

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study found that GLP-1 drugs, usually used for diabetes and weight loss, could potentially slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease.



For the study, researchers from the Imperial College London followed more than 200 patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's, who received either a placebo or liraglutide, a glucagon-like peptide-1 or GLP-1 drug manufactured by Novo Nordisk (NVO).



The study failed to meet its primary endpoint, which was the change in the cerebral glucose metabolic rate. However, it showed that cognitive decline was reduced by 18 percent in participants taking liraglutide compared to those who took placebo.



The study lead, Paul Edison, a professor of science at Imperial College London, said, 'The slower loss of brain volume suggests liraglutide protects the brain, much like statins protect the heart'.



Based on MRI exams, researchers noted that liraglutide slowed the shrinking of certain parts of the brain which are important for memory, decision-making, learning, and language by nearly 50 percent compared to the placebo.



'While further research is needed, liraglutide may work through various mechanisms, such as reducing inflammation in the brain, lowering insulin resistance and the toxic effects of Alzheimer's biomarkers amyloid-beta and tau, and improving how the brain's nerve cells communicate,' Dr. Edison added.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 6.7 million Americans aged 65 years or older had Alzheimer's disease in 2023. The number is estimated to nearly triple to 14 million people by 2060.



