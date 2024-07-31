Bountiful, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2024) - OneMeta Inc. (OTCQB: ONEI) (www.onemeta.ai), the leading innovator in AI-powered translation and transcription services, has entered into a strategic relationship with Carahsoft Technology Corp., the trusted government IT solutions provider. This collaboration aims to bring multilingual communication capabilities to federal, state, and local government agencies, enhancing their ability to engage and interact with diverse non-English speaking populations.

OneMeta has introduced a groundbreaking approach to Carahsoft's services with its state-of-the-art natural language processing architecture which leverages generative artificial intelligence tools. OneMeta's technology enables near-real-time translation and transcription in over 150+ languages, allowing spoken and written words to be synthesized, translated, and transcribed in approximately 1/8 of a second. This unprecedented speed and accuracy allows OneMeta to provide government agencies with the tools to communicate effectively with non-English-speakers by breaking down language barriers for needed public services.



OneMeta's technology is designed with security at its core, ensuring compliance with SOC2, HIPAA, and GDPR standards. This commitment to security and privacy provides government agencies with the confidence that their communications are secure and protected, meeting the highest standards for data security and regulatory compliance. OneMeta's adherence to these stringent requirements underscores its dedication to safeguarding sensitive information and maintaining the trust of its users.



Carahsoft's proven track record of delivering innovative IT solutions to federal, state, and local agencies aligns perfectly with OneMeta's mission to create a more understanding world. This relationship provides OneMeta with a platform to reach a broader audience and integrate its advanced language solutions into government operations, fostering inclusivity and accessibility in public communication.



Amanda Granlund, Sales Director of Carahsoft, added: "Partnering with OneMeta is an exciting step forward in our mission to provide government agencies with the most innovative and effective tools available. OneMeta's advanced language processing technology addresses a critical need for multilingual communication, enabling us to support our clients in delivering inclusive and accessible services. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this partnership will have on public sector communication."



Saul Leal, CEO of OneMeta, commented on the relationship: "We are thrilled to collaborate with Carahsoft to bring our cutting-edge language solutions to the public sector. Carahsoft's commitment to delivering top-tier IT solutions resonates with our vision of breaking down communication barriers. Together, we can empower government agencies to connect more effectively with diverse communities, enhancing public engagement and ensuring no voice goes unheard."



About Carahsoft Technology Corp.

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting public sector organizations in federal, state, and local government, education, and healthcare. As a top-ranked GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the largest government partner, distributor, and Master Government Aggregator® for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors. The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver VMware, AWS, Microsoft, Adobe, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Palo Alto Networks, SAP, and Salesforce solutions, among others.



About OneMeta Inc.

OneMeta Inc. is a Multilingual Enablement company focused on overcoming the communication challenges of a world with many languages. Its proprietary, end-to-end natural language processing architecture was developed using generative artificial intelligence tools and allows the spoken and written word to be synthesized, translated, and transcribed in less than one second. OneMeta's products support near-real-time web-based and mobile phone-based conversations, discussions, meetings, and online chats in over 150 languages. OneMeta's technology is fully compliant with SOC2, HIPAA, and GDPR standards, ensuring the highest levels of security and privacy for all communications.

