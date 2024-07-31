Anzeige
WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Sets Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call for Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2024 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the innovative enterprise cyber security and mobile technology provider, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

WidePoint's management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT)
U.S. dial-in number: 888-506-0062
International number: 973-528-0011
Access Code: 403107

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website. A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. ET on the same day through Wednesday, August 28, 2024.

Toll-free replay number: 877-481-4010
International replay number: 919-882-2331
Replay ID: 50911

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity and Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service (ITaaS), Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). For more information, visit widepoint.com.

WidePoint Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.
Matt Glover or John Yi
949-574-3860
WYY@gateway-grp.com

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
