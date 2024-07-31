BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 31



BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc ('the Company')

LEI - 549300WWOCXSC241W468



Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury



The Company announces that it has today purchased 37,728 of its Ordinary Shares at an average price of 202.95 pence per share to be held in treasury.



Following settlement of this purchase on 02 August 2024 the issued share capital of the Company will be 74,532,614 Ordinary Shares, excluding 25,828,691 shares which are held in treasury. Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 25.74% of the Company's total issued share capital (100,361,305 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.



For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 74,532,614 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.



All enquiries:



Graham Venables

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 0203 649 3432

31 July 2024