In the Green



NuZee, Inc. (NUZE) is up over 51% at $5.60. Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (MHUA) is up over 33% at $1.38. Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) is up over 25% at $167.49. Heramba Electric plc Ordinary Shares (PITA) is up over 19% at $5.13. DallasNews Corporation (DALN) is up over 19% at $3.92. GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) is up over 16% at $34.99. Vistra Corp. (VST) is up over 13% at $78.14. Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) is up over 12% at $189.38. Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) is up over 10% at $37.13. Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. (LOBO) is up over 10% at $2.97. Bionomics Limited (BNOX) is up over 9% at $0.9172. Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) is up over 8% at $75.09.



In the Red



Imunon, Inc. (IMNN) is down over 40% at $1.98. MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) is down over 24% at $3.94. Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) is down over 16% at $143.99. OneMedNet Corporation (ONMD) is down over 14% at $1.25. O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) is down over 13% at $10.05. Velo3D, Inc. (VLD) is down over 13% at $2.39. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXI) is down over 12% at $2.45. Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) is down over 10% at $20.36. Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) is down over 10% at $5.15. AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) is down over 10% at $1.96. Humana Inc. (HUM) is down over 7% at $374.82. Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is down over 7% at $34.62.



