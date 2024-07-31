BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS):

Industry-Leading Customer Growth Fueled by Best Network and Best Value Combination(1)

Postpaid net account additions of 301 thousand, best in industry

Postpaid net customer additions of 1.3 million, best in industry, crossed 100 million postpaid customers milestone

Postpaid phone net customer additions of 777 thousand, best in industry, highest Q2 in company history, and postpaid phone churn of 0.80%

High Speed Internet net customer additions of 406 thousand, best in industry, highest share of industry net additions ever

Translating Industry-Leading Customer Growth Into Industry-Leading Financial Performance

Service revenues of $16.4 billion grew 4% year-over-year, best in industry growth

Postpaid service revenues of $12.9 billion grew 7% year-over-year, best in industry growth

Net income of $2.9 billion grew 32% year-over-year, best in industry growth

Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $2.49 grew 34% year-over-year, best in industry growth

Core Adjusted EBITDA (2) of $8.0 billion grew 9% year-over-year, best in industry growth

of $8.0 billion grew 9% year-over-year, best in industry growth Net cash provided by operating activities of $5.5 billion, record high and grew 27% year-over-year

Adjusted Free Cash Flow (2) of $4.4 billion, record high and grew 54% year-over-year

of $4.4 billion, record high and grew 54% year-over-year Returned $3.0 billion to stockholders in Q2 2024, including repurchases of $2.3 billion of common stock and a quarterly dividend payment of $759 million

Overall Network Leader with Largest, Fastest and Most Advanced 5G Network

Swept every category for overall network performance in the latest third-party reports, including most consistent overall network and highest ranking consumer sentiment from Ookla and ranking first for all overall network experience metrics from Opensignal

87% of 5G traffic carried on sites with three spectrum layers, delivering an incredibly consistent network experience

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) reported second quarter 2024 results today, raising full-year customer and cash flow guidance while delivering industry-leading customer growth across the board, including crossing the 100 million postpaid customers milestone and the highest Q2 postpaid phone net customer additions in company history. The company translated best-in-class customer growth into industry-leading growth in service revenues and profitability, and delivered record cash flows while returning $3.0 billion to stockholders in Q2. The Un-carrier continues to drive outsized growth in broadband with its highest share of industry net additions ever in Q2, while complementing existing fixed wireless offerings with unique, value-accretive, capital-efficient opportunities in fiber, like the company's recent proposed acquisition of Metronet, the nation's fastest growing pure-play fiber provider.

" It was another industry-leading quarter for T-Mobile as our continued focus on delivering customers more value and a superior network experience enabled us to outperform our peers in the marketplace and translated into outsized financial growth," said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. " Our formula is continuing to work and we've got a lot of room to run including pursuing new growth opportunities that bring the Un-carrier experience to more customers and new markets. This incredible momentum makes us even more excited for what's next for T-Mobile, and our confidence is reflected in our raised guidance for the full year ahead."

(1) AT&T Inc. does not disclose postpaid net account additions. Comcast and Charter do not disclose postpaid phone net customer additions. Industry-leading claims are based on consensus expectations if results are not yet reported. (2) Core Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information provided in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations for these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Financial Measures tables. We are not able to forecast Net income on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and difficulty in predicting certain items that affect Net income, including, but not limited to, Income tax expense and Interest expense. Core Adjusted EBITDA should not be used to predict Net income as the difference between this measure and Net income is variable.

Industry-Leading Customer Growth Fueled by Best Network and Best Value Combination(1)

Postpaid net account additions of 301 thousand increased 2 thousand year-over-year.

of 301 thousand increased 2 thousand year-over-year. Postpaid net customer additions of 1.3 million decreased 223 thousand year-over-year.

of 1.3 million decreased 223 thousand year-over-year. Postpaid phone net customer additions of 777 thousand increased 17 thousand year-over-year. Postpaid phone churn of 0.80% increased 3 basis points year-over-year.

of 777 thousand increased 17 thousand year-over-year. Postpaid phone churn of 0.80% increased 3 basis points year-over-year. Prepaid net customer additions of 179 thousand increased 55 thousand year-over-year. Prepaid churn of 2.54% improved 8 basis points year-over-year, inclusive of the impact of the Ka'ena acquisition. (3)

of 179 thousand increased 55 thousand year-over-year. Prepaid churn of 2.54% improved 8 basis points year-over-year, inclusive of the impact of the Ka'ena acquisition. High Speed Internet net customer additions of 406 thousand decreased 103 thousand year-over-year. T-Mobile ended the quarter with 5.6 million High Speed Internet customers.

of 406 thousand decreased 103 thousand year-over-year. T-Mobile ended the quarter with 5.6 million High Speed Internet customers. Total net customer additions of 1.5 million decreased 168 thousand year-over-year. Total customer connections increased to a record high of 125.9 million.

