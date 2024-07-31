

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $163.4 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $86.1 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $203.7 million or $0.40 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $2.372 billion from $2.205 billion last year.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



