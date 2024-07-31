Anzeige
31.07.2024 16:18 Uhr
St Mark Homes Plc - Result of AGM

St Mark Homes Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 31

31 July 2024

St Mark Homes Plc

('SMH' or "the Company')

Result of AGM

St Mark Homes (AQSE: SMAP), the housebuilder operating mainly in London and the South of England, confirms that at its Annual General Meeting held today, 31 July 2024, all Resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed.

The Directors of St Mark Homes PLC accept responsibility for this announcement.

- Ends -

For further information, please contact:

St Mark Homes Plc

Sean Ryan, Finance Director

Tel: +44 (0) 20 8903 2442

seanryan@stmarkhomes.com

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd, AQSE Growth Market Exchange Corporate Adviser

Nick Michaels/Maya Klein Wassink

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3772 0021

www.alfredhenry.com