Quarter Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands, except churn) Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023 2024 2023 Postpaid net account additions 301 218 299 519 586 Total net customer additions 1,517 1,172 1,685 2,689 3,004 Postpaid net customer additions 1,338 1,220 1,561 2,558 2,854 Postpaid phone net customer additions 777 532 760 1,309 1,298 Postpaid other net customer additions (2) 561 688 801 1,249 1,556 Prepaid net customer additions (losses) (2) 179 (48 ) 124 131 150 Total customers, end of period (2) (3) 125,893 120,872 116,602 125,893 116,602 Postpaid phone churn 0.80 % 0.86 % 0.77 % 0.83 % 0.83 % Prepaid churn 2.54 % 2.75 % 2.62 % 2.64 % 2.69 % High Speed Internet net customer additions 406 405 509 811 1,032 Total High Speed Internet customers, end of period 5,587 5,181 3,678 5,587 3,678

(1) AT&T Inc. does not disclose postpaid net account additions. Comcast and Charter do not disclose postpaid phone net customer additions. Industry-leading claims are based on consensus expectations if results are not yet reported. (2) Includes High Speed Internet customers. (3) In the second quarter of 2024, we acquired 3,504,000 prepaid customers through our acquisition of Ka'ena, which includes the impact of certain base adjustments to align the policies of Ka'ena and T-Mobile.

Translating Industry-Leading Customer Growth Into Industry-Leading Financial Performance(1)

Total service revenues of $16.4 billion increased 4% year-over-year, and Postpaid service revenues of $12.9 billion increased 7% year-over-year.

of $16.4 billion increased 4% year-over-year, and Postpaid service revenues of $12.9 billion increased 7% year-over-year. Net income of $2.9 billion increased 32% year-over-year.

of $2.9 billion increased 32% year-over-year. Diluted EPS of $2.49 per share increased 34% year-over-year.

of $2.49 per share increased 34% year-over-year. Core Adjusted EBITDA of $8.0 billion increased 9% year-over-year.

of $8.0 billion increased 9% year-over-year. Net cash provided by operating activities of $5.5 billion increased 27% year-over-year, which included cash payments for Merger-related costs of $241 million.

of $5.5 billion increased 27% year-over-year, which included cash payments for Merger-related costs of $241 million. Cash purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized interest , of $2.0 billion decreased 27% year-over-year.

, of $2.0 billion decreased 27% year-over-year. Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $4.4 billion increased 54% year-over-year, which included cash payments for Merger-related costs of $241 million.

of $4.4 billion increased 54% year-over-year, which included cash payments for Merger-related costs of $241 million. Stockholder Returns included 14.0 million shares of common stock repurchased for $2.3 billion in Q2 2024, with 150.2 million cumulative shares repurchased for $22.1 billion as of June 30, 2024. The remaining authorization for stock repurchases and quarterly cash dividends as of June 30, 2024 is $8.7 billion through December 2024, with the next dividend payable on September 12, 2024.

Quarter Six Months Ended

June 30, Q2 2024 vs. Q1 2024 Q2 2024 vs. Q2 2023 YTD 2024 vs. YTD 2023 (in millions, except EPS) Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023 2024 2023 Total service revenues $ 16,429 $ 16,096 $ 15,738 $ 32,525 $ 31,284 2.1 % 4.4 % 4.0 % Postpaid service revenues 12,899 12,631 12,070 25,530 23,932 2.1 % 6.9 % 6.7 % Total revenues 19,772 19,594 19,196 39,366 38,828 0.9 % 3.0 % 1.4 % Net income 2,925 2,374 2,221 5,299 4,161 23.2 % 31.7 % 27.3 % Diluted EPS 2.49 2.00 1.86 4.49 3.44 24.5 % 33.9 % 30.5 % Adjusted EBITDA 8,053 7,652 7,405 15,705 14,604 5.2 % 8.8 % 7.5 % Core Adjusted EBITDA 8,027 7,617 7,336 15,644 14,388 5.4 % 9.4 % 8.7 % Net cash provided by operating activities 5,521 5,084 4,355 10,605 8,406 8.6 % 26.8 % 26.2 % Cash purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized interest 2,040 2,627 2,789 4,667 5,790 (22.3 )% (26.9 )% (19.4 )% Adjusted Free Cash Flow 4,439 3,347 2,877 7,786 5,278 32.6 % 54.3 % 47.5 %

(1) Industry-leading claims are based on consensus expectations if results are not yet reported.

Overall Network Leader with Largest, Fastest and Most Advanced 5G Network

T-Mobile's network breadth, depth and technology leadership is expected to keep the company years ahead of the competition with total 5G and Ultra Capacity 5G coverage area that continues to far exceed that of the next closest competitor. The company's unique multi-layer approach to 5G, with dedicated standalone 5G deployed nationwide across 600MHz, 1.9GHz, and 2.5GHz, delivers customers a consistently strong experience and 87% of 5G traffic is on sites with all three spectrum bands deployed.

T-Mobile's 5G leadership has translated into overall network leadership, with the company continuing to earn third-party recognition for its overall network performance:

Ookla: In its Speedtest Connectivity United States 1H 2024 report, T-Mobile ranked as the top network performer in seven categories, including wins for fastest overall and 5G network and most consistent overall network, along with best overall and 5G mobile video experience, best gaming experience and highest ranking consumer sentiment.

In its Speedtest Connectivity United States 1H 2024 report, T-Mobile ranked as the top network performer in seven categories, including wins for fastest overall and 5G network and most consistent overall network, along with best overall and 5G mobile video experience, best gaming experience and highest ranking consumer sentiment. Opensignal: In its latest USA Mobile Network Experience report, T-Mobile ranked first for all overall network experience metrics while also earning additional wins for 5G with the fastest 5G download speeds, best 5G coverage experience and best 5G availability.

Note: See 5G device, coverage, and access details at T-Mobile.com. Ookla awards: Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for the U.S., 1H 2024. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. Opensignal Awards: USA: Mobile Network Experience Report July 2024, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period March 1 - May 29, 2024. © 2024 Opensignal Limited.

Raising 2024 Customer and Cash Flow Guidance

Postpaid net customer additions are expected to be between 5.4 million and 5.7 million, an increase from prior guidance of 5.2 million to 5.6 million.

Core Adjusted EBITDA, which is Adjusted EBITDA less lease revenues, is expected to be between $31.5 billion and $31.8 billion, versus prior guidance of $31.4 billion to $31.9 billion.

Net cash provided by operating activities, including payments for Merger-related costs, is expected to be between $21.8 billion and $22.2 billion, an increase at the midpoint from prior guidance of $21.6 billion to $22.3 billion.

Cash purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized interest, are expected to be between $8.7 billion and $9.1 billion, versus prior guidance of $8.6 billion to $9.4 billion.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow, including payments for Merger-related costs, is expected to be between $16.6 billion and $17.0 billion, an increase from prior guidance of $16.4 billion to $16.9 billion. Adjusted Free Cash Flow guidance does not assume any material net cash inflows from securitization.

(in millions, except Postpaid net customer additions and Effective tax rate) Previous Current Change

(Mid-point) Postpaid net customer additions (thousands) 5,200 5,600 5,400 5,700 150 Net income (1) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Effective tax rate 24 % 26 % 24 % 25 % (50) bps Core Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 31,400 $ 31,900 $ 31,500 $ 31,800 $ - Net cash provided by operating activities 21,600 22,300 21,800 22,200 50 Capital expenditures (3) 8,600 9,400 8,700 9,100 (100 ) Adjusted Free Cash Flow (4) 16,400 16,900 16,600 17,000 150

(1) T-Mobile is not able to forecast Net income on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and difficulty in predicting certain items that affect GAAP Net income, including, but not limited to, Income tax expense and Interest expense. Core Adjusted EBITDA should not be used to predict Net income as the difference between this measure and Net income is variable. (2) Management uses Core Adjusted EBITDA as a measure to monitor the financial performance of Company operations, excluding the impact of lease revenues from related device financing programs. Guidance ranges assume lease revenues of approximately $100 million for 2024. (3) Capital expenditures means cash purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized interest. (4) Adjusted Free Cash Flow guidance does not assume any material net cash inflows from securitization in 2024.

