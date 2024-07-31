NORWELL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clean Harbors, Inc. ("Clean Harbors" or the "Company") (NYSE: CLH), the leading provider of environmental and industrial services throughout North America, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

"The positive trends that have contributed to the growth of our business in recent years continued in the second quarter, fueling an excellent performance that exceeded our expectations," said Mike Battles, Co-Chief Executive Officer. "We delivered record Q2 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA while improving our margin 50 basis points from the same period a year ago. Our Environmental Services (ES) segment benefited from strong organic growth and the late March acquisition of HEPACO. Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions (SKSS) rebounded sequentially from the first quarter on improved base oil and lubricant pricing momentum. Our safety results for the quarter were consistent with the prior year as we achieved a YTD Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of 0.70."

Second-Quarter Results

Revenues grew 11% to $1.55 billion compared with $1.40 billion in the same period of 2023. Income from operations increased 14% to $215.5 million compared with $189.8 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Net income was $133.3 million, or $2.46 per diluted share, compared with $115.8 million, or $2.13 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA (see description and reconciliation below) grew 14% to $327.8 million compared with $287.5 million in the same period of 2023.

Q2 2024 Segment Review

"Our ES segment achieved a 12% increase in revenue and 18% growth in Adjusted EBITDA, leading to a 140-basis point year-over-year improvement in segment margin," said Eric Gerstenberg, Co-Chief Executive Officer. "Field Services drove the revenue growth with a 64% increase, primarily reflecting the acquisition of HEPACO combined with strong organic growth in our legacy business. During the quarter, the HEPACO integration proceeded well, as evidenced by the HEPACO and legacy Field Services teams collaborating on several large emergency response events. Technical Services experienced 14% revenue growth compared to the second quarter of 2023 due to higher network volumes. Incineration utilization was 88% for the quarter, up from 84% in the same period a year ago. Average price in the incinerators was up 3%. Landfill tonnage increased 4% from Q2 2023, and the average landfill price per ton increased by 5%. Safety-Kleen Environmental Services continued its momentum with 11% revenue growth in the ES segment, driven by high demand for its core offerings. Our Industrial Services revenue declined by 10% due to reduced turnaround activity compared with Q2 of last year, particularly in the refinery space."

"Within SKSS, we rebounded from a challenging Q1 with profitable growth on a sequential basis," said Battles. "Revenue in this segment grew 8% from the second quarter of 2023, driven by a 3% increase in volumes sold and our acquisition of Noble Oil in March. Profitability was modestly lower than a year ago. Our plants performed well in the quarter, and waste oil collections increased 5% to a record 67 million gallons."

Business Outlook and Financial Guidance

"We enter the second half of 2024 with healthy demand and momentum in our core disposal, recycling and service businesses," Gerstenberg concluded. "Within Environmental Services, we believe that our record backlog, healthy project pipeline, upcoming incinerator opening and steady demand for our broad suite of services positions us well for continued success. Our new Kimball, Nebraska incinerator is on track to begin processing hazardous waste in the fourth quarter of 2024. We also expect the HEPACO acquisition, which is off to a terrific start, to further bolster our Field Services business and emergency response capabilities, while providing numerous synergy opportunities. Within our SKSS segment, we expect to see stable performance in the coming quarters, despite the current demand environment for base oil. We plan to capitalize on initiatives like Group III production, higher blended sales and our new partnership with Castrol for its MoreCircular offering, which has the potential to lower the carbon footprints of fleets in the years ahead. Overall, we continue to maintain a favorable outlook for the Company for the remainder of the year. We expect to deliver an outstanding financial performance to shareholders in 2024 and are on track to achieve our Vision 2027 goals."

In the third quarter of 2024, Clean Harbors expects Adjusted EBITDA to grow 20% to 24% from the third quarter of 2023. For full-year 2024, Clean Harbors now expects:

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.125 billion to $1.165 billion or a midpoint of $1.145 billion, which represents 13% growth year-over-year. This Adjusted EBITDA range is based on anticipated GAAP net income in the range of $391 million to $426 million.

Adjusted free cash flow in the range of $350 million to $390 million, or a midpoint of $370 million, which includes approximately $65 million of spending related to the Kimball incinerator and $20 million for the Company's Baltimore expansion. This range is based on anticipated net cash from operating activities in the range of $750 million to $820 million.

