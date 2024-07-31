GENTV.COM's "Skillhouse" Shatters All Records with Unprecedented Engagement and Viewership Metrics

Announces theatrical release date for Skillhouse, Halloween weekend, its first film in a series of 6-10 per year

GENTV.COM, the cutting-edge media company founded by Ryan Kavanaugh, proudly announces the completion and October release of "Skillhouse," the inaugural film in a groundbreaking series of influencer-driven movies. Set to premiere theatrically on Halloween weekend, "Skillhouse" stars social media powerhouses Bryce Hall, Hannah Stocking, and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson.

Produced by Ryan Kavanaugh and 50 Cent, and written by Josh Stolberg, the mastermind behind the most successful film in the Saw franchise, "Skillhouse" is poised to redefine the horror genre. The film's first 10 minutes were released online, shattering all previous records for engagement, watch time, and views for any movie of its type. Within just one hour, the 10 minute clip garnered over 1 million views and within less than 24 hours has broken 3 million views, a feat no movie in history has ever achieved. The average watch time was an astonishing 10 minutes and 54 seconds, reflecting the length of the actual post. "Skillhouse" broke records and hit milestones no other film has achieved for the number of views, the average time watched, and overall signups for GENTV.COM.

Ryan Kavanaugh, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, is known for his revolutionary approaches to film financing and production. With over 250 films grossing $25 billion worldwide, Kavanaugh has produced and/or financed and distributed 65 Oscar-nominated films, including 8 wins, and has seen 46 films debut at No. 1 at the box office. His vision for GENTV aims to merge the influence of social media stars with high-quality cinematic storytelling.

Kavanaugh and Shane Valdez recently partnered and merged GENTV.COM with Valdez's creative agency, REALM. This merger brings a creative and production team of over 50 people, allowing them to handle editing, special effects, and marketing in-house. Shane Valdez, who served as a producer on "Skillhouse," will continue to produce GENTV's films with Kavanaugh, leveraging the full capabilities of REALM's team to enhance both production quality and marketing reach.

"Skillhouse" marks the beginning of an ambitious project by GENTV to release 5-10 films annually, each headlined by top influencers. These films will be uniquely distributed through two distinct platforms: short-form episodic films released on social media by the influencers and traditional full-length features available in theaters and all subsequent release windows, in an attempt to merge short and long form content consumption.

"Skillhouse" is a horror film that delves into the lives of 10 influencers who find themselves trapped in a deadly game where reality is engineered and terror is an ever-present illusion. As they navigate the treacherous challenges, they must rely on their social media prowess and wits to survive.

Ryan Kavanaugh, Founder of GENTV, expressed his excitement: "We are incredibly proud to bring 'Skillhouse' to audiences around the world. This film is a testament to the power of influencers and the shifting dynamics of media consumption. With the exceptional talents of Bryce Hall, Hannah Stocking, and 50 Cent, we are confident 'Skillhouse' has and will further captivate and terrify viewers."

Shane Valdez added, "The merger of GENTV and REALM Agency allows us to streamline our production and marketing efforts, ensuring that each film we produce is of the highest quality and reaches the widest possible audience. 'Skillhouse' is just the beginning, and we are excited to see how this new approach to filmmaking will resonate with viewers."

The remarkable success of the "Skillhouse" teaser highlights GENTV's innovative approach to blending social media influence with cinematic storytelling. By leveraging the vast reach and engagement of top influencers, GENTV has created an unprecedented marketing powerhouse.

"Skillhouse" will premiere wide in theaters on Halloween weekend, offering a thrilling experience perfect for the spooky season. The film is a prime example of GENTV's commitment to creating high-quality, engaging content that resonates with Gen Z and Gen A audiences.

GENTV's unique strategy has already proven successful, with "Skillhouse" achieving unprecedented social media reach and engagement without a traditional marketing budget.

Stay tuned for more updates on GENTV's upcoming projects, each featuring top influencers and promising to deliver high-quality, engaging content across multiple platforms. More information on GENTV.'s next films can be found [here].

