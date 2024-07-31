Regency Total Warranty: Regency Launches Nationwide Home Warranty Plans

Regency Total Warranty provides comprehensive home warranty services with nationwide coverage for peace of mind.

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2024 / Regency Total Warranty announces its new home residential warranty services, offering nationwide coverage with affordable and reliable protection. The comprehensive plans cover essential home systems like heating, cooling, plumbing, and electrical, as well as major appliances like refrigerators, ovens, washers, and dryers.

Utilizing advanced technology, they provide a user-friendly platform and mobile app to streamline the warranty and claims process. With 24/7 customer support, Regency ensures prompt assistance and efficient handling of unexpected repairs and replacements, allowing homeowners to manage their home protection confidently.

Poised to transform the home residential warranty market, Regency Total Warranty leverages the expertise of seasoned industry veterans and professionals backed by financial investors. Its innovative platform delivers exceptional customer satisfaction and streamlined service, setting them apart from competitors.

Regency distinguishes itself through comprehensive coverage to protect major home systems and essential appliances. Homeowners can select from multiple flexible plans tailored to diverse needs and budgets. Each plan offers access to a nationwide network of trusted service technicians, ensuring reliable service is always available.

Significant investments in Salesforce and AI-powered Dialpad phone integration enhance their infrastructure's efficiency. Strategic partnerships with Giant Propeller, Fast Slow Motion, and Ice Mortgage Technologies (Velocify) support their leading marketing and lead distribution platform. Early results are promising, with expectations for sustained growth and customer loyalty.

A commitment to flexibility and outstanding support differentiates Regency. With competitive pricing and 24/7 customer service, they deliver peace of mind anytime. The seamless integration of technology and quality service ensures unmatched value and reliability.

Regency Total Warranty's knowledgeable staff provides exceptional, dedicated support, further distinguishing themselves in the industry. Its strong foundation of experienced leadership, innovative technology, and commitment to excellence positions it for long-term success.

About Regency Total Warranty

Regency Total Warranty is a top provider of home residential warranty solutions, known for its affordable and dependable protection against unexpected repairs. Offering extensive coverage, including whole house appliance insurance, and streamlined claims through innovative technology, Regency helps homeowners manage repair costs effectively. For more details, visit regencytotalwarranty.com. Follow Regency on Instagram (@regencytotalwarranty), Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Victor Kameo

Victor Kameo, a seasoned professional with nearly a decade in the home residential warranty industry, has developed expertise in sales growth, operations, and customer service. His extensive experience includes managing sales operations, customer service, and claims resolution. Leading a high-performing team of over 50 for seven years, he is a leader, innovator, and mentor. His passion for teaching and sharing industry insights continues to drive success.

