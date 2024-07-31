St Mark Homes Plc - Result of AGM

31 July 2024

St Mark Homes Plc

('SMH' or "the Company')

Result of AGM

St Mark Homes (AQSE: SMAP), the housebuilder operating mainly in London and the South of England, confirms that at its Annual General Meeting held today, 31 July 2024, all Resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed.

The Directors of St Mark Homes PLC accept responsibility for this announcement.

