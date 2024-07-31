Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2024) - Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) ("Telescope" or the "Company"), a developer of enabling technologies and services for the global pharmaceutical and chemical industries, is pleased to announce the execution of a master collaborative research agreement (the "Agreement") with Pfizer Inc. ("Pfizer"). Under the multi-year Agreement, Pfizer and Telescope will collaboratively develop technology to help potentially accelerate pharmaceutical R&D through automation, robotics, and artificial intelligence.

Certain technology development efforts will focus on the deployment of Self-Driving Laboratories ("SDLs"), a leading-edge approach to chemistry research guided by artificial intelligence, advanced process analytical technology, and executed by robotic automation (Figure 1). SDLs are capable of optimizing material properties and chemical synthesis methods up to 100x faster than traditional research methods.[1] Thus, it is estimated that SDLs will significantly reduce the time and cost of developing new pharmaceuticals. Telescope's work in this area has already resulted in the successful commercialization of its automation product for online chemistry analysis, DirectInject-LC, which was supported by prior engagements with Pfizer to establish proof-of-concept automation workflows.





Figure 1. Self-Driving Laboratories (SDLs) combine artificial intelligence with robotic automation to accelerate R&D. SDLs provide key competitive advantages in the pharmaceutical and fine chemical industries.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8923/218267_7c119c0044d48b1d_001full.jpg

Under the present Agreement, a joint steering committee with members from both companies will guide the technology development projects. This alignment is intended to ensure that Telescope's SDL technology is ideally positioned for deployment in the pharmaceutical industry.

"SDLs represent the next horizon in process chemistry automation and digitalization, potentially enabling researchers to develop and scale up new chemicals and materials faster than ever before," commented Henry Dubina, Telescope CEO. "We are grateful for Pfizer's support and collaboration as we pioneer this technology, and look forward to developing SDLs to meet market needs in the long term."

About Telescope

Telescope is a chemical technology company developing scalable manufacturing processes and tools for the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. The Company builds and deploys new enabling technologies including flexible robotic platforms and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. Our aim is to bring modern chemical technology solutions to meet the most serious challenges in health and sustainability.

Forward-Looking Information

Forward-looking information is based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with the global COVID-19 pandemic; general economic conditions; adverse industry events; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements in this document include expectations surrounding funding from and collaboration with Pfizer to facilitate Telescope's growth and R&D advancement, Pfizer and Telescope's ability to collaboratively develop technology to accelerate pharmaceutical R&D, the deployment of Self-Driving Laboratories, estimates that SDLs will reduce the time and cost of developing new pharmaceuticals, the joint steering committee intended to guide the technology development projects, the development of SDLs to meet market needs in the long term, and all other statements that are not statements of historical fact.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

[1] (a) Ament, S. et al. Sci. Adv. 2021, 7(51) , eabg4930. (b) Macleod, P. et al.Nat. Commun. 2022, 13, 995.

