31.07.2024
Medicilon Inc.: Medicilon and Hengrui Pharma Deepen Strategic Collaboration to Support Innovation in ADCs, Small Nucleic Acids, and CGT Drugs

BOSTON, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Shanghai Medicilon Inc. ("Medicilon") and Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. ("Hengrui Pharma") reached a strategic collaboration agreement. The cooperative efforts will focus on preclinical evaluation of new drug modalities, particularly ADCs, small nucleic acids, and CGT (cell and gene therapy) drugs. The goal of this partnership is to advance the innovation of the Chinese pharmaceutical industry to compete on an international level.

Dr. Chunlin Chen and Dr. Lianshan Zhang at Strategic Cooperation Signing Ceremony

The elevated commitment to collaboration between Medicilon and Hengrui Pharma builds upon the solid foundation from years of experience and well-established trust. The organizations plan to integrate Medicilon's preclinical R&D expertise with Hengrui Pharma's innovative strategies and market influence. Medicilon will leverage its technological advantages in drug discovery and development to provide Hengrui Pharma with a range of preclinical services, focusing on efficacy testing, pharmacokinetics, and toxicology studies for new drug modalities. Medicilon and Hengrui Pharma will combine efforts to generate breakthroughs in pharmaceutical therapies.

The atmosphere of the exchange was enthusiastic and congenial. Hengrui Pharma's Vice General Manager & Global R&D President Lianshan Zhang, along with other executives, visited Medicilon's Pudong Chuansha Park. They were welcomed by Medicilon's CEO Chunlin Chen and key team members.

During the visit, Medicilon's R&D Team introduced their one-stop preclinical services platform for pharmaceutical R&D. They highlighted the Medicilon's capabilities and technical strengths in safety evaluation, pharmacology, and pharmacokinetics, with special attention to PROTAC, ADC, nucleic acids, bispecific antibodies, peptides, vaccines, and CGT.

Hengrui Pharma's Vice General Manager & Global R&D President Lianshan Zhang stated, "Medicilon possesses robust innovation capabilities and service quality in this field, making it a trusted CRO partner. The collaboration between Hengrui Pharma and Medicilon not only acknowledges past achievements but also represents a deep exploration of future collaboration potential and forward-looking strategic planning."

Medicilon's Founder & CEO Chunlin Chen stated, "Medicilon and Hengrui Pharma firmly believe that, through close collaboration, the process of drug R&D will be accelerated in the future, contributing to the innovative development of the global pharmaceutical industry."

Website: https://www.medicilon.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2472643/Dr_Chunlin_Chen_Dr_Lianshan_Zhang_Strategic_Cooperation_Signing_Ceremony.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/medicilon-and-hengrui-pharma-deepen-strategic-collaboration-to-support-innovation-in-adcs-small-nucleic-acids-and-cgt-drugs-302211212.html

