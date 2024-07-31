Zero Trust Security Market worth $66.6 billion by 2029- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Zero Trust Security Market size is projected to grow from USD 30.9 billion in 2024 to USD 66.6 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Zero Trust Security is a contemporary cybersecurity framework that transforms how organizations think about security by following the principle of "never trust, always verify." This implies that no user or device is automatically trusted, irrespective of their place in relation to the network perimeter. Its main ideas involve explicitly verifying every access request using every piece of information available, including user identity, device health, and location. Access to the minimum required is limited through Just-In-Time (JIT) and Just-Enough-Access (JEA) policies.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Zero Trust Security Market"

275 - Tables

51 - Figures

330 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=2782835

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2018-2029 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024-2029 Forecast units Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered By Offering, By Security Type, By Authentication Type, By Vertical, and By Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa, and Latin America Major companies covered Major vendors in the global Zero Trust Security market include PaloAltoNetworks(US),VMware(US),Zscaler(US),Akamai(US), Microsoft(US),Cisco(US),IBM(US),Qnext(US), Citrix(US),Checkpoint(Isreal),Trellix(US),Forcepoint(US), Crowdstrike(US), Cloudflare (US),Fortinet(US),Google(US).

Organizations assume that breaches might have occurred already, which leads to strategies aimed at minimizing their impact, such as segmenting access and ensuring end-to-end encryption. Zero Trust was created as an answer to traditional perimeter-based models' weaknesses, which normally assumed that internal users were safe. Because they are often based on legacy systems, it may be complicated for legacy systems to adopt zero trust; thus, adoption should begin with strong identity verification before moving on. These include improved security, less attack surface, and better compliance benefits. Also, more organizations can adopt it because of the increase in the increase in remote working and cloud services, which makes it vital for zero trust adoption.

Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=2782835

By Offering, the services segment will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

A number of factors are accelerating the growth of the zero-trust security market through the services segment. Deployment of zero-trust security is a sophisticated architectural change for which niche skills are required, which most organizations may not have within their in-house teams. This is where service providers fill that gap by helping an organization make such a transition. Growth has been driven by this demand for managed security services due to the fact that zero trust requires everything to be monitored and managed, which MSS providers deliver on through 24/7 support. Consulting services are needed to drive end-to-end zero-trust strategies that arm organizations with proper advisory capabilities in the areas of risk assessment, policy development, and technology selection. It caters to zero-trust solution integration and customization services, while risk assessment and compliance services manage associated ongoing risks and assure the required adherence. Besides, the training and awareness programs conducted by the service provider will help employees gain knowledge about zero-trust principles and ensure their proper implementation. Hence, complex zero-trust security coupled with a requirement for specialized expertise has generated strong demand for such services and hence driven market growth.

By Authentication Type, the multi-factor authentication segment will grow at a highest market size during the forecast period.

Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) is in fact the underpinning access security mechanism for zero trust security that tops the market for multiple reasons. It really multiplies protection by being very difficult for an unauthorized person, as one needs to pass through multiple checks. Many of the on-boarded, high-value pieces of information include regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA necessitating the use MFA for protecting sensitive information. Cyberattacks based on stolen credentials could be easily mitigated by MFA. There are not a lot of available results highlighting the effectiveness preventing it. That works across a wide range of systems and applications, so it can be a one-stop shop to cater to all access scenarios where digital resources are involved, driven by the need for better controls altogether. But resistance often comes from change, but then everybody relies on access-externalized (i.e., names, addresses, and PINs/passwords) secrecy. Many more now put names and addresses and personal photos and videos in public-facing books globally shared with scores or hundreds of app publishers wanting you to access their apps' features in the car-sharing economy, representing minimal shares from trillion-dollar businesses. Access technologies and technologies have miserably failed the long-awaited common-sense test, and only IDaaS guarantees decision-based real-time enforcement and dynamic secure real-time integration within the scope of the ecosystem infrastructure security architecture.

Inquire Before Buying@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=2782835

By region, Asia Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is poised to grow at the highest CAGR in the zero-trust security market during the forecast timeframe. Growing cyber threats in countries including China, India, and Japan are supporting regional growth. For instance, in May 2017, the entire production networks of several Taiwan-based companies were disrupted owing to a massive ransomware attack named WannaCry. The region has witnessed an upsurge in cases of data breaches, causing a high demand for secure solutions. The rapid digital transformation in growing economies, including India and China, has led to increased vulnerability for attackers demanding a strong security posture. Moreover, stringent regulations on data privacy enforced by government bodies such as the PDPA of Singapore and the Privacy Act of Australia are compelling organizations to adopt zero-trust frameworks, ensuring compliance.

Top Key Companies in Zero Trust Security Market:

Major vendors in the global Zero Trust Security Market include Palo Alto Networks(US), VMware(US), Zscaler(US), Akamai(US), Microsoft(US), Cisco(US), IBM(US), Qnext(US), Citrix(US), Checkpoint(Isreal), Trellix(US), Forcepoint(US), Crowdstrike(US), Cloudflare(US), Fortinet(US), and Google(US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key Zero Trust Security Market players, their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Browse Adjacent Market: Information Security Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Other Reports:

Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP) Market- Global Forecast to 2029

Penetration Testing as a Service Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Threat Hunting Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Digital Risk Protection Market- Global Forecast to 2028

Mobile Application Security Testing Market- Global Forecast to 2028

Get access to the latest updates on Zero Trust Security Companies and Zero Trust Security Industry

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zero-trust-security-market-worth-66-6-billion-by-2029--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302210826.html