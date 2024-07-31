Sabre Corporation: Sabre Hospitality Extends Long-Term Relationship with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Hospitality, a division of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), today announced the renewal of its long-term agreement with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchisor with more hotels than any other company in the world. Under this renewed agreement, Wyndham will continue to utilize Sabre's cloud based SynXis Central Reservation System (CRS) to manage its operations, reaffirming Sabre Hospitality as their exclusive global central reservation system provider for nearly two decades.

SynXis CRS is the leading global hospitality commerce and distribution platform, enabling hoteliers to achieve their strategic goals with streamlined distribution, centralized control, and greater flexibility. With this renewal, Wyndham will continue to benefit from efficient pricing and inventory management, extensive global distribution connectivity, robust bulk upload tools, and a fully integrated guest profile linked to its Wyndham Rewards® program. The platform will also help Wyndham to maintain its competitive advantage while continuing to deliver memorable experiences to guests.

"We are thrilled to continue our long-standing relationship with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts," said Gene Guhne, senior vice president, global managing director, enterprise sales for Sabre Hospitality. "This agreement is a testament to the strength and reliability of the SynXis platform. We are dedicated to supporting Wyndham's strategy by delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of their global portfolio."

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, renowned for its extensive global footprint, operates 25 brands comprising over 9,100 hotels across 95 countries. With nearly 70 million transactions annually, Wyndham remains committed to providing industry-leading technology to its global portfolio of franchisees and hotel operators. This extended partnership underscores the enduring power of the SynXis platform, known for its stability, security, and scalability.

"Our collaboration with Sabre Hospitality has been instrumental in our ability to offer superior technology solutions to our franchisees and hotel operators," said Scott Strickland, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "The SynXis platform has consistently provided the stability and flexibility we need to enhance our operations and deliver exceptional guest experiences. We look forward to many more years of success together."

Earlier this spring, Sabre achieved a landmark milestone by migrating over 5,000 Wyndham properties to the SynXis Property Hub, including a record-breaking transition of 550 hotels in a single month, nearly a year ahead of schedule. This significant achievement highlights the platform's ability to support large-scale operations seamlessly.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a software and technology company that takes on the biggest opportunities and solves the most complex challenges in travel. The Company connects travel suppliers and buyers around the globe and across the ecosystem through innovative products and next-generation technology solutions. Sabre harnesses speed, scale and insights to build tomorrow's technology today - empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Headquartered in?Southlake,?Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit?www.sabre.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,200 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of nearly 885,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 25 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program offers approximately 110 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit wyndhamhotels.com.

SABR-F

Media Contacts:

Kristin Hays

[email protected]

Heidi Castle

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Brian Roberts

[email protected]

SOURCE Sabre Corporation