (4) 1,375 888 Adjusted funds from operations (4) $ 895 $ 1,360

Cash used for operations in the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $480 million compared to cash provided of $472 million in the same period last year. The reduction of cash from operations was primarily driven by lower reported net income and net changes in working capital. Adjusted funds from operations (FFO) was $895 million compared to $1,360 million in the prior year.(4)

Income Taxes

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, income tax expense was $147 million compared to $381 million in the prior year. The decrease was primarily due to lower pre-tax income.

Outlook(5)

Taking into account first half results and the current margin environment and forward curves, we now expect full-year 2024 adjusted EPS of approximately $9.25.

In Agribusiness, full-year results are forecasted to be in line with our previous outlook, reflecting higher results in Processing, largely offset by lower results in Merchandising. Results are expected to be down compared to last year.

In Refined and Specialty Oils, full-year results are expected to be up from our previous outlook due to the better than expected second quarter, but down compared to last year's record performance.

In Milling, full-year results are expected to be similar to our previous outlook and up from last year.

In Corporate and Other, full-year results are expected to be similar to our previous outlook.

In Non-Core, full-year results in the sugar & bioenergy joint venture are expected to be down slightly from our previous outlook and significantly down from last year.

Additionally, the Company expects the following for 2024: an adjusted annual effective tax rate of 22% to 25%; net interest expense in the range of $280 to $310 million; capital expenditures in the range of $1.2 to $1.4 billion; and depreciation and amortization of approximately $450 million.

Additional Financial Information

Certain gains and (charges), quarter-to-date

The following table provides a summary of certain gains and (charges) that may be of interest to investors, including a description of these items and their effect on Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge, Earnings per share diluted and Segment EBIT for the three month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023.

(US$ in millions, except per share data) Net Income (Loss)

Attributable to

Bunge Earnings

Per Share

Diluted (6) Segment

EBIT Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Core Segments: $ - $ 8 $ - $ 0.06 $ - $ 9 Agribusiness $ - $ 8 $ - $ 0.06 $ - $ 9 Ukraine-Russia War - 8 - 0.06 - 9 Refined and Specialty Oils $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Milling $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Corporate and Other: $ (62 ) $ (42 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (62 ) $ (34 ) Acquisition and integration costs (62 ) (26 ) (0.43 ) (0.17 ) (62 ) (18 ) Impairment of equity method investment - (16 ) - (0.11 ) - (16 ) Non-core Segment: $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Sugar & Bioenergy $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Total $ (62 ) $ (34 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (62 ) $ (25 ) See Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures.

Core Segments

Agribusiness

EBIT for the three months ended June 30, 2023 included a mark-to-market gain of $9 million, in Cost of goods sold, related to inventory recovered from our Mykolaiv and other facilities in Ukraine. The circumstances allowing for recovery of these inventories did not exist and were unforeseeable when the inventory reserves were initially recorded in 2022 in conjunction with the Ukraine-Russia war.

Corporate and Other

The following is a summary of acquisition and integration costs related to the announced business combination agreement with Viterra recorded in the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss).

Three Months Ended (US$ in millions) Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ (62 ) $ (18 ) Interest expense $ (4 ) $ (11 ) Income tax (expense) benefit $ 4 $ 3 Net income (loss) $ (62 ) $ (26 )

EBIT for the three months ended June 30, 2023 also included a $16 million impairment charge, in Income (loss) from affiliates, related to a minority investment in Australian Plant Proteins, a start-up manufacturer of novel protein ingredients.

Certain gains and (charges), year-to-date

The following table provides a summary of certain gains and (charges) that may be of interest to investors, including a description of these items and their effect on Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge, Earnings per share diluted and Segment EBIT for the six month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023.

(US$ in millions, except per share data) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Bunge Earnings Per Share Diluted (6) Segment EBIT Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Core Segments: $ - $ 16 $ - $ 0.11 $ - $ 19 Agribusiness $ - $ 16 $ - $ 0.11 $ - $ 19 Ukraine-Russia War - 16 - 0.11 - 19 Refined and Specialty Oils $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Milling $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Corporate and Other: $ (123 ) $ (42 ) $ (0.85 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (123 ) $ (34 ) Acquisition and integration costs (123 ) (26 ) (0.85 ) (0.17 ) (123 ) (18 ) Impairment of equity method investment - (16 ) - (0.11 ) - (16 ) Non-core Segment: $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Sugar & Bioenergy $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Total $ (123 ) $ (26 ) $ (0.85 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (123 ) $ (15 )

Core Segments

Agribusiness

EBIT for the six months ended June 30, 2023 included a mark-to-market gain of $19 million, in Cost of goods sold, related to inventory recovered from our Mykolaiv and other facilities in Ukraine. The circumstances allowing for recovery of these inventories did not exist and were unforeseeable when the inventory reserves were initially recorded in 2022 in conjunction with the Ukraine-Russia war.

