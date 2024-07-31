

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The World Health Organization has announced the launch of a new project aiming to accelerate the development and accessibility of bird flu vaccine for manufacturers in low- and middle-income countries.



The Argentinian manufacturer Sinergium Biotech will lead the effort to develop human avian influenza (H5N1) messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine candidates, leveraging the WHO and the Medicines Patent Pool mRNA Technology Transfer Program.



The mRNA Technology Transfer Program, jointly developed by WHO and MPP, was launched in July 2021 with the aim to build capacity in low- and middle-income countries for the development and production of mRNA-based vaccines.



Sinergium Biotech, a partner in the mRNA Technology Transfer Program, has developed candidate H5N1 vaccines and aims to establish proof-of-concept in preclinical models. Once the preclinical data package is concluded, the technology, materials, and expertise will be shared with other manufacturing partners, aiding the acceleration of the development of H5N1 vaccine candidates, and bolstering pandemic preparedness efforts, WHO said.



'This initiative exemplifies why WHO established the mRNA Technology Transfer Program - to foster greater research, development and production in low- and middle-income countries, so that when the next pandemic arrives, the world will be better prepared to mount a more effective and more equitable response,' said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.



