

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation accelerated in July to the highest level in nine months after remaining stable in the previous two months, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.



Producer prices decreased at the slowest pace in thirteen months in June, separate official data revealed.



Consumer price inflation accelerated to 1.3 percent in July from June's stable 0.8 percent. That was slightly above the 1.2 percent rise expected by economists.



Further, this was the highest inflation since October 2023, when prices had risen 1.7 percent.



The annual price growth for regulated energy products quickened to 11.3 percent in July from 3.5 percent. Charges for services related to recreation, including culture and personal care, rose 4.4 percent.



Meanwhile, prices of non-regulated energy products showed a decline of 6.1 percent versus a 10.3 percent drop a month ago.



'Today's release confirms that base effects mainly related to energy goods are still proving the main driver of headline Italian inflation dynamics,' Paolo Pizzolo, a senior economist at ING, said.



'This will likely continue over the next few months, pushing headline inflation to the 2 percent area by the end of the year.'



Excluding energy and fresh food, core inflation remained stable at 1.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.5 percent in July, versus an expected rise of 0.2 percent.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, accelerated to 1.7 percent in July from 0.9 percent in the previous month. Economists were looking for a growth rate of 1.2 percent.



Compared to the previous month, the HICP decreased 0.8 percent versus an expected fall of 1.1 percent.



Another report from the statistical office revealed that producer prices fell 2.5 percent annually in June, slower than the 3.5 percent rise in May. Prices have been falling since April 2023.



Prices on the domestic market were 3.5 percent lower in June compared to last year, and those in the foreign market slid by 0.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.7 percent in June, following a 0.3 percent gain in the prior month.