Corporate and Other

The following is a summary of acquisition and integration costs related to the announced business combination agreement with Viterra recorded in the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss).

Six Months Ended (US$ in millions) Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ (123 ) $ (18 ) Interest expense $ (8 ) $ (11 ) Income tax (expense) benefit $ 8 $ 3 Net income (loss) $ (123 ) $ (26 )

EBIT for the six months ended June 30, 2023 also included a $16 million impairment charge, in Income (loss) from affiliates, related to a minority investment in Australian Plant Proteins, a start-up manufacturer of novel protein ingredients.

Consolidated Earnings Data (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (US$ in millions, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 13,241 $ 15,049 $ 26,658 $ 30,377 Cost of goods sold (12,577 ) (13,684 ) (25,118 ) (27,831 ) Gross profit 664 1,365 1,540 2,546 Selling, general and administrative expenses (449 ) (420 ) (888 ) (773 ) Foreign exchange (losses) gains - net (37 ) (66 ) (115 ) (17 ) Other income (expense) - net 57 12 125 27 Income (loss) from affiliates (46 ) 25 (38 ) 44 EBIT attributable to noncontrolling interest (a) (1) (4 ) (4 ) (6 ) (29 ) Total Segment EBIT 185 912 618 1,798 Interest income 37 40 79 83 Interest expense (123 ) (129 ) (231 ) (241 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (30 ) (198 ) (147 ) (381 ) Noncontrolling interest share of interest and tax (a) (1) 1 (3 ) (5 ) (5 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge (1) $ 70 $ 622 $ 314 $ 1,254 Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge shareholders - diluted (6) $ 0.48 $ 4.09 $ 2.17 $ 8.24 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted (6) 143 152 144 152

(a) The line items "EBIT attributable to noncontrolling interest" and "Noncontrolling interest share of interest and tax" when combined, represent consolidated Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests on a U.S. GAAP basis of presentation.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

June 30, December 31, (US$ in millions) 2024 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,161 $ 2,602 Trade accounts receivable, net 2,277 2,592 Inventories (a) 8,057 7,105 Other current assets 3,957 4,051 Total current assets 15,452 16,350 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,751 4,541 Operating lease assets 927 926 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 821 887 Investments in affiliates 1,193 1,280 Other non-current assets 1,284 1,388 Total assets $ 24,428 $ 25,372 Liabilities and Equity Short-term debt $ 949 $ 797 Current portion of long-term debt 5 5 Trade accounts payable 3,429 3,664 Current operating lease obligations 300 308 Other current liabilities 2,923 2,913 Total current liabilities 7,606 7,687 Long-term debt 4,086 4,080 Non-current operating lease obligations 577 566 Other non-current liabilities 1,174 1,224 Total liabilities 13,443 13,557 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 1 1 Total equity 10,984 11,814 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity $ 24,428 $ 25,372 (a) Includes readily marketable inventories of $6,776 million and $5,837 million at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Of the total RMI, $5,527 million and $4,242 million can be attributable to merchandising activities at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30, (US$ in millions) 2024 2023 Operating Activities Net income (loss) (1) $ 325 $ 1,288 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Impairment charges 9 22 Foreign exchange (gain) loss on net debt 103 (174 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 226 208 Share-based compensation expense 34 34 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (27 ) 67 Results from affiliates 38 (61 ) Other, net 49 53 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions: Trade accounts receivable 173 290 Inventories (1,273 ) (195 ) Secured advances to suppliers 88 (11 ) Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities (147 ) (605 ) Advances on sales (90 ) (220 ) Net unrealized (gain) loss on derivative contracts 329 (262 ) Margin deposits (315 ) (22 ) Recoverable and income taxes, net (149 ) (87 ) Marketable securities (21 ) 36 Other, net 168 111 Cash provided by (used for) operating activities (480 ) 472 Investing Activities Payments made for capital expenditures (533 ) (541 ) Proceeds from investments 554 14 Payments for investments (638 ) (20 ) Settlement of net investment hedges (1 ) (48 ) Proceeds from beneficial interest in securitized trade receivables - 79 Proceeds from sales of businesses and property, plant and equipment 3 162 Proceeds from investments in affiliates 103 - Payments for investments in affiliates (18 ) (130 ) Other, net (18 ) 100 Cash provided by (used for) investing activities (548 ) (384 ) Financing Activities Net borrowings (repayments) of short-term debt 177 149 Net proceeds (repayments) of long-term debt 14 99 Repurchases of registered or common shares (400 ) - Dividends paid to registered or common shareholders (191 ) (188 ) Contributions from (Return of capital to) noncontrolling interest 31 33 Other, net (19 ) (1 ) Cash provided by (used for) financing activities (388 ) 92 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash (6 ) 28 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,422 ) 208 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of period 2,623 1,152 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period $ 1,201 $ 1,360

Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains certain "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined in Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Bunge has reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures below. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Total Segment EBIT and Adjusted Total Segment EBIT

Bunge uses segment earnings before interest and tax ("Segment EBIT") to evaluate the operating performance of its individual segments. Segment EBIT excludes EBIT attributable to noncontrolling interests. Bunge also uses Core Segment EBIT, Non-core Segment EBIT, Corporate and Other EBIT and Total Segment EBIT to evaluate the operating performance of Bunge's Core reportable segments, Non-core reportable segments and Total reportable segments together with Corporate and Other. Core Segment EBIT is the aggregate of the earnings before interest and taxes of each of Bunge's Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, and Milling segments. Non-core Segment EBIT is the earnings before interest and taxes of Bunge's Sugar & Bioenergy segment. Total Segment EBIT is the aggregate of the earnings before interest and taxes of Bunge's Core and Non-core reportable segments, together with its Corporate and Other activities.

Adjusted Core Segment EBIT, Adjusted Non-Core Segment EBIT, Adjusted Corporate and Other EBIT and Adjusted Total Segment EBIT, are calculated by excluding temporary mark-to-market timing differences, as defined in note 3 below, and certain gains and (charges), as described in "Additional Financial Information" above, from Core Segment EBIT, Non-Core Segment EBIT, Corporate and Other EBIT, and Total Segment EBIT, respectively.

Core Segment EBIT, Non-core Segment EBIT, Corporate and Other EBIT, Total Segment EBIT, Adjusted Core Segment EBIT, Adjusted Non-core Segment EBIT, Adjusted Corporate and Other EBIT and Adjusted Total Segment EBIT are non-GAAP financial measures and are not intended to replace Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. Bunge's management believes these non-GAAP measures are a useful measure of its operating profitability, since the measures allow for an evaluation of segment performance without regard to their financing methods or capital structure. For this reason, operating performance measures such as these non-GAAP measures are widely used by analysts and investors in Bunge's industries. These non-GAAP measures are not a measure of consolidated operating results under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to Net income (loss) or any other measure of consolidated operating results under U.S. GAAP.

Net Income (loss) attributable to Bunge to Adjusted Net Income (loss) attributable to Bunge

Adjusted Net Income (loss) excludes temporary mark-to-market timing differences, as defined in note 3 below, and certain gains and (charges), as described in "Additional Financial Information" above, and is a non-GAAP financial measure. This measure is not a measure of Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. It should not be considered as an alternative to Net Income (loss) attributable to Bunge, Net Income (loss), or any other measure of consolidated operating results under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted Net income (loss) is a useful measure of the Company's profitability.

We also have presented projected Adjusted Net income per share for 2024. This information is provided only on a non-GAAP basis without reconciliation to projected Net Income per share for 2024, the mostly directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure. The most directly comparable GAAP measure has not been provided due to the inability to quantify certain amounts necessary for such reconciliation, including but not limited to potentially significant future market price movements over the remainder of the year.

Below is a reconciliation of Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge, to Total Segment EBIT, and Adjusted Total Segment EBIT:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (US$ in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge $ 70 $ 622 $ 314 $ 1,254 Interest income (37 ) (40 ) (79 ) (83 ) Interest expense 123 129 231 241 Income tax expense (benefit) 30 198 147 381 Noncontrolling interest share of interest and tax (1 ) 3 5 5 Total Segment EBIT $ 185 $ 912 $ 618 $ 1,798 Agribusiness EBIT $ 138 $ 785 $ 416 $ 1,490 Refined and Specialty Oils EBIT 185 217 411 $ 450 Milling EBIT 38 14 71 $ 23 Core Segment EBIT $ 361 $ 1,016 $ 898 $ 1,963 Corporate and Other EBIT $ (155 ) $ (155 ) $ (283 ) $ (235 ) Sugar & Bioenergy EBIT $ (21 ) $ 51 $ 3 $ 70 Non-Core Segment EBIT $ (21 ) $ 51 $ 3 $ 70 Total Segment EBIT $ 185 $ 912 $ 618 $ 1,798 Mark-to-market timing difference 158 (114 ) 340 (295 ) Certain (gains) & charges 62 25 123 15 Adjusted Total Segment EBIT $ 405 $ 823 $ 1,081 $ 1,518