Non-GAAP Results

Clean Harbors reports Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered an alternative to net income or other measurements under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) but viewed only as a supplement to those measurements. Adjusted EBITDA is not calculated identically by all companies, and therefore the Company's measurement of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Clean Harbors believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional useful information to investors because the Company's management routinely evaluates the performance of its businesses based upon levels of Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes certain expenses relating to transactions not reflective of our core operations, and because the Company's loan covenants are based upon levels of Adjusted EBITDA achieved. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA consistent with its existing revolving credit agreement, as described in the following reconciliation showing the differences between reported GAAP net income and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (in thousands, except percentages):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net income $ 133,280 $ 115,766 $ 203,112 $ 188,167 Accretion of environmental liabilities 3,304 3,486 6,521 6,893 Stock-based compensation 8,515 4,500 14,853 10,518 Depreciation and amortization 100,504 89,697 195,569 174,455 Other expense, net 167 1,283 1,308 1,167 Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - - 2,362 Interest expense, net of interest income 36,449 30,072 64,988 50,704 Provision for income taxes 45,597 42,702 71,560 68,378 Adjusted EBITDA $ 327,816 $ 287,506 $ 557,911 $ 502,644 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 21.1 % 20.6 % 19.0 % 18.6 %

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

Clean Harbors reports adjusted free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that should not be considered an alternative to net cash from operating activities or other measurements under GAAP. The Company considers adjusted free cash flow to be a measurement of liquidity that provides useful information to investors about its ability to generate cash. The Company defines adjusted free cash flow as net cash from operating activities excluding cash impacts of items derived from non-operating activities, less additions to property, plant and equipment plus proceeds from sale and disposal of fixed assets. Adjusted free cash flow is not calculated identically by all companies, and therefore the Company's measurement of adjusted free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

An itemized reconciliation between reported GAAP net cash from operating activities and adjusted free cash flow is as follows for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Adjusted free cash flow Net cash from operating activities $ 216,045 $ 207,565 $ 234,594 $ 235,573 Additions to property, plant and equipment (135,110 ) (122,612 ) (273,023 ) (204,298 ) Proceeds from sale and disposal of fixed assets 3,287 1,089 4,295 2,944 Adjusted free cash flow $ 84,222 $ 86,042 $ (34,134 ) $ 34,219

Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Reconciliation

An itemized reconciliation between projected GAAP net income and projected Adjusted EBITDA is as follows (in millions):

For the Year Ending December 31, 2024 Projected net income $391 to $426 Adjustments: Accretion of environmental liabilities 15 to 14 Stock-based compensation 27 to 30 Depreciation and amortization 405 to 395 Interest expense, net 145 to 140 Provision for income taxes 142 to 160 Projected Adjusted EBITDA $1,125 to $1,165

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Guidance Reconciliation

An itemized reconciliation between projected GAAP net cash from operating activities and projected adjusted free cash flow is as follows (in millions):

For the Year Ending December 31, 2024 Projected net cash from operating activities $750 to $820 Additions to property, plant and equipment (410) to (440) Proceeds from sale and disposal of fixed assets 10 to 10 Projected adjusted free cash flow $350 to $390

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) is North America's leading provider of environmental and industrial services. The Company serves a diverse customer base, including a majority of Fortune 500 companies. Its customer base spans a number of industries, including chemical, manufacturing and refining, as well as numerous government agencies. These customers rely on Clean Harbors to deliver a broad range of services such as end-to-end hazardous waste management, emergency spill response, industrial cleaning and maintenance, and recycling services. Through its Safety-Kleen subsidiary, Clean Harbors also is a leading provider of parts washers and environmental services to commercial, industrial and automotive customers, as well as North America's largest re-refiner and recycler of used oil. Founded in 1980 and based in Massachusetts, Clean Harbors operates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and India. For more information, visit www.cleanharbors.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans to," "seeks," "should," "estimates," "projects," "may," "likely," "potential" or similar expressions. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the beliefs and expectations of Clean Harbors' management as of the date of this press release only and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation, those items identified as "Risk Factors" in Clean Harbors' most recently filed reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Therefore, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Clean Harbors undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements other than through its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be viewed in the "Investors" section of Clean Harbors' website at www.cleanharbors.com.

CLEAN HARBORS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Revenues $ 1,552,719 $ 1,397,900 $ 2,929,414 $ 2,705,287 Cost of revenues: (exclusive of items shown separately below) 1,035,542 947,512 2,006,612 1,879,026 Selling, general and administrative expenses 197,876 167,382 379,744 334,135 Accretion of environmental liabilities 3,304 3,486 6,521 6,893 Depreciation and amortization 100,504 89,697 195,569 174,455 Income from operations 215,493 189,823 340,968 310,778 Other expense, net (167 ) (1,283 ) (1,308 ) (1,167 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - - (2,362 ) Interest expense, net (36,449 ) (30,072 ) (64,988 ) (50,704 ) Income before provision for income taxes 178,877 158,468 274,672 256,545 Provision for income taxes 45,597 42,702 71,560 68,378 Net income $ 133,280 $ 115,766 $ 203,112 $ 188,167 Earnings per share: Basic $ 2.47 $ 2.14 $ 3.77 $ 3.48 Diluted $ 2.46 $ 2.13 $ 3.75 $ 3.46 Shares used to compute earnings per share - Basic 53,932 54,092 53,931 54,084 Shares used to compute earnings per share - Diluted 54,248 54,448 54,231 54,422

