WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Berlin
31.07.24
09:08 Uhr
1,290 Euro
+0,010
+0,78 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
Dow Jones News
31.07.2024 18:46 Uhr
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
31-Jul-2024 / 17:13 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
31 July 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               31 July 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      250,000 
Highest price paid per share:         114.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          110.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 112.6456p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 343,274,558 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (343,274,558) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      112.6456p                    250,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
7469               110.50      09:00:32          00070839498TRLO0      XLON 
69                112.50      10:01:19          00070841366TRLO0      XLON 
2000               112.50      10:01:19          00070841367TRLO0      XLON 
84                112.50      10:01:19          00070841368TRLO0      XLON 
2                 112.50      10:01:19          00070841369TRLO0      XLON 
67                112.50      10:01:19          00070841370TRLO0      XLON 
3166               113.00      10:02:22          00070841428TRLO0      XLON 
28068               113.00      10:02:22          00070841429TRLO0      XLON 
671                113.50      10:02:22          00070841434TRLO0      XLON 
41                113.50      10:47:11          00070842608TRLO0      XLON 
3123               113.50      10:47:11          00070842609TRLO0      XLON 
2000               113.50      10:47:11          00070842610TRLO0      XLON 
6961               113.50      11:05:06          00070843116TRLO0      XLON 
25024               113.50      11:05:06          00070843117TRLO0      XLON 
3061               113.50      11:05:06          00070843118TRLO0      XLON 
3117               114.00      11:05:06          00070843119TRLO0      XLON 
1357               114.00      11:05:06          00070843120TRLO0      XLON 
5364               114.00      11:05:06          00070843121TRLO0      XLON 
1312               114.00      11:05:06          00070843122TRLO0      XLON 
3617               114.00      11:05:06          00070843123TRLO0      XLON 
2300               114.00      11:13:55          00070843378TRLO0      XLON 
4608               114.00      11:13:55          00070843379TRLO0      XLON 
4482               113.50      11:16:30          00070843434TRLO0      XLON 
2155               113.50      11:16:30          00070843435TRLO0      XLON 
1179               113.00      11:16:30          00070843436TRLO0      XLON 
7517               113.00      11:16:30          00070843437TRLO0      XLON 
2024               112.50      11:47:56          00070844106TRLO0      XLON 
5162               112.50      11:47:56          00070844107TRLO0      XLON 
7249               112.00      12:25:34          00070844981TRLO0      XLON 
40                112.00      12:25:34          00070844982TRLO0      XLON 
1845               112.00      12:25:34          00070844983TRLO0      XLON 
6211               112.00      12:25:45          00070844985TRLO0      XLON 
2110               111.50      12:25:48          00070844986TRLO0      XLON 
4607               111.50      12:26:33          00070845002TRLO0      XLON 
5866               111.50      14:12:03          00070847817TRLO0      XLON 
358                111.50      14:32:16          00070848460TRLO0      XLON 
4434               111.50      15:11:16          00070850052TRLO0      XLON 
566                111.50      15:11:16          00070850053TRLO0      XLON 
3435               111.50      15:11:16          00070850054TRLO0      XLON 
1401               111.50      15:11:16          00070850055TRLO0      XLON 
557                111.50      15:16:16          00070850224TRLO0      XLON 
3373               111.50      15:16:16          00070850225TRLO0      XLON 
7515               111.50      15:16:16          00070850226TRLO0      XLON 
15518               112.00      15:39:54          00070851073TRLO0      XLON 
5199               112.00      15:39:54          00070851074TRLO0      XLON 
5199               112.00      15:39:54          00070851082TRLO0      XLON 
3377               112.00      15:39:54          00070851085TRLO0      XLON 
542                112.00      15:39:54          00070851086TRLO0      XLON 
1030               112.00      15:39:54          00070851087TRLO0      XLON 
369                112.00      15:39:54          00070851088TRLO0      XLON 
2480               112.00      15:39:54          00070851089TRLO0      XLON 
7691               112.00      16:03:10          00070852381TRLO0      XLON 
2579               112.00      16:03:10          00070852382TRLO0      XLON 
1832               113.00      16:18:20          00070853186TRLO0      XLON 
1400               113.00      16:18:20          00070853187TRLO0      XLON 
123                113.00      16:18:20          00070853188TRLO0      XLON 
3711               113.00      16:18:20          00070853189TRLO0      XLON 
3000               113.00      16:19:20          00070853240TRLO0      XLON 
4938               113.00      16:19:20          00070853241TRLO0      XLON 
3000               113.00      16:21:10          00070853482TRLO0      XLON 
540                113.00      16:21:10          00070853483TRLO0      XLON 
1500               113.00      16:21:10          00070853484TRLO0      XLON 
1708               113.00      16:21:10          00070853485TRLO0      XLON 
1980               113.00      16:22:10          00070853550TRLO0      XLON 
6717               113.00      16:22:10          00070853551TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 31, 2024 12:14 ET (16:14 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  337759 
EQS News ID:  1958525 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1958525&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 31, 2024 12:14 ET (16:14 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