Below is a reconciliation of Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge, to Adjusted Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (US$ in millions, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge $ 70 $ 622 $ 314 $ 1,254 Adjustment for Mark-to-market timing difference 116 (89 ) 252 (217 ) Adjusted for Certain (gains) and charges: Acquisition and integration costs 62 26 123 26 Impairment of equity method investments - 16 - 16 Ukraine-Russia war - (8 ) - (16 ) Adjusted Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge $ 248 $ 567 $ 689 $ 1,063 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted (a)(6) 143 152 144 152 Adjusted Net income (loss) per share - diluted (6) $ 1.73 $ 3.72 $ 4.77 $ 6.98 (a) There were less than 1 million anti-dilutive contingently issuable restricted stock units excluded from the weighted-average number of shares outstanding for each of the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023.

Adjusted Funds From Operations

Adjusted FFO is calculated by excluding from Cash provided by (used for) operating activities, foreign exchange gain (loss) on net debt, working capital changes, net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests, and mark-to-market timing differences after tax. Adjusted FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace Cash provided by (used for) operating activities, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. Bunge's management believes the presentation of this measure allows investors to view its cash generating performance using the same measure that management uses in evaluating financial and business performance and trends without regard to foreign exchange gains and losses, working capital changes and mark-to-market timing differences. This non-GAAP measure is not a measure of consolidated cash flow under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to Cash provided by (used for) operating activities, Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, or any other measure of consolidated cash flow under U.S. GAAP.

Notes

(1) A reconciliation of Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge, to Net income (loss) is as follows:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (US$ in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge $ 70 $ 622 $ 314 $ 1,254 EBIT attributable to noncontrolling interest 4 4 6 29 Noncontrolling interest share of interest and tax (1 ) 3 5 5 Net income (loss) $ 73 $ 629 $ 325 $ 1,288

(2) The Processing business included in our Agribusiness segment consists of: global oilseed processing activities, which principally include the origination and crushing of oilseeds (including soybeans, canola, rapeseed and sunflower seed) into protein meals and vegetable oils; the distribution of oilseeds, oilseed products and fertilizer products through our port terminals and transportation assets (including trucks, railcars, barges and ocean vessels); fertilizer production; and biodiesel production, which is partially conducted through joint ventures. The Merchandising business included in our Agribusiness segment primarily consists of: global grain origination activities, which principally include the purchasing, cleaning, drying, storing and handling of corn, wheat and barley at our network of grain elevators; global trading and distribution of grains and oils; logistical services for the distribution of these commodities to our customer markets through our port terminals and transportation assets (including trucks, railcars, barges and ocean vessels); and financial services and activities for customers from whom we purchase commodities, and other third parties. (3) Mark-to-market timing difference comprises the estimated net temporary impact resulting from unrealized period-end gains/losses associated with the fair valuation of certain forward contracts, readily marketable inventories (RMI), and related futures contracts associated with our committed future operating capacity. The impact of these mark-to-market timing differences, which is expected to reverse over time due to the forward contracts, RMI, and related futures contracts being part of an economically-hedged position, is not representative of the operating performance of our business. (4) A reconciliation of Cash provided by (used for) operating activities to Adjusted funds from operations (FFO) is as follows:

Six months ended June 30, (US$ in millions) 2024 2023 Cash provided by (used for) operating activities? $ (480 ) $ 472 Foreign exchange gain (loss) on net debt? (103 ) 174 Working capital changes? 1,237 965 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests? (11 ) (34 ) Mark-to-Market timing difference, after tax? 252 (217 ) Adjusted FFO $ 895 $ 1,360

(5) We have not presented a comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure for any full-year 2024 outlook financial measures presented on an adjusted, non-GAAP basis because the information necessary for such presentation is unavailable at this time. The information necessary to prepare the comparable U.S. GAAP presentation could result in significant differences from the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release. Please see "Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for more information. (6) On November 1, 2023, Bunge Global SA completed the change of its jurisdiction of incorporation of its group holding company from Bermuda to Switzerland (the "Redomestication"). The Redomestication, which was approved by Bunge Limited shareholders on October 5, 2023, was effected pursuant to a scheme of arrangement under Bermuda law. Each common share of Bunge Limited was cancelled in exchange for an equal number and par value of registered shares of Bunge Global SA (the "registered shares"). References to the terms "share," "common share," or "registered share" refer to Bunge Limited common shares prior to the Redomestication and Bunge Global SA registered shares after the Redomestication, unless otherwise specified.

