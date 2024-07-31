Ateliere Creative Technologies: Ateliere Announces General Availability of Industry's First End-To-End GenAI Media Supply Chain, Connect AI

Groundbreaking solution to be showcased at IBC increases monetization and automation while delivering real-time, AI-driven insights for optimized efficiency

Ateliere Creative Technologies , a leading software solutions company, today announced the general availability of Ateliere Connect AI, along with its first Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) module to transform content workflow management. Connect AI revolutionizes media supply chains by integrating cutting-edge Generative, Multimodal AI and machine learning technologies into the market-leading, cloud-native media supply chain platform, Ateliere Connect .

The Connect AI Ingest Module enhances operations with an outcome-focused approach to locating lost or misplaced assets and determining ready-to-use content. Connect AI automates the packaging, localization, and distribution of content, while delivering real-time, AI-driven insights that optimize efficiency across the supply chain. The module is driven by sophisticated, continuously learning GenAI engines that leverage machine learning models. After critical vetting, Ateliere not only adopts best-of-breed AI technologies, but also seamlessly integrates custom solutions into their platform.

"Connect AI underscores our commitment to innovation, offering comprehensive solutions that go beyond conventional predictive AI applications," said Dan Goman, Chief Executive Officer, Ateliere. "This introduces a new level of sophistication, intelligence, and automation to our award-winning platform, greatly enhancing its ability to manage common workflow stages such as ingesting, managing, distributing, and monetizing content."

An optional enhancement to Ateliere Connect, award-winning Connect AI seamlessly integrates with existing workflows. Businesses can stay ahead of market trends with enhanced decision-making. The platform swiftly identifies content ready for distribution, ensuring it reaches global platforms efficiently with all necessary checks in place. This significantly increases monetization and revenue opportunities.

The Industry's First GenAI Media Supply Chain

Through powerful APIs, Connect AI integrates with best-of-breed technologies under a single media supply platform. The solution features AI-driven automation and optimization for inventory organization, content discovery, metadata enrichment, content delivery, and monetization.

Companies can significantly improve operations efficiencies through intuitive "smart agent" interactions and continuous learning algorithms. The added functionality transforms Ateliere's flagship solution, Ateliere Connect, into a pioneering AI-first media supply chain platform.

As part of a customer-centric approach, Ateliere established an AI Advisory Council of leading entities from the global media, telecommunications and entertainment sectors. Council members provide input on new market opportunities and how to use GenAI to bring order to chaos. Read more on Ateliere's GenAI vision here .

Briefings at IBC 2024

IBC 2024 attendees can experience this new technology at Ateliere's stand, 5.C24. Press attending the show can book a media briefing at IBC 2024 or schedule a virtual briefing before the show by contacting press@ateliere.com .

About Ateliere

Ateliere Creative Technologies is a leading cloud-native media supply chain company that empowers media companies and content creators to reach consumers on a global scale. Ateliere is part of the AWS Partner Network and AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate program. The Ateliere suite of SaaS solutions incorporates cutting-edge workflows and formats to make the vision for a studio in the cloud a reality. The nucleus of the Ateliere platform, Ateliere Connect, delivers core competencies in IMF, parallel scaling, and geographically distributed workflows. Ateliere is built by a team of experts with decades of combined experience at companies such as Amazon, Netflix, and Microsoft.

