Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 31
[31.07.24]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
31.07.24
IE000LZC9NM0
10,140,496.00
USD
0
73,853,505.53
7.283
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
31.07.24
IE000DOZYQJ7
3,845,419.00
EUR
0
22,501,503.32
5.8515
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
31.07.24
IE000GETKIK8
267,123.00
GBP
0
2,611,459.65
9.7762
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
31.07.24
IE000XIITCN5
656,195.00
GBP
0
5,378,498.90
8.1965