SKILLHOUSE premiered on GENTV.COM, a revolutionary new influencer-driven streaming platform. This launch marks GENTV's entry into high-value content that offers creators greater control and profit compared to the traditional film studio model.

Realm Agency blends Hollywood's production expertise with strategy-driven creative. Founded in 2020 by film director Shane Valdez and producer Norm Reiss, the agency has delivered groundbreaking advertising for brands like EGO, FLEX, and SKIL, all while developing and launching some of the biggest films and TV shows on the planet.

Realm Agency builds worlds for brands by leveraging Valdez's unique experience in turning television shows into brands. This perspective is brought into the marketing world, where he fully realizes brand reach and potential. Led by managing director Taylor Powers, the agency's multidisciplinary team of creatives, strategists, designers, writers, post-production, and production professionals has consistently produced globally successful campaigns and driven brand growth.

Realm Agency operates offices in Chicago and Los Angeles.

Founder of Proxima Media and Relativity Media, Ryan Kavanaugh is one of the most accomplished, prolific and honored executives in entertainment industry history. Using an intelligent financial model of film finance, and dubbed the creator of "moneyball for movies", He produced, distributed, and/or structured financing for more than 200 films, generating more than $20 billion in worldwide box office revenue and earning 60 Oscar nominations, holding the distinction of being the 25th highest grossing film producer of all time, including Fast and Furious 2-6, 300, Social Network, Limitless, Fighter, Talladega Nights, Step Brothers, Mama Mia! Kavanaugh also originated a number of "first of their kind" deals including the creation of Marvel Studios where Kavanaugh pioneered an innovative finance deal for post-bankruptcy Marvel, creating the studio and finance structure which led to Marvel Cinematic Universe. He went on to create the SVOD (streaming) category with Netflix, an agreement that boosted that company's market capitalization from $2 to $10 billion. Kavanaugh then launched a sports agency from the ground up, known today as Independent Sports & Entertainment, which under Kavanaugh's leadership grew to become the 2nd largest sports agency in the U.S. with over 2.5 billion dollars in player contracts. He also created the powerhouse television company, now known as Critical Content, producing hit shows like Catfish on MTV and Limitless on CBS, which he for $200M. Prior to its sale the company had 40 television series on air across 19 networks. Kavanaugh has built and or invested in numerous successful tech and biotech companies including funding PreCash, renamed Noventis, which sold earlier this year for north of 300M. Seed invested in ZetaRX, later renamed Juno, the largest biotech IPO of 2014, and recently lead the acquisition, merger and re-launch of the social media and music app, Triller. Kavanaugh has earned several achievements and awards, from Variety's Producer of the Year Award to The Hollywood Reporters Leadership Award, from Fortune's 40 Under 40 Most Influential People in Business to Forbes' Future 400, Billion-Dollar Producer by the Daily Variety and the 100 Most Influential People in the World by Vanity Fair. As co-founder of Triller, Kavanaugh has spearheaded the acquisition of various applications, including the original Triller music discovery app, merging them together. Currently, Triller Corp. recently filed for a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange. The move has some in the tech world thinking that Triller is poised to become a robust competitor to the troubled TikTok. The Century City-based company, with its eponymous social marketing app, describes itself as an "artificial intelligence-powered platform" and is expected to be "the biggest creator-driven public offering in the history of the stock market." In November 2020, Kavanaugh started The Fight Club, which launched with the recordbreaking Tyson-Toy Jones Jr Pay Per View event becoming the 8th highest grossing PPV event. Given his passion for animals, Kavanaugh is also active in pet food brand, Dog for Dog, who donate dog food to local and national shelters for each product purchased to save dogs from being euthanized. Kavanaugh also served on the boards of several charitable foundations including the Sheriff's Youth Foundation and Cedars-Sinai's Board of Governors and served as the Chairman of Art Of Elysium for almost 8 years, amongst others.

