

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar fell against its major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday, as ADP private sector employment increased less than expected in July and investors awaited the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision for clues about a cut in September.



Data from payroll processor ADP showed that private sector employment climbed by 122,000 jobs in July after jumping by an upwardly revised 155,000 jobs in June.



Economists had expected private sector employment to increase by 150,000 jobs, matching the job growth originally reported for the previous month.



The Federal Reserve will deliver its policy decision shortly, with the markets widely expecting the central bank to keep rates on hold.



Traders have priced in a 100 percent chance for a September rate reduction, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.



The greenback declined to a 2-day low of 1.0849 against the euro and 4-1/2-month lows of 149.62 against the yen and 0.8770 against the franc, off its early highs of 1.0806, 153.88 and 0.8834, respectively. The greenback is seen finding support around 1.10 against the euro, 147.00 against the yen and 0.86 against the franc.



The greenback fell to 1-week lows of 1.3787 against the loonie and 0.5948 against the kiwi, from its early highs of 1.3859 and 0.5888, respectively. The greenback is likely to challenge support around 1.33 against the loonie and 0.63 against the kiwi.



The greenback eased to 0.6539 against the aussie, from an early nearly 3-month high of 0.6479. The currency may locate support around the 0.69 level.



Against the pound, the greenback reached as low as 1.2854. The currency is poised to challenge support around the 1.31 level.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX