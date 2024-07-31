

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $133.280 million, or $2.46 per share. This compares with $115.766 million, or $2.13 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.1% to $1.552 billion from $1.397 billion last year.



Clean Harbors, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $133.280 Mln. vs. $115.766 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.46 vs. $2.13 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.552 Bln vs. $1.397 Bln last year.



