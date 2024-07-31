Anzeige
Mittwoch, 31.07.2024

WKN: 912613 | ISIN: FR0000062671
31.07.24
16,840 Euro
+0,060
+0,36 %
Actusnews Wire
31.07.2024 18:23 Uhr
EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES (ex GROUPE GORGE): Exail Technologies signs a EUR 60 M order for K-STER underwater drones

EXAIL Technologies has signed an order worth nearly €60 million for the Belgian and Dutch navies. This order is part of the BENL program, which aims to equip both navies with twelve robotic systems for underwater mine countermeasures. With this order, Exail will deliver several hundred K-STER drones, enabling the navies to carry out comprehensive demining missions.

K-STER drones operate in the final phase of missions to neutralize underwater threats previously identified by other drones in the UMIS system. These are "consumable" drones that are destroyed during the mine neutralization process. They will be mass-produced at the drone assembly site in Ostend, Belgium, thus benefiting from industrial volume effects.

This order highlights the specificities of Exail's business model in maritime robotic systems: following an initial order, each contract generates additional revenue to meet clients' needs over many years. These orders can include consumables such as K-STER drones, and also spare parts, operational maintenance of the systems, complementary services, and functional upgrades of hardware and software. In terms of the number of robots, this order is the largest in the company's history. It marks a shift to industrial-scale production.

The BENL program continues to progress. The first vessel, built by the partner Naval Group, successfully conducted its initial sea trials in July. It integrates inertial navigation systems and sonars from Exail, which have fully met expectations.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is an industrial company specializing in high technologies in the field of autonomous robotics with vertical integration of its activities. The group offers complex systems of drones, navigation, as well as products for aerospace and photonics. Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability, and security for its civil and military clients operating in harsh environments and generates its revenue in nearly 80 countries.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and is part of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes over 110 leading or high-growth tech companies in their fields.

www.exail-technologies.com

Contacts :
Investors Relations
Hugo Soussan
Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86
h.soussan@exail-technologies.com

Anne-Pauline Petureaux
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72
apetureaux@actus.fr		Media Relations
Manon Clairet
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: ymluYpRpYW3HmZ9vYpyXaJVnapqWmWTIbJXKx2RuapeZmG1nl2uUmMqdZnFolmtn
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-87161-cp_exail-technologies_commande-kster-benl_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
