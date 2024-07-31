Anzeige
Mittwoch, 31.07.2024
Uran-Geheimtipp: Hier winken Topaussichten mit enormen Kurspotenzial!
WKN: A3DV8N | ISIN: GB00BMXNWH07
Stuttgart
31.07.24
21:57 Uhr
44,000 Euro
+1,600
+3,77 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
31.07.2024 22:12 Uhr
Noble Corporation plc Provides Updates on Prior Guidance

SUGAR LAND, Texas, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation plc ("Noble") (CSE: NOBLE, NYSE: NE) today updates its prior guidance.

In accordance with Danish legal and stock exchange requirements, Noble announced that for the full year 2024, it is increasing guidance for total revenue to a range of $2,650 to $2,750 million (previously $2,550 to $2,700 million) and narrowing guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to a range of $950 to $1,000 million (previously $925 to $1,025 million). Full year 2024 guidance for capital additions (net of reimbursable capex) remains the same with range a of $400 to $440 million.

Noble is releasing its second quarter earnings simultaneously with this update. Please see the Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release for additional details.

About Noble Corporation plc
Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile, and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921. Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of offshore drilling units focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. For further information visit www.noblecorp.com or email investors@noblecorp.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/noble-corporation-plc-provides-updates-on-prior-guidance-302211534.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
