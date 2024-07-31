Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
31.07.2024
Integre Trans: INVESTORS SHOW INTEREST IN INTEGRE TRANS (3)

UAB Integre Trans, legal entity code 301888546 (the Company) hereby informs
that the sole shareholder of the Company, Ms. Žana Kel, and UAB LitRanger (the
Buyer), a company controlled by UAB TMV Capital, acting in the capacity of an
investor, have signed an agreement for the sale and purchase of the entire
share capital of the Company (the Share Purchase and Sale Agreement). 

Under the Share Purchase and Sale Agreement, the parties agreed that the
Company's shares would be transferred, and ownership of the shares would pass
to the Buyer upon the fulfillment of all conditions precedent set out in the
Agreement. This includes the condition that the Company must be placed in
restructuring proceedings by a final court decision. The Share Purchase and
Sale Agreement serves as the basis for financing the Company's operations and,
consequently, for meeting the Company's obligations to its creditors. 



CEO

Žana Kel
