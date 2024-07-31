Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2024) - Scope AI Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8) ("Scope" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (see news release dated July 9, 2024) by issuing 1,250,000 common shares (the "Shares", each a "Share") at a price of $1.60 per Share for total proceeds of $2,000,000 (the "Offering").

No finders' fees were payable under the Offering. The Shares under the Offering will be subject to restrictions on resale until December 1, 2024. The net proceeds will be used to develop the Company's GEM Platform and, upon closing, advance the product suite of quantum-resilient entropy technology as well as for general working capital purposes.

About Scope AI Corp.:

Scope AI Corp. is a leading technology company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, dedicated to advancing the field of artificial intelligence. With a focus on visual recognition and neural network technology, Scope is committed to empowering businesses and industries with innovative solutions that drive growth and innovation.

