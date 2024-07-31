Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 31

Date: 31 July 2024

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name M&M Investment Company Ltd 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PCA of Mark Sheppard, PDMR (Investment Manager) b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Manchester and London Investment Trust plc b) LEI 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each ISIN: GB0002258472 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £6.80 40,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 40,000 £272,000.00 e) Date of the transaction 31 July 2024 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification

Link Company Matters, Company Secretary

Tel: 0333 300 1950