CLEAN HARBORS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 401,992 $ 444,698 Short-term marketable securities 91,294 106,101 Accounts receivable, net 1,089,832 983,111 Unbilled accounts receivable 187,148 107,859 Inventories and supplies 365,356 327,511 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 93,440 82,939 Total current assets 2,229,062 2,052,219 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,408,647 2,193,318 Other assets: Operating lease right-of-use assets 214,858 187,060 Goodwill 1,482,085 1,287,736 Permits and other intangibles, net 727,463 602,797 Other long-term assets 74,833 59,739 Total other assets 2,499,239 2,137,332 Total assets $ 7,136,948 $ 6,382,869 Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 15,102 $ 10,000 Accounts payable 447,940 451,806 Deferred revenue 108,035 95,230 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 392,708 397,157 Current portion of closure, post-closure and remedial liabilities 31,954 26,914 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 65,901 56,430 Total current liabilities 1,061,640 1,037,537 Other liabilities: Closure and post-closure liabilities, less current portion 103,299 105,044 Remedial liabilities, less current portion 95,458 97,885 Long-term debt, less current portion 2,775,837 2,291,717 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 152,328 131,743 Deferred tax liabilities 360,861 353,107 Other long-term liabilities 145,804 118,330 Total other liabilities 3,633,587 3,097,826 Total stockholders' equity, net 2,441,721 2,247,506 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,136,948 $ 6,382,869

CLEAN HARBORS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 203,112 $ 188,167 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 195,569 174,455 Allowance for doubtful accounts 4,349 1,209 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount 2,937 2,718 Accretion of environmental liabilities 6,521 6,893 Changes in environmental liability estimates 3,963 387 Deferred income taxes (88 ) (356 ) Other expense, net 1,308 1,167 Stock-based compensation 14,853 10,518 Loss on early extinguishment of debt - 2,362 Environmental expenditures (9,934 ) (16,323 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable and unbilled accounts receivable (116,307 ) (5,659 ) Inventories and supplies (28,673 ) (1,111 ) Other current and long-term assets (28,870 ) (22,749 ) Accounts payable (12,418 ) (78,139 ) Other current and long-term liabilities (1,728 ) (27,966 ) Net cash from operating activities 234,594 235,573 Cash flows used in investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (273,023 ) (204,298 ) Proceeds from sale and disposal of fixed assets 4,295 2,944 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (477,201 ) (120,636 ) Proceeds from sale of business 750 - Additions to intangible assets including costs to obtain or renew permits (1,868 ) (1,114 ) Purchases of available-for-sale securities (55,318 ) (74,451 ) Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale securities 71,695 50,290 Net cash used in investing activities (730,670 ) (347,265 ) Cash flows from (used in) financing activities: Change in uncashed checks (1,868 ) 2,392 Tax payments related to withholdings on vested restricted stock (4,599 ) (4,335 ) Repurchases of common stock (10,215 ) (8,001 ) Deferred financing costs paid (8,148 ) (6,346 ) Payments on finance leases (11,491 ) (7,588 ) Principal payments on debt (7,551 ) (618,975 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of discount 499,375 500,000 Borrowing from revolving credit facility - 114,000 Payment on revolving credit facility - (114,000 ) Net cash from (used in) financing activities 455,503 (142,853 ) Effect of exchange rate change on cash (2,133 ) 718 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (42,706 ) (253,827 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 444,698 492,603 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 401,992 $ 238,776 Supplemental information: Cash payments for interest and income taxes: Interest paid $ 74,079 $ 49,257 Income taxes paid, net of refunds 70,307 92,494 Non-cash investing activities: Property, plant and equipment accrued 28,315 26,427 ROU assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities 49,420 38,474 ROU assets obtained in exchange for finance lease liabilities 45,174 13,992

Supplemental Segment Data (in thousands)

Three Months Ended Revenue June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Third-Party

Revenues Intersegment

Revenues

(Expenses), net Direct

Revenues Third-Party

Revenues Intersegment

Revenues

(Expenses), net Direct

Revenues Environmental Services $ 1,297,298 $ 12,085 $ 1,309,383 $ 1,161,482 $ 10,554 $ 1,172,036 Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions 255,322 (12,085 ) 243,237 236,302 (10,554 ) 225,748 Corporate Items 99 - 99 116 - 116 Total $ 1,552,719 $ - $ 1,552,719 $ 1,397,900 $ - $ 1,397,900

Six Months Ended Revenue June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Third-Party

Revenues Intersegment

Revenues

(Expenses), net Direct

Revenues Third-Party

Revenues Intersegment

Revenues

(Expenses), net Direct

Revenues Environmental Services $ 2,458,577 $ 23,316 $ 2,481,893 $ 2,222,464 $ 20,313 $ 2,242,777 Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions 470,636 (23,316 ) 447,320 482,600 (20,313 ) 462,287 Corporate Items 201 - 201 223 - 223 Total $ 2,929,414 $ - $ 2,929,414 $ 2,705,287 $ - $ 2,705,287

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Adjusted EBITDA June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Environmental Services $ 359,915 $ 305,622 $ 624,390 $ 533,967 Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions 51,476 53,415 81,176 94,878 Corporate Items (83,575 ) (71,531 ) (147,655 ) (126,201 ) Total $ 327,816 $ 287,506 $ 557,911 $ 502,644

