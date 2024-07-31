Integrated Cannabis Solutions Inc: Jun Fenghuang Group Experiencing Rapid Growth and Expansion

Active users surpass 100 million

HUIZHOU CITY, GUANGDONG PROVINCE, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2024 / JFH Digital E-Commerce Co., LTD, also known as the Jun Fenghuang Group, "Group" Recently, the Group relocated to a new facility at Jiafu Center City, Yongshi Avenue, Huizhou City, Guangdong Province, China. This move provides the necessary space to grow and expand as new users and merchants join the platform monthly.

June 30, 2024, marked an exciting time for the company as it completed its second quarter as a public company. JFH Digital E-Commerce is diligently working with its accounting team in the United States to prepare its second-quarter report, which will be filed with OTC Markets in the coming weeks, ensuring its commitment to transparency.

Since its founding, JFH Digital E-Commerce Co., LTD has experienced significant user growth, now surpassing 100 million users. The company is committed to consolidating all its divisions under one Jun Fenghuang Group, currently represented by the publicly traded OTC markets ticker IGPK, until the ticker is formally changed to JFHE.

Jun Fenghuang rewards its customers with blockchain tokens for every purchase made on its platform. These tokens can be accumulated and redeemed for discounts on future purchases, special offers, exclusive products, or even exchanged for company stock shares. The blockchain technology ensures secure and transparent transactions, enabling customers to trust that their rewards are accurately tracked and distributed.

The company recently celebrated its 5th anniversary, marking a significant milestone in its journey. This celebration was highlighted by the announcement of its future publicly traded ticker JFHE. The anniversary event received considerable media coverage, reflecting the company's importance in the industry. The Group has submitted all necessary paperwork to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a non-governmental organization that regulates member brokerage firms and exchange markets in the United States.

JFH Digital E-Commerce Co., LTD is dedicated to listing on NASDAQ upon completing the merger of all its divisions. The company looks forward to many exciting developments in the future. For the latest updates, please follow the group on the social media platform X.com at @JFHECOM.

About JFH Digital E-Commerce Co., LTD

JFH Digital E-Commerce Co., LTD, also known as the Jun Fenghuang Group, is a leading player in the Chinese digital e-commerce landscape. The company has achieved significant milestones in the industry, leveraging innovative technology and strategic business practices to establish a successful niche in a competitive market.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27(a) of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the relative growth of the Company's future business, target markets, demand for products and services, and business strategy. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. No information in this press release should be construed in any manner whatsoever as an indication of our future revenues, financial condition, or stock price.

Investor Relations:

Email: wangdejun0111@163.com

Website: https://igpk.org

Twitter @JFHECOM

Phone: +86 16528888836

SOURCE: Integrated Cannabis Solutions Inc

View the original press release on accesswire.com