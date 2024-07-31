Integre Trans: INVESTORS SHOW INTEREST IN INTEGRE TRANS (3)

UAB Integre Trans, legal entity code 301888546 (the Company) hereby informs that the sole shareholder of the Company, Ms. Žana Kel, and UAB LitRanger (the Buyer), a company controlled by UAB TMV Capital, acting in the capacity of an investor, have signed an agreement for the sale and purchase of the entire share capital of the Company (the Share Purchase and Sale Agreement). Under the Share Purchase and Sale Agreement, the parties agreed that the Company's shares would be transferred, and ownership of the shares would pass to the Buyer upon the fulfillment of all conditions precedent set out in the Agreement. This includes the condition that the Company must be placed in restructuring proceedings by a final court decision. The Share Purchase and Sale Agreement serves as the basis for financing the Company's operations and, consequently, for meeting the Company's obligations to its creditors. CEO Žana Kel