Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2024) - LithiumBank Resources Corp. (TSXV: LBNK) (OTCQX: LBNKF) ("LithiumBank' or the "Company") is pleased to announce 2024 development plans for its 100% owned Boardwalk and Park Place lithium brine projects, located in in west-central Alberta.

Over the next 2 quarters, the Company intends to continue advancing, de-risking, and adding value to the Boardwalk and Park Place lithium brine projects. LithiumBank will focus on acquiring bulk brine samples from both project licences to assess its exclusively licensed Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") technology at its 10,000 litre/day pilot plant in Calgary. This work intends to demonstrate its effectiveness at concentrating lithium and removing deleterious elements. By doing so it will increase the confidence in the potential for economic extraction of lithium from the Boardwalk and Park Place projects. Results from this work program will be included in future economic assessments of the projects.

Since the start of the year, LithiumBank has made tremendous progress and has delivered key development goals including an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment technical report at Boardwalk entitled "Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for LithiumBank Resources Boardwalk Lithium-Brine Project in West- Central Alberta, Canada" effective February 22, 2024 (see the Company's news releases dated Jan. 16, 2024 and February 29, 2024), released one of North America's largest deep lithium brine inferred NI 43-101 resource estimates at Park Place (see the Company's news release dated June 24, 2024) (see Figure 1) and commissioned one of Canada's largest DLE pilot plant facilities located in Calgary, Alberta (see the Company's news release dated July 10, 2024). All this work aims to de-risk Canadian brine-hosted lithium deposits. These resources are among the largest in North America and are expected to have minimal surface and water disturbance if developed to supply North America's growing demand for lithium.

LithiumBank believes considerable near-term value can be added to its Boardwalk and Park Place projects with successful completion of the following programs that will both advance and de-risk the projects:

DLE Pilot Plant Testing

With substantial lithium resources established at both Boardwalk and Park Place, LithiumBank's key objective in the next 12 weeks is to rigorously assess the operating parameters of its exclusively licensed continuous Direct Lithium Extraction ("cDLE®") technology through pilot testing Boardwalk and Park Place brines at a rate of up to 10,000 litres per day.

The cDLE® process has been adapted from over 20 years of continuous ion exchange experience from various metal recovery applications. The continuous ion exchange process has been proven at commercial scale for the economic extraction of uranium, tungsten and gold and at a pilot scale for nickel, cobalt and scandium (see for further information: cDLE® Technology - Continuous Direct Lithium Extraction (go2lithium.com). Pilot testing of the lithium application at the Calgary facility aims to demonstrate its potential to be scaled up for commercial production.

The main work objectives are to test brines collected from both Boardwalk and Park Place to:

Confirm laboratory bench test results; Optimise the selectivity of the sorbent (ion exchange material) and efficiency of rejecting deleterious impurities; Optimise the desorption of lithium from sorbent; Assess sorbent performance across a range of operating conditions such as pH, temperature, and flow rates of brine & sorbent; and Confirm overall process design effectiveness.

The concentrated product ("eluate") from piloting will be used to test additional processing steps required in producing a battery grade lithium carbonate and/or lithium hydroxide monohydrate ("LHM"). The pilot plant is designed to produce up to 200 L of eluate in a 24 hour period to a concentration of over 3,000 mg/L (3 g/L) Li. This resulting eluate can then be fed into existing commercial downstream processes.





Figure 1. Location map showing LithiumBank's Boardwalk and Park Place projects.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10140/218365_481ecbbd444e5b84_001full.jpg

Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no guarantee that all or any part of the mineral resource will be converted into a mineral reserve. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by geology, environment, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues.

Boardwalk

Drilling Program:

Formerly producing hydrocarbon well (ID: 100/10-06-069-21W5/00, ("10-6")) was acquired by LithiumBank in May 2024 to collect brine and confirm key reservoir information such as porosity, permeability & deliverability. Historically, the 10-6 well produced hydrocarbons from the upper 65 m of the Leduc Formation until it was suspended due to high levels of brine. LithiumBank plans to extend the 10-6 well at Boardwalk to approximately 2,830 m, though the bottom of the Leduc Fm with additional drilling. This is expected to enable the Company to:

Collect additional bulk brine sample (~250 m3) across the entire vertical column of the Leduc Fm (>200 m) for pilot testing; Collect brine samples from multiple isolated depth intervals for lithium and complete chemical analysis to validate vertical grade consistency; Conduct multiple reservoir deliverability (Swab) tests at different depths within the Leduc Formation which will help identify deliverability of isolated zones; Conduct a 48-hour constant rate test at 400 m³/day to determine permeability; Conduct a step rate test for max wellbore deliverability estimates; and Complete borehole logging and detailed geological analysis of the Leduc Fm. to identify zones of porosity and permeability within the Leduc Formation.

Perform detailed subsurface reservoir modelling at Boardwalk using subsurface data collected in stage 1 above. This updated reservoir model will help to further solidify the development plan for the area and improve the confidence in the resource estimate.

Park Place

Acquire approximately ~150 m3 (150,000 L) of brine from the Leduc Formation from an existing well at Park Place. This sample will be tested in the DLE pilot plant.

Acquire and licence 100% of an existing well at Park Place to replicate the work done at Boardwalk.

Qualified Person

The information that forms the basis for the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was prepared and approved by Kevin Piepgrass, P.Geo, who is a Qualified Person (QP) for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101. Mr Kevin Piepgrass consents and approves of the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.

About LithiumBank Resources Corp.

LithiumBank Resources Corp. (TSXV: LBNK) (OTCQX: LBNKF), is a publicly traded lithium company that is focused on developing and de-risking the largest portfolio of lithium brine assets in North America. The Company has completed a NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") at Boardwalk (Jan. 16, 2024), an initial NI 43-101 Resource Estimate at Park Place (June 24, 2024) which are both located in west central Alberta. The Company is currently conducting large scale pilot testing of a licensed Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") technology at the Company's facility in Calgary (July 10, 2024). The DLE technology process being piloted is currently being used at a commercial scale for use in other metals. The Company owns 100% of the 2,130,470 acres of brown-field brine hosted mineral licenses within Alberta and Saskatchewan

