All-In Nutritionals Implements Art and Science in Formulating Natural Health Supplements

Founder and formulator of All-In Nutritionals, Lindsey Duncan, CN, ND, speaks about the art and science of formulating quality, highly effective supplement products.

SPRINGFIELD, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2024 / All-In Nutritionals, a fast-growing natural supplement company, continues to make its presence known in the health and wellness industry. In just 16 months, the company has grown over 3,000% with flagship products such as Ancient Energy, Jungle Greens, and EZ Plant Protein.

Founder and CEO Lindsey Duncan says the growth and success of the company is due to several factors but puts emphasis on one in particular - the art and science of formulating. He states, "When properly formulating effective herbal and nutritional remedies, it's not enough to just blend a bunch of herbs, vitamins, and minerals together. There is true art and science to this process, and this process can become quite complicated."

In just a little over three years, All-In Nutritionals has formulated, sourced, and manufactured over 60 products that support a variety of needs.

Duncan stated, "You cannot make a formula for a given structure, function, or organ in the body without understanding the science behind ingredients and proper formulation. This is what truly sets us apart in an oversaturated and confusing industry - our knowledge and deep understanding of how to properly and masterfully formulate."

Duncan went on to explain that while many supplement companies know that certain herbs support certain structures, functions and/or organs, proper and highly effective formulation of a supplement goes beyond this basic understanding.

"We are experts in knowing what ingredients to blend to create a properly formulated and synergistic product. For example, in some cases the chief herb will work best when proper supporting herbs and compounds are added in the correct proportions. The chief herb is the main herb that supports the specific structure and/or organ. While the chief herb is highly important, the supporting herbs and ingredients, or what we blend the chief herb with, are equally important."

Weston Horne, BCSI, NH, Manager of R&D, and Scientific Affairs & Nutritional Services at All-In Nutritionals, says the synergistic effect of herbs and ingredients is one of the key components of proper and powerful formulating.

Horne stated, "For example, we know that the herb Turmeric supports post-exercise recovery. While Turmeric is great for this and many other functions in the body, it's even more potent and effective if Piper Nigrum and Capsicum are added to it; in fact, it is 2,000% more effective. Piper Nigrum (black pepper) can act as a catalyst, enhancer, and facilitator, making ingredients more robust." Horne went on to say, "If we put black pepper on our food to enhance digestion and flavor, such as in a curry, then we can easily deduce that black pepper will enhance the potency of this herb. This is basic herbology and the way it has been done for centuries."

Duncan went on to explain, "Creating the perfect formula is much like creating the perfect soup. You cannot have too much or too little of one ingredient. You need the right balance. You also must choose ingredients that work well together, complement one another, and enhance each other. This is precisely what we do when formulating each one of our products. We have a deep understanding of how to create the perfect formula or recipe if you will."

Duncan added, "Unfortunately, most companies selling supplements today do not understand the basics of formulations and that the following categories must be mastered for maximum effect: chief herbs, supporting herbs, assisting herbs, conducting herbs, balancing herbs, and more."

In addition to knowing what is important to add, Duncan and Horne also state they know exactly what not to add.

"You will not find one binder or filler in an All-In product," explained Horne. "Often when you look at 'other ingredients' on a supplement facts panel, you will find a litany of ingredients that, most likely, you have difficulty even pronouncing. Often, these are binding agents and flow agents that manufacturers use so they can run very large batches at one time. The larger the batch, the more money they make. The downfall is typically binding, and flow agents are hard on the body, in particular the digestive system and gut microbiome. This obviously harms the consumer."

All-In Nutritionals prides themselves on running very small, hand-crafted batches, which allow them to run their machines at a slower pace and remove the need for binding, filling, flow agents, and additives.

"Binders, flow agents, and fillers allow the machines to run faster," said Duncan. "At All-In Nutritionals, an important part of our expertise and art is the fact that we do not do what most other companies do. We are more interested in the quality, efficacy, freshness, and purity of our supplements than the bottom line. We do not put an expiration date, which is typically two years for a dietary supplement; instead, we put the manufactured date on each product. We believe, in the long run, our customers will appreciate what we are doing, and what we are not doing, and they will learn that they can rely on us to produce top-quality supplements with unique and truly clean and potent formulas, without the unwanted extra stuff, every time."

Horne concluded, "There is a literal art and science to proper formulating. Consumers need to do their research before they buy a product because, unfortunately, in an oversaturated market that is promoted heavily by social media and influencers, a very small percentage of companies truly understand and carry out this science. At All-In Nutrionals, this art and science is at the root of all we do."