Financial Results

For more details on T-Mobile's Q2 2024 financial results, including the Investor Factbook with detailed financial tables, please visit T-Mobile US, Inc.'s Investor Relations website at https://investor.t-mobile.com.

T-Mobile US, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

This Press Release includes non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information provided in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations for the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided below. T-Mobile is not able to forecast Net income on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and difficulty in predicting certain items that affect GAAP net income, including, but not limited to, Income tax expense and Interest expense. Adjusted EBITDA and Core Adjusted EBITDA should not be used to predict Net income as the difference between either of these measures and Net income is variable.

Adjusted EBITDA and Core Adjusted EBITDA are reconciled to Net income as follows:

Quarter Six Months Ended

June 30, (in millions) Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 2023 2024 Net income $ 1,940 $ 2,221 $ 2,142 $ 2,014 $ 2,374 $ 2,925 $ 4,161 $ 5,299 Adjustments: Interest expense, net 835 861 790 849 880 854 1,696 1,734 Other (income) expense, net (9 ) (6 ) (41 ) (12 ) (20 ) 8 (15 ) (12 ) Income tax expense 631 717 705 629 764 843 1,348 1,607 Operating income 3,397 3,793 3,596 3,480 3,998 4,630 7,190 8,628 Depreciation and amortization 3,203 3,110 3,187 3,318 3,371 3,248 6,313 6,619 Stock-based compensation (1) 173 155 152 164 140 147 328 287 Merger-related costs (gain), net (2) 358 276 152 248 130 (9 ) 634 121 Legal-related (recoveries) expenses, net (3) (43 ) - - 1 - 15 (43 ) 15 (Gain) loss on disposal group held for sale (42 ) 17 - - - - (25 ) - Other, net (4) 153 54 513 13 13 22 207 35 Adjusted EBITDA 7,199 7,405 7,600 7,224 7,652 8,053 14,604 15,705 Lease revenues (147 ) (69 ) (53 ) (43 ) (35 ) (26 ) (216 ) (61 ) Core Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,052 $ 7,336 $ 7,547 $ 7,181 $ 7,617 $ 8,027 $ 14,388 $ 15,644

(1) Stock-based compensation includes payroll tax impacts and may not agree to stock-based compensation expense in the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. Additionally, certain stock-based compensation expenses associated with the Sprint Merger have been included in Merger-related costs (gain), net. (2) Merger-related costs (gain), net, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, includes the $100 million gain recognized for the extension fee previously paid by DISH associated with the DISH License Purchase Agreement. (3) Legal-related (recoveries) expenses, net consists of the settlement of certain litigation associated with the August 2021 cyberattack, net of insurance recoveries. (4) Other, net, primarily consists of certain severance, restructuring and other expenses, gains and losses, including severance and related costs associated with the August 2023 workforce reduction, not directly attributable to the Merger, which are not reflective of T-Mobile's core business activities and are, therefore, excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and Core Adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before Interest expense, net of Interest income, Income tax expense, Depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation and certain expenses, gains and losses, which are not reflective of our ongoing operating performance ("Special Items"). Special Items include Merger-related costs (gain), net, (Gain) loss on disposal groups held for sale, certain legal-related recoveries and expenses, restructuring costs not directly attributable to the Merger (including severance), and other non-core gains and losses. Core Adjusted EBITDA represents Adjusted EBITDA less device lease revenues. Core Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures utilized by T-Mobile's management to monitor the financial performance of our operations. T-Mobile uses Core Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as benchmarks to evaluate T-Mobile's operating performance in comparison to its competitors. T-Mobile also uses Core Adjusted EBITDA internally as a measure to evaluate and compensate its personnel and management for their performance. Management believes analysts and investors use Core Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental measures to evaluate overall operating performance and to facilitate comparisons with other wireless communications services companies because they are indicative of T-Mobile's ongoing operating performance and trends by excluding the impact of Interest expense from financing, non-cash depreciation and amortization from capital investments, non-cash stock-based compensation, and Special Items. Management believes analysts and investors use Core Adjusted EBITDA because it normalizes for the transition in the company's device financing strategy, by excluding the impact of device lease revenues from Adjusted EBITDA, to align with the related depreciation expense on leased devices, which is excluded from the definition of Adjusted EBITDA. Core Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for Net income or any other measure of financial performance reported in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP").

