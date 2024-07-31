Macatawa Bank Corporation Announces Special Meeting Results

HOLLAND, Mich., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MCBC), the holding company for Macatawa Bank (collectively, the "Company"), today announced that at the Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Special Meeting") held earlier today, Macatawa shareholders overwhelmingly voted to approve the acquisition of Macatawa by Wintrust Financial Corporation ("Wintrust") (NASDAQ: WTFC).



"We are very pleased with the confidence our shareholders have expressed in this transaction, as 95 percent of shares voted were in favor of this transaction," said Richard L. Postma, Chairman of the Board of Macatawa. "The reaction we have received from our customers, our community and our shareholders regarding our partnership with Wintrust has been very favorable and it is encouraging to see such a strong response with our shareholder vote."

The final voting results of the Special Meeting will be filed as part of a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Macatawa Bank

Headquartered in Holland, Michigan, Macatawa Bank offers a full range of banking, retail and commercial lending, wealth management and ecommerce services to individuals, businesses and governmental entities from a network of 26 full-service branches located throughout communities in Kent, Ottawa and northern Allegan counties. The bank is recognized for its local management team and decision making, along with providing customers excellent service, a rewarding experience and superior financial products. Macatawa Bank has been recognized for thirteen years as one of "West Michigan's 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For". For more information, visit www.macatawabank.com.

