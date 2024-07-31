

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) now expects its full-year revenue to be about $5.95 billion, up from the previous outlook of nearly $5.75 billion.



Adjusted EPS outlook has been raised to $6.00 from $5.75 guided earlier.



Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $5.75 per share on revenue of $5.88 billion for the year.



Q2 Results:



Garmin announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $300.63 million, or $1.56 per share. This compares with $287.94 million, or $1.50 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Garmin Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $304.60 million or $1.58 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.1% to $1.507 billion from $1.321 billion last year.



Garmin Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $300.63 Mln. vs. $287.94 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.56 vs. $1.50 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.507 Bln vs. $1.321 Bln last year.