T-Mobile US, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow is calculated as follows:

Quarter Six Months Ended

June 30, (in millions, except percentages) Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 2023 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 4,051 $ 4,355 $ 5,294 $ 4,859 $ 5,084 $ 5,521 $ 8,406 $ 10,605 Cash purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized interest (3,001 ) (2,789 ) (2,424 ) (1,587 ) (2,627 ) (2,040 ) (5,790 ) (4,667 ) Proceeds from sales of tower sites 6 2 2 2 - - 8 - Proceeds related to beneficial interests in securitization transactions 1,345 1,309 1,131 1,031 890 958 2,654 1,848 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 2,401 $ 2,877 $ 4,003 $ 4,305 $ 3,347 $ 4,439 $ 5,278 $ 7,786 Net cash provided by operating activities margin (Net cash provided by operating activities divided by Service revenues) 26.1 % 27.7 % 33.3 % 30.3 % 31.6 % 33.6 % 26.9 % 32.6 % Adjusted Free Cash Flow margin (Adjusted Free Cash Flow divided by Service revenues) 15.4 % 18.3 % 25.2 % 26.8 % 20.8 % 27.0 % 16.9 % 23.9 %

Adjusted Free Cash Flow - Net cash provided by operating activities less Cash purchases of property and equipment, plus Proceeds from sales of tower sites and Proceeds related to beneficial interests in securitization transactions. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is utilized by T-Mobile's management, investors and analysts to evaluate cash available to pay debt, repurchase shares, pay dividends and provide further investment in the business.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow margin - Adjusted Free Cash Flow divided by Service revenues. Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin is utilized by T-Mobile's management, investors, and analysts to evaluate the company's ability to convert service revenue efficiently into cash available to pay debt, repurchase shares and provide further investment in the business.

The current guidance range for Adjusted Free Cash Flow is calculated as follows:

FY 2024 (in millions) Guidance Range Net cash provided by operating activities $ 21,800 $ 22,200 Cash purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized interest (8,700 ) (9,100 ) Proceeds related to beneficial interests in securitization transactions (1) 3,500 3,900 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 16,600 $ 17,000

(1) Adjusted Free Cash Flow guidance does not assume any material net cash inflows from securitization in 2024.

The previous guidance range for Adjusted Free Cash Flow was calculated as follows:

FY 2024 (in millions) Guidance Range Net cash provided by operating activities $ 21,600 $ 22,300 Cash purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized interest (8,600 ) (9,400 ) Proceeds related to beneficial interests in securitization transactions (1) 3,400 4,000 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 16,400 $ 16,900

(1) Adjusted Free Cash Flow guidance does not assume any material net cash inflows from securitization in 2024.

T-Mobile US, Inc.

Operating Measures

(Unaudited)

The following table sets forth company operating measures ARPA and ARPU:

Quarter Six Months Ended

June 30, (in dollars) Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 2023 2024 Postpaid ARPA $ 138.04 $ 138.94 $ 139.83 $ 140.23 $ 140.88 $ 142.54 $ 138.49 $ 141.71 Postpaid phone ARPU 48.63 48.84 48.93 48.91 48.79 49.07 48.73 48.93 Prepaid ARPU 37.98 37.98 38.18 37.55 37.18 35.94 37.98 36.52

Postpaid Average Revenue Per Account (Postpaid ARPA) - Average monthly postpaid service revenue earned per account. Postpaid service revenues for the specified period divided by the average number of postpaid accounts during the period, further divided by the number of months in the period.

Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - Average monthly service revenue earned per customer. Service revenues for the specified period divided by the average number of customers during the period, further divided by the number of months in the period.

Postpaid phone ARPU excludes postpaid other customers and related revenues.

