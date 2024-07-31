EMEET Launches the SmartCam S800 and NOVA 4K: Setting New Standards in Video Communication

EMEET unveils the SmartCam S800 and NOVA 4K, designed to provide unmatched clarity and performance for business meetings, online education, live streaming, and more.

NEW YORK, NY / July 31, 2024 / EMEET, a leader in innovative audio and video communication solutions, proudly announces the launch of two groundbreaking products: the EMEET SmartCam S800 and NOVA 4K. These new additions to the EMEET lineup cater to different user groups from budget-conscious consumers to high-end professionals.





SmartCam S800: Professional-Grade Excellence

Ultimate 4K Visual Experience

EMEET SmartCam S800, supporting 4K@30FPS and 1080P@60FPS, delivers ultra-clear, smooth video for various streaming scenarios. Perfect for gaming streams with fast-paced action, cooking tutorials where every detail matters, beauty tutorials requiring precise color accuracy, and professional conferences. Featuring a Sony sensor with a 1/2" capturing size, F/1.8 aperture, and f=4.71mm focal length, the SmartCam S800 excels in low-light environments. HDR, enabled via EMEETLINK, retains bright and dark details, offering perfect images.

Dual Autofocus Performance

The S800's PDAF and TOF dual autofocus technology offers faster speed, higher precision, and more stable performance, reducing focusing errors. With a 40°-73° FOV, it offers flexibility from single-person streams to group use. EMEETLINK allows customization of image settings and easy firmware upgrades, ensuring optimal performance.

Superior Audio Clarity & Flexible Design

Featuring dual noise-canceling mics, the S800 ensures clear audio within a 10-foot range, perfect for dynamic environments like gaming streams or cooking shows. The flexible stand design offers ideal viewing angles for different scenarios. A standard ¼ inch nut for a tripod ensures a stable setup.

Perfect for Major Platforms and Systems

The S800 is fully compatible with Zoom, Skype, Microsoft Teams, and more, making it ideal for professional meetings and conferences. Compatible with Windows (Win7, 10, 11) and macOS (10.14+), it works seamlessly in UVC mode for any streaming platform.

NOVA 4K: Superior Clarity and Value

4K Ultra HD, Exceptional Value

EMEET NOVA 4K Webcam offers 4K ultra-high-definition video quality at a fraction of the price of high-end brands. With a 30FPS rate and a CMOS sensor, the NOVA 4K captures every detail with precision. Equipped with PDAF technology, the NOVA 4K swiftly locks in on details even during fast movements, ensuring each frame meets professional standards.

Enhanced Audio and Visual Clarity

Designed for business meetings, online education, or personal streaming, the NOVA 4K includes dual noise-canceling microphones and auto light correction, making it versatile for various settings.

Ensuring Wide Compatibility and Privacy Protection

Both the NOVA 4K and SmartCam S800 support major video conferencing platforms and are compatible with Windows and macOS. Their plug-and-play functionality and physical lens covers ensure secure use.

About EMEET

EMEET is a global leader in intelligent audio and video communication products, driven by self-developed AI. Established in 2016, EMEET serves over 3 billion people worldwide with more than 200 patents. For more information, visit EMEET's official website or Amazon store